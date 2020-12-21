Inloggen

group cioa

  1. rodney007 21 december 2020 10:27
    GROUPE CIOA (MLCIO) : 0.79
    Recreation

    ISIN: FR0012384907

    Dubbele fixing Parijs.

    vrijdag nog eens een deftig volume
    2561 16:51:58 0.79 13 Exchange Continuous
    2305 16:30:02 0.79 70 Auction
    2049 11:30:19 0.79 665 Auction
    1793 11:30:19 0.79 1,463 Auction
    1537 11:30:19 0.79 500 Auction
    1281 11:30:19 0.79 100 Auction
    1025 11:30:19 0.79 1,000 Auction
    769 11:30:19 0.79 674 Auction
    513 11:30:19 0.79 2,000 Auction
    257 11:30:19 0.79 740 Auction
    volume van meer dan 7000 stuks.

    Er staan zelfs niet meer zoveel aandelen in het boekje om te verkopen.

    benieuwd of we volgend jaar terug naar de oude koersen kunnen niet meteen naar de 15 euro van 2016 maar 2 - 3 euro.
    www.cioa.com/rep_img/evoyageclub/file...
    2020 will be devoted to the preparation of operations and team training, for an effective launch in 2021.

    De laatst bekende cijfers:
    www.cioa.com/rep_img/evoyageclub/file...

    aandeelhouders
    STE FESTIVAL OF SPIRIT: 1807284
    Mevrouw SALINIERE CHANTAL: 1052457
    M LUCIDE LEON: 1051333
    Mw. MARRY BRIGITTE: 275 578
    M Zeline CEDRIC 150 000
    Ms CACERES VIRGINIA: 30 750
    mevrouw TELLIAM LAETITIA: 38 000
    M Lucide LOIC: 38 000
    M Lucide LIONEL: 43 211
    M Zeline YANN: 38000
    FLOTTANT: 475 387

