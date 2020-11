Aandeel Galapagos AEX:t20925, BE0003818359

Tijdens de conference call 3Q20 gaf Andre volgende toelichting:Andre HoekemaThank you, Onno. Good afternoon everybody. In our presentations, we often speak about our internal pipeline and here I would like to highlight how we also add external assets. There're actually two reasons to do that. First of all, we have a very strong balance sheet and we really want to use that not only to grow our internal pipeline and accelerate programs through the clinic, but actually also add external assets to our R&D engine.And talking about the engine, both in discovery and in clinical, we have a lot of expertise that engine really fire on all cylinders. So in our view, it really makes a lot of sense to not only use it for internal molecules, but also add more tools from third party stuff that we think really makes sense.Of course, in that effort we’re really focused on inflammation and fibrosis, the core indication areas of the Company and it will not surprise you that when we talk about criteria, we really look for molecules that really fit Galapagos that means multiple modes of action high-risk high-reward. And in that way, they should strengthen our pipeline.On the next slide, you actually see the deals that we have since signed this year. We signed a number of deals with molecules that hit all those criteria, Fibrocor and Scipher both from North America, Canada and Boston. Just a few words about it, Fibrocor has come up with noble targets in fibrosis based on patient samples, very complimentary to what we do. And we've moved to the first program that we licensed in Fibrocor to a candidate drug, so very pleased with that.And Scipher, it's some similar complimentary technologies operating from Boston. They identify target targets based on the molecular signature in patients. We think that also fits very well with our own internal programs. In Ryvu, identified a novel inflammation targets that we really liked companies are located in Krakow, Poland, because we've seen a deal. And today, I'm really pleased to say a few words about the first clinical phase efforts that we licensed from companies, also in Poland, in Warsaw in fibrosis.So, let me first say a few words about the business deal. It's a collaboration on a really novel class of fibrosis targets, and currently getting ready some breakthrough work in public in this target class, chitinase and chitinase play a role in fibrotic diseases and mostly in lungs so that really fits with interest.We have a fibrosis franchise under ways which really [indiscernible] 1205 on earlier programs and we really think there's a very nice niche where we can add another program. So, we decided to work with OncoArendi. You see the deal structure, an upfront 25 million development, regulatory sales milestones for a total of 220 million cost of royalties. We also negotiated the right to get access to other chitinase programs in case those fit in candidate as well.So, let me say a few words about this novel target class. Chitinase are known to play a role in lung fibrosis and it is a very novel class. But at the same time, we'd like it because there's quite a bit of elevation. In knockout mice, you see that mice line that chitinase shows a very reduced disease burden in IPF models, and moreover, the molecule that OncoArendi has in development OATD-01 in those two mice and they really reduced the disease burden.So the tech class to chitinase, as I said, very well validated, we are not aware of any competition. So, typically go off first in class potential. We think there's really a lot of room to bring us into IPF and possibly other fibrosis disorders. And at this point, the Piet and Walid are preparing a Phase 2b study to bring this molecule forward.So, if I can have the next slide, just a bit of detail on the elevation that I just mentioned. Here you see some data that show what bleomycin, which is the standard animal model for IPF. Just on the left to control if you see healthy mice. On bleomycin treatment, you get a formation of lesions in the lungs, expressed by Ashcroft score.And as you can see, the molecule from OncoArendi really reduces that net effect similar to the syndrome. So, this is one of the validations that I talked about. And we're really excited about clinical asset that fits in right behind ziritaxestat, which is in a large Phase 3 study, as you all know, and troubled by where we report the Phase 2 data shortly. So, in summary, I am very happy to be adding this asset to our pipeline.