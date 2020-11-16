Inloggen

photonike

  1. rodney007 16 november 2020 09:40
    Photonike: 1.23
    52w: 1.22 – 13.4
    BE0948608451

    Holding die noteert op Parijs, hoofdzetel in Brussel.

    www.photonike.com/

    live.euronext.com/en/product/equities...

    www.photonike.com/doc/Rapport%20de%20...
    waren eind 2019 in het bezit van 63.6 miljoen euro Duits staatspapier en 51.5 miljoen euro Belgisch.

    www.deutsche-finanzagentur.de/en/fact...

    markets.businessinsider.com/bonds/5_0...

    en nog wat industriële holdings en verzekeringen.

    Dit jaar belang genomen voor 10 miljoen in Nucleus Holding II


    Kleine free float
    Homepad SA 13,241,107 81.5%
    FF Ventriglia Investment & Finance Ltd. 806,400 4.96%
    International Insurance Co. NV 641,790 3.95%
    Luciaono Minerva 492,720 3,03%
    Claudio Marati 469,300 2.89%
    Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 55,243 0.34%
    Candela 91,254 0,57%
    free float 450,043 2.46%

    Op veel persberichten hoef je niet te rekenen, wat de waardering niet ten goede kwam.

  2. rodney007 16 november 2020 11:35
    Was vergeten te zeggen dat het dubbele fixing is (11.30 - 16.30)

    1281 11:31:47 1.24 4,032 Exchange Continuous
    1025 11:30:04 1.24 750 Auction
    769 11:30:04 1.24 600 Auction
    513 11:30:04 1.24 3,500 Auction
    257 11:30:04 1.24 500 Auction

    Nog dikke 1000 stuks te koop aan 1.24
    1,24 1.118 1

    1,25 3.251 1

    1,5 30.000 1

    2,78 100 1

    3,2 120 1

    3,22 25.650 4

    4 1.000 1

    4,9 600 1

    10,7 2.000 1
