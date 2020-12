Aandeel ADUX PSE:ADUX, FR0012821890

Native advertising wint steeds meer aan populariteit. In 2020 belooft deze – relatief nieuwe – manier van adverteren een flinke groeispurt door te maken. De verwachtingen zijn dat Native Advertising in 2025 dé manier is om nieuwe klanten te winnen – en te behoudenAd Agency Forecast: Expect The Advertising Market To Rebound In 2021Native advertising spend is expected to rise by 372 per cent from 2020 to 2025, according to research performed by in-feed native advertising platform, Adyoulike. By combining the overall digital ad spend growth and the native advertising trends per market globally, Adyoulike revealed the native advertising market will jump from $85.83bn in 2020 to a total global value of $402bn by 2025.According to Adyoulike’s research, the US will lead the global native advertising markets by 2025, increasing from $29.56bn in 2020, to $139.5bn in 2025. The UK, Germany, and France will help Western Europe grow to be worth an estimated $92.37bn by 2025.In Europe, the UK will be the largest native advertising market, expecting a growth from $5.81bn in 2020 to $27.42bn by 2025. Germany will climb from $4.43bn to $20.90bn by 2025, followed by France, which will increase from $2.03bn in 2020 to $9.58bn by 2025.Specifically, Adyoulike predicts advertising spend on native display, or infeed native, will consistently increase until 2025. Advertisers are going to spare no expense when it comes to programmatic native ads and the potential use of outstream native video advertising formats."We are entering a new phase in native advertising's journey – universal acceptance and global domination. Our research shows major increases in native advertising spend in all continent's globally. The value of infeed native advertising formats is now undisputed,” said Julien Verdier, CEO of Adyoulike. “Advertisers are increasingly recognizing the value of the format and the performance for most campaigns backs out, which is why native is predicted to experience significant annual growth rates every year globally up to 2025.”"Thanks to continued technical innovation, easily traded programmatically, with video and display capabilities, the future is strong for native ads in general. Native advertising will be the number one digital advertising format of the 2020s. Our research and wider market trends back this up. We are excited to share with the market our findings,” said Verdier.The NDA Podcast: Sebastiaan Moesman, CRO & CSO, Azerion‘Advertentiemarkt herstelt snel in 2021’fijne dagen nog!