GROUPE CIOA (MLCIO) : 0.79
ISIN: FR0012384907
Dubbele fixing Parijs.
vrijdag nog eens een deftig volume
2561 16:51:58 0.79 13 Exchange Continuous
2305 16:30:02 0.79 70 Auction
2049 11:30:19 0.79 665 Auction
1793 11:30:19 0.79 1,463 Auction
1537 11:30:19 0.79 500 Auction
1281 11:30:19 0.79 100 Auction
1025 11:30:19 0.79 1,000 Auction
769 11:30:19 0.79 674 Auction
513 11:30:19 0.79 2,000 Auction
257 11:30:19 0.79 740 Auction
volume van meer dan 7000 stuks.
Er staan zelfs niet meer zoveel aandelen in het boekje om te verkopen.
0 100 1
0,79 116 2
0,81 1.752 1
0,82 500 1
0,83 500 1
0,86 241 1
2,2 600 1
benieuwd of we volgend jaar terug naar de oude koersen kunnen niet meteen naar de 15 euro van 2016 maar 2 - 3 euro.
www.cioa.com/rep_img/evoyageclub/file...
2020 will be devoted to the preparation of operations and team training, for an effective launch in 2021.
De laatst bekende cijfers:
www.cioa.com/rep_img/evoyageclub/file...
aandeelhouders
STE FESTIVAL OF SPIRIT: 1807284
Mevrouw SALINIERE CHANTAL: 1052457
M LUCIDE LEON: 1051333
Mw. MARRY BRIGITTE: 275 578
M Zeline CEDRIC 150 000
Ms CACERES VIRGINIA: 30 750
mevrouw TELLIAM LAETITIA: 38 000
M Lucide LOIC: 38 000
M Lucide LIONEL: 43 211
M Zeline YANN: 38000
FLOTTANT: 475 387
rodney007 schreef op 21 december 2020 10:27:
Dubbele fixing Parijs.
