Aandeel Galapagos AEX:t20925, BE0003818359

GLPG4716 was al vermeld onder het draadje “nieuwe fibrosis compounds”, maar aangezien het al naar fase2 gaat verdient het wel zijn eigen draadje.
GLPG4716 is OATD-01 van OncoArendi.
www.glpg.com/IPF
GLPG4716
Lung diseases like IPF are associated with an increased chitinase activity, which strongly correlates with disease stage, progression and prognosis. Chitinases (predominantly CHIT1) are involved in macrophage activation. Inhibition of chitinase activity translates into a potential therapeutic benefit, as shown in a range of preclinical models. GLPG4716 has shown robust anti-fibrotic activity in multiple animal models, when compared with the standard of care.
GLPG4716 (formerly OATD-01 inlicensed from OncoArendi) is a novel, small molecule CHIT1/AMCase inhibitor targeting a key pathway in tissue remodeling. It has shown compelling translational data, a favorable profile in animal studies at expected therapeutic doses and it has successfully completed Phase 1 studies in healthy volunteers. Galapagos aims to bring GLPG4716 to a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IPF and possibly other diseases with a fibrotic component.
Hier het persbericht rond de deal met OncoArendi:
ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Down...
Tijdens de conference call 3Q20 gaf Andre volgende toelichting:
seekingalpha.com/article/4386233-gala...
Andre Hoekema
Thank you, Onno. Good afternoon everybody. In our presentations, we often speak about our internal pipeline and here I would like to highlight how we also add external assets. There're actually two reasons to do that. First of all, we have a very strong balance sheet and we really want to use that not only to grow our internal pipeline and accelerate programs through the clinic, but actually also add external assets to our R&D engine.
And talking about the engine, both in discovery and in clinical, we have a lot of expertise that engine really fire on all cylinders. So in our view, it really makes a lot of sense to not only use it for internal molecules, but also add more tools from third party stuff that we think really makes sense.
Of course, in that effort we’re really focused on inflammation and fibrosis, the core indication areas of the Company and it will not surprise you that when we talk about criteria, we really look for molecules that really fit Galapagos that means multiple modes of action high-risk high-reward. And in that way, they should strengthen our pipeline.
On the next slide, you actually see the deals that we have since signed this year. We signed a number of deals with molecules that hit all those criteria, Fibrocor and Scipher both from North America, Canada and Boston. Just a few words about it, Fibrocor has come up with noble targets in fibrosis based on patient samples, very complimentary to what we do. And we've moved to the first program that we licensed in Fibrocor to a candidate drug, so very pleased with that.
And Scipher, it's some similar complimentary technologies operating from Boston. They identify target targets based on the molecular signature in patients. We think that also fits very well with our own internal programs. In Ryvu, identified a novel inflammation targets that we really liked companies are located in Krakow, Poland, because we've seen a deal. And today, I'm really pleased to say a few words about the first clinical phase efforts that we licensed from companies, also in Poland, in Warsaw in fibrosis.
So, let me first say a few words about the business deal. It's a collaboration on a really novel class of fibrosis targets, and currently getting ready some breakthrough work in public in this target class, chitinase and chitinase play a role in fibrotic diseases and mostly in lungs so that really fits with interest.
We have a fibrosis franchise under ways which really [indiscernible] 1205 on earlier programs and we really think there's a very nice niche where we can add another program. So, we decided to work with OncoArendi. You see the deal structure, an upfront 25 million development, regulatory sales milestones for a total of 220 million cost of royalties. We also negotiated the right to get access to other chitinase programs in case those fit in candidate as well.
So, let me say a few words about this novel target class. Chitinase are known to play a role in lung fibrosis and it is a very novel class. But at the same time, we'd like it because there's quite a bit of elevation. In knockout mice, you see that mice line that chitinase shows a very reduced disease burden in IPF models, and moreover, the molecule that OncoArendi has in development OATD-01 in those two mice and they really reduced the disease burden.
So the tech class to chitinase, as I said, very well validated, we are not aware of any competition. So, typically go off first in class potential. We think there's really a lot of room to bring us into IPF and possibly other fibrosis disorders. And at this point, the Piet and Walid are preparing a Phase 2b study to bring this molecule forward.
So, if I can have the next slide, just a bit of detail on the elevation that I just mentioned. Here you see some data that show what bleomycin, which is the standard animal model for IPF. Just on the left to control if you see healthy mice. On bleomycin treatment, you get a formation of lesions in the lungs, expressed by Ashcroft score.
And as you can see, the molecule from OncoArendi really reduces that net effect similar to the syndrome. So, this is one of the validations that I talked about. And we're really excited about clinical asset that fits in right behind ziritaxestat, which is in a large Phase 3 study, as you all know, and troubled by where we report the Phase 2 data shortly. So, in summary, I am very happy to be adding this asset to our pipeline.
OncoArendi heeft onlangs nog gepubliceerd dat OATD-01 ook inzetbaar zou kunnen zijn in NASH.
In de slides van de deal staat ook “potential for other diseases with a fibrotic component”, waar NASH volgens mij wel onder hoort.
oncoarendi.com/en/oncoarendi-therapeu...
OncoArendi Therapeutics expands the therapeutic potential of its Chitinase Platform
October 13, 2020
OncoArendi develops OATD-01 as a drug candidate for treatment of severe inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Clinical trials in patients must be preceded by a number of preclinical safety studies, including GLP standard chronic toxicology. Such studies, outsourced to Charles River (USA), a leading global CRO (Contract Research Organization) have recently completed dosing. The 6 and 9 month period of administration of OATD-01 in rats and dogs (respectively) has just ended. A recovery phase of several weeks is currently ongoing. Preliminary reports of these studies are expected at the end of January 2021, while the final reports will be obtained in the second half of 2021. It should be emphasized that previously completed 17-week toxicology studies, also performed by Charles River, already enable Phase IIa studies in sarcoidosis patients to begin early next year.
“Successful completion of the 6 and 9 month toxicology studies may enable future administration of OATD-01 for indefinite periods of time to patients in diseases, in which blocking of the therapeutic target (chitinases) by the OATD-01 may have a therapeutic effect. One such widespread and as of today uncurable diseases that affects tens of millions of people worldwide is nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)” – said Dr Rafal Kaminski, Board Member and Chief Scientific Officer, OncoArendi Therapeutics S.A.
OncoArendi has just received new and very exciting results from a preclinical study conducted by Sanyal Biotechnology (USA), a CRO working with a number of leading pharmaceutical companies developing therapies for NASH. The results obtained in the mouse model (DIAMONDTM) clearly indicate that OATD-01 has demonstrated a therapeutic effect by statistically significant reduction of a number of parameters of the disease. Similar effects were observed with another lead compound that shares the same mechanism of action as OATD-01. The results obtained in this model are an independent confirmation of the therapeutic efficacy of OATD-01, observed previously in another mouse model of NASH (STAMTM) by SMC Laboratories in Japan. The convergence and statistical significance of the two experiments highlights the potential of OATD-01 and other chitinase inhibitors in treatment of NASH.
Positive results from both NASH models and the completion of 6-9 month toxicology studies build value and significantly expand the therapeutic potential of compounds developed in the OncoArendi’s flagship Chitinase Platform.
OncoArendi is trots op de resultaten en publicaties rond OATD-01 (=GLPG4716).
Op Twitter schrijven ze het volgende:
OATD-01 recognized as one of the 55 most promising drug candidates in the last 15 years!
Reviewers and Editors of the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry have recommended publication of this OncoArendi article in its prestigious Drug Annotations series: lnkd.in/eie8ntC
Only the most promising drugs for treating human diseases are featured there.
oncoarendi.com/en/american-journal-of...
American Journal of Medicinal Chemistry distinguishes OncoArendi publication on OATD-01
October 21, 2020
A new publication about the discovery and preclinical characterization of OATD-01, authored by the scientists from OncoArendi Therapeutics, has just been accepted by the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry (J. Med. Chem). OATD-01 is a first-in-class chitinase inhibitor, which had recently completed Phase I studies and continues its development as a clinical candidate for the treatment of sarcoidosis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and possibly other fibrotic and inflammatory diseases.
The publication describes the drug discovery program that led to the identification of OATD-01. The elements of the medicinal chemistry design, pharmacokinetics and pharmacological properties of the compound are further described in more detail, along with preclinical proof-of-concept data in a model of IPF. These experiments have been performed in-house and by a specialized Japanese CRO.
The Journal of Medicinal Chemistry is undoubtedly one of the top scientific periodicals in the field of small molecule drug discovery. The Drug Annotations series launched by the journal is intended to showcase the most important and highly innovative compounds that have the biggest potential to make a significant impact on the treatment of human diseases. Since the inception of The Drug Annotations Series over 15 years ago, only 55 compounds have received such distinction. Therefore, OncoArendi Therapeutics is very proud that the discovery and development of OATD-01 has been selected by editor Wendy Young, PhD (Senior VP, Small Molecule Drug Discovery, Genentech) to this very prestigious and highly esteemed series of articles.
“This publication is a very important milestone for OncoArendi Therapeutics, which documents not only great science, but above all, great drug discovery work with quality that is on par with leading pharma companies. This publication will make OncoArendi an even more established player in the global biotech scene and strongly mark our leadership position in the field of chitinase inhibitors” – said Dr Rafal Kaminski, Chief Scientific Officer, OncoArendi Therapeutics.
“The data published in this article is a result of several years of hard work and dedication of talented scientists and collaborators of OncoArendi. I would like to thank them all for their passion and efforts, which were recognized by the journal Editors who selected our manuscript for such a high-profile series.” – said Dr Adam Golebiowski, senior corresponding author and one of the co-founders of OncoArendi Therapeutics.
The research that led to this publication has been co-cofinanced by the National Center for Research and Development (NCBR) in grants, POIR.01.01.01-00-0551/15 (“Development of a first-in-class small molecule drug candidate for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis through chitotriosidase inhibition”) and by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in SBIR grant no 1 R44 HL132721-01 – NHLBI/ NIH (“Development of an Oral Acidic Mammalian Chitinase Inhibitor to Treat Asthma”).
Publication is now available at: pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.jmedchem...
Wie Pools verstaat kan ook de conference call herbekijken die OncoArendi gisteren gaf over de deal met Galapagos:
n-22-11.dcs.redcdn.pl/file/o2/GPWMedi...
De koers van OncoArendi ging gisteren met 216% omhoog !!
