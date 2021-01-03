Agenda item 2b Approval of a Reverse Stock Split and approval of resulting amendments of the articles of association of the Company (“Articles of Association”) in order to effect a reverse stock split and to reduce the Company's capital ("Deed of Amendment I") (decision) General informationIn view of the intended share issue pursuant to the Debt Settlement with the Debenture Holders, as explained in agenda item 2a, the Company would – if the Debt Settlement would be implemented as outlined above – have more than 1 billion shares outstanding, which is considered undesirable given the current stock price of the Company's shares and their liquidity. The Board puts forward a proposal to approve a Reverse Stock Split and resultingly amend the Articles of Association in accordance with the draft deed of amendment of the Articles of Association as reflected in Deed of Amendment I attached hereto as Annex 1, pursuant to which (i) the shares will be consolidated in accordance with a 1/50 consolidation ratio as further described below and as a result the nominal value of each share will be multiplied by 50 ("Reverse Stock Split") and (ii) the Company's capital will be reduced on account of losses incurred by reduction of the nominal value per share without repayment ("Capital Reduction"). Reverse Stock SplitThe Reverse Stock Split can be implemented with respect to all outstanding shares of the Company, by means of a 1-for-50 ratio. The Reverse Stock Split shall result in an increase of the nominal value of each share and a decrease of the number of shares in the authorized capital in accordance with the 1-for-50 consolidation ratio.On the date the Reverse Stock Split is implemented, shareholders would receive for every 50 ordinary shares with EUR 0.20 nominal value per share held by them one consolidated share with a nominal value of EUR 10 per share. If a shareholder does not hold an exact multiple of 50 shares, such shareholder will also receive a number of fractional shares (onderaandelen) equal to the number of its shares immediately prior to the implementation of the Reverse Stock Split that could not be consolidated into one consolidated share divided by 50. It is possible to trade these fractional shares on TASE, where the shares of the Company are listed. The Reversed Stock Split as well as the rights attached to fractional shares and the circumstances under which they are consolidated into a share are included and described in Deed of Amendment I