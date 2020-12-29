Franse aandelen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

-
Je zou een eerste Euronext-notering kunnen vrezen in een te trendy en beetje zielige ICB subsector 20103020, maar het betreft waterstofauto's. En dan maar hopen dat de toegevoegde waarde van een coureur niet is dat 'ie gewend is om door derden gesponsord te worden: ;-)
live.euronext.com/nl/product/equities...
Euronext today congratulates Hopium, the French manufacturer of high-end hydrogen-powered cars, on its listing on Euronext Access Paris (ticker code: MLHPI).
Hopium was founded in 2019 by the French racing driver Olivier Lombard with the aim of becoming the world's leading brand of hydrogen-powered vehicles and provide a response to contemporary environmental issues.
...
The direct listing of Hopium took place on 23 December through the admission to trading of the 11,700,000 securities making up its equity. The issue price was set at €1.00 per share
