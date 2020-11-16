-
Holding die noteert op Parijs, hoofdzetel in Brussel.
waren eind 2019 in het bezit van 63.6 miljoen euro Duits staatspapier en 51.5 miljoen euro Belgisch.
en nog wat industriële holdings en verzekeringen.
Dit jaar belang genomen voor 10 miljoen in Nucleus Holding II
Kleine free float
Homepad SA 13,241,107 81.5%
FF Ventriglia Investment & Finance Ltd. 806,400 4.96%
International Insurance Co. NV 641,790 3.95%
Luciaono Minerva 492,720 3,03%
Claudio Marati 469,300 2.89%
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 55,243 0.34%
Candela 91,254 0,57%
free float 450,043 2.46%
Op veel persberichten hoef je niet te rekenen, wat de waardering niet ten goede kwam.
Was vergeten te zeggen dat het dubbele fixing is (11.30 - 16.30)
1281 11:31:47 1.24 4,032 Exchange Continuous
1025 11:30:04 1.24 750 Auction
769 11:30:04 1.24 600 Auction
513 11:30:04 1.24 3,500 Auction
257 11:30:04 1.24 500 Auction
Nog dikke 1000 stuks te koop aan 1.24
1,24 1.118 1
1,25 3.251 1
1,5 30.000 1
2,78 100 1
3,2 120 1
3,22 25.650 4
4 1.000 1
4,9 600 1
10,7 2.000 1
