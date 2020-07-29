Aandeel Esperite AEX:ESP, NL0009272137

3,5 MILJARD nieuwe aandelen zullen gedumpt worden door ESCOF (ca)
ESPERITE : Esperite N.V. secures external financing of up to EUR 35 million of convertible notes with warrants drawable under certain conditions
ACTUS NEWS•29/07/2020 à 09:45
Transaction highlights
· Esperite NV secures an external financing of up to EUR 35 million through further private placements of convertible notes with share subscription warrants attached over a period of 36 months, subject to fulfillment of certain conditions
· The Warrants, if exercised, are leading to an additional EUR 35 million proceeds over a period of 5 years
· Bridge note of EUR 150,000 issued today
· Subscription by European Small Caps Opportunities Fund, based in Australia
· Before the end of September Esperite will convene a Shareholder Extraordinary General Meeting.
· Esperite will propose a settlement to its creditors
· Proceeds to be used to support Esperite' s restructuring plan to be approved by creditors
The Netherlands, 28 July 2020 - Esperite N.V. (Euronext: ESP, "Esperite" or "the Issuer") announces today (i) the issuance of a bridge note of EUR 150,000 nominal value (the "Bridge Note") and (ii) the signing of a financing agreement allowing Esperite to draw up to EUR 35 million (the "Financing") private placement of convertible notes with share subscription warrants attached under certain conditions (the "Notes and Warrants") and having the characteristics detailed in Appendix 1 (the "Issuance Agreement").
The Bridge Note (issued) and the Notes and Warrants shall be subscribed by European Small Cap Opportunities Fund, a fund based in Australia (the "Investor").
The Bridge Note financing shall allow Esperite to initiate next steps of restructuring.
With regards to the Financing, the first tranche of Notes and Warrants of a nominal amount of EUR 400,000 shall be issued after the approval of resolutions by the general meeting of shareholders of the Issuer and approval by Esperite' s creditors of a settlement amount to be paid overtime by the Issuer for their debt (the "Restructuring Plan Approval").
The second tranche of Notes and Warrants of a nominal amount of EUR 500,000 shall be issued after the approval of a prospectus by the AFM with regards to the new shares to be issued upon conversion of the Notes and exercise of the Warrants.
Pursuant to the Issuance Agreement, the Investor has committed to subscribe up to EUR 35 million of Notes and Warrants over the next 36 months, subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions (the "Commitment").
The issuance of and subscription to Notes and Warrants shall be structured through the issuance by Esperite to the Investor of tranche warrants (the "Tranche Warrants") within 5 trading days from the Restructuring Plan Approval, whose characteristics are described in Appendix 1 to this press release.
The terms and conditions of the Tranche Warrants, the Notes and the Warrants will be published on Esperite's website (www.esperite.com).
Appendix 1
Terms and conditions of the financing through the issuance of warrants
giving access to convertible notes with share subscription
warrants attached
Legal framework of the transaction
On July 27, 2020, the Issuer and the Investor entered into an issuance agreement pursuant to which
the Investor has agreed to commit to fund the Issuer up to EUR 35,000,000 over the course of a period
of 36 months from the Issuance Date (as defined below) by subscribing for up to 3,500 notes with
a principal amount of EUR 10,000 each, which are convertible into ordinary shares of the Issuer, with
share subscription warrants attached.
The Commitment is subject to:
- the adoption by the Issuer’s shareholders of the resolutions to be proposed for adoption at the
next general meeting of shareholders of the Issuer to be held no later than September 30, 2020
in respect notably of (i) the approval to grant rights to subscribe for shares and to limit or exclude
pre-emptive rights in respect of such grant of rights to the extent required in connection with the
Issuance Agreement and (ii) the reduction of the Issuer’s share capital through the reduction of
the nominal value of the Share to EUR 0.01;
- the Restructuring Plan Approval.
Main characteristics of the Tranche Warrants
The issuance of 3,500 Tranche Warrants shall occur within 5 trading days from the Restructuring Plan
Approval (the “Issuance Date”).
Over the 36 months following the Issuance Date, provided that all the conditions to the delivery of a
Request and the funding of a tranche (the "Conditions", see Note 1 below) have been satisfied (or
waived by the Investor), the Issuer shall request for the disbursement of a tranche (the “Request”) by
submitting a Request as follows:
- for the first tranche, within five (5) trading days from the Restructuring Plan Approval;
- for the second tranche, within five (5) trading days from the date of the approval of the listing
Prospectus by the AFM.
For the following tranches, the Issuer shall have the right (and not the obligation) to request for the disbursement
of a tranche by submitting a Request on the earlier of:
(i) the fifth (5th) trading day following the conversion (whether through one or several conversions)
or redemption of all the Notes that had been issued in connection with previous
tranches; or
(ii) the 2-month anniversary date of the issuance of the previous tranche.
Esperite may therefore request the exercise of Tranche Warrants in order to issue the Notes with Warrants
in a first tranche of EUR 400,000 nominal amount and several subsequent tranches of EUR
500,000 nominal amount (amount which may be increased or decreased upon mutual consent).
The exercise of one Tranche Warrant gives access to the subscription of one Note (having a nominal
value of EUR 10,000) with Warrants attached at a subscription price of EUR 9,500.
Main characteristics of the Warrants
The number of Warrants to be issued under each tranche will be such that, multiplied by their strike
price (determined as described below), the resulting amount shall be equal to the principal amount of
the tranche.
The Warrants shall be immediately detached from the Notes. The Warrants shall have a maturity of 5
years from their respective issuance date (the “Exercise Period”). Each Warrant will give right to its
holder, during the Exercise Period, to subscribe one new share of Esperite, subject to customary adjustments.
Subject to customary ratchet provisions, the strike price of the Warrants will be equal to:
• for the first, the second and the third tranches (the “Warrants 1”), 110% of the lower of (i) the
lowest daily volume weighted average price of the share over the Pricing period preceding each
request of such tranches and (ii) EUR 0.0272; and
• for the subsequent tranches (the “Warrants 2”), 110% of the lowest daily volume weighted average
price of the share over the Pricing Period preceding the Request (or the Tranche Warrant
exercise date, in case of Tranche Warrants exercised at the discretion of the Investor).
1 shall mean the fifteen (15) consecutive trading days immediately preceding the relevant date to be considered in
order to determine the conversion price or the Warrant 1 exercise price or the Warrant 2 exercise price. In
the case of a conversion of Notes or upon the exercise of Tranche Warrants at the discretion of the Investor,
Pricing Period shall mean the trading days during which the Investor (or the relevant Note or Tranche Warrant
holder as the case may be) has not sold any Share in the market among the fifteen (15) consecutive trading
days immediately preceding the applicable date.
The Warrants will not be admitted to trading on any financial market.
New shares resulting from conversion of Notes or exercise of Warrants
The new shares issued upon conversion of Notes or exercise of Warrants will be admitted to trading
on Euronext as from their issuance, will carry immediate and current dividend rights and will be fully
assimilated to and fungible with the existing shares (ISIN code NL0009272137).
Esperite will publish and update on its website a follow-up table of the outstanding Tranche Warrants,
Notes, Warrants and number of shares.
Note 1: Conditions to the delivery of a Request and the funding of a tranche
The right of Esperite to deliver a Request to the Investor and the obligation of the Investor to fund the
requested tranche through the exercise of Tranche Warrants are subject to the fulfilment, on the date of
such Request and on the date of funding of the requested tranche, of each of the following conditions
(unless waived by the Investor):
(i) no more than thirty-six (36) months shall have expired from the Issuance Date;
(ii) the Notes of the previous tranches have been fully converted and/or redeemed for more
than four (4) trading days or more than 2 months have elapsed since the previous
Tranche Warrant exercise date. It is specified that this Condition shall not apply to the
issuance of the second Tranche which shall be issued within five (5) trading days from
the date of the approval of the listing Prospectus by the AFM;
(iii) no material adverse change shall have occurred;
(iv) no event that constitutes an early redemption event and no triggering event that would
constitute an early redemption event if not cured during the applicable cure period, if any,
shall be in existence;
(v) the Issuer shall have at least:
- two (2) times coverage of Shares (based on the conversion price) authorized,
available and approved for issuance to the Investor and admission to trading on
Euronext, increased, as the case may be, by the amount of any other outstanding
Notes; and
- one (1) time coverage of Shares authorized, available and approved for issuance
to the Investor upon exercise of the maximum number of Warrants to be issued
for the applicable Tranche;
(vi) taking into account the Notes to be issued to the Investor under the requested tranche,
the Investor shall not hold more than EUR 700,000 of aggregate principal amount of
Notes;
no suspension of the trading of the Shares on Euronext (other than intra-day suspension
at the request of Euronext Amsterdam under Euronext rules) shall have occurred for more
than five (5) consecutive trading days over the ninety (90) preceding calendar days;
(viii) the closing price and the daily VWAP on each of the five (5) preceding trading days shall
be at least equal to 250% of the nominal value of the Shares;
(ix) the average daily value traded of the Shares over the ten (10) preceding trading days
shall be at least equal to EUR 20,000;
(x) except with respect to the first Tranche, the AFM shall have approved a prospectus for
the admission to trading of any shares to be issued upon conversion of the Notes or
exercise of the Warrants;
(xi) the final Restructuring Plan Approval shall have occurred;
(xii) the Issuer has provided the Investor with all necessary information to fulfil its disclosure
requirements with the AFM.
Voor de duidelijkheid: de nominale waarde wordt verlaagd naar 1 cent zodat er weer nieuwe aandelen kunnen worden uitgegeven en gedumpt.
-
DeZwarteRidder schreef op 29 juli 2020 12:50:
Voor de duidelijkheid: de nominale waarde wordt verlaagd naar 1 cent zodat er weer nieuwe aandelen kunnen worden uitgegeven en gedumpt.
Tenzij aandeelhouders, rechters en/of Euronext dat blokkeren, zoals ooit bij AND met Roosland Beheer als "redder" gebeurde. Met als resultaat o.a. een opgelegde reverse split van 1:500 om van €0,01 (lager kon toentertijd niet) €5,00 te maken en het niet toelaten van bijgedrukte aandelen van €0,01 tot de notering. O.a.: uitspraken.rechtspraak.nl/inziendocum...
The right of the Investor to exercise Tranche Warrants at its sole and exclusive discretion will only be
available regarding the exercise of 650 Tranche Warrants (i.e. up to an aggregate principal amount of
EUR 6.5 million).
The Tranche Warrants will not be admitted to trading on any financial market.
Main characteristics of the Notes
The Notes have a nominal value of EUR 10,000 each and will be subscribed at 95% of such nominal
value. The Notes bear no interest and have a maturity of 12 months from their respective issuance
date.
Each Note gives its holder a conversion right (a “Conversion“) to receive ordinary shares. Upon a
Conversion, the corresponding number of shares issued by Esperite shall be equal to:
N = Nv / Cp
- “N“: number of new and/or existing shares to be remitted to the Note holder (rounded down);
- “Nv“: nominal value of the Note (EUR 10,000);
- “Cp“: 90% of the lowest daily volume weighted-average price of the share over the Pricing Period1.
At maturity any Note for which no Conversion has occurred shall be redeemed at par in cash by Esperite.
Upon the occurrence of any event of default, any Note for which no Conversion has occurred
shall be redeemed at 110% of par in cash by Esperite.
The Notes will not be admitted to trading on any financial market.
Als alles doorgaat krijgt ESCOF dus 5% korting op de convertibles en nog eens ca 10% op de daaruitkomende aandelen.
In totaal dus ca 15% winst zonder enig risico, want de aandelen worden direct gedumpt na 'conversie'.
De warrants (weten we nog van de vorige keer) hebben geen reële waarde en doen mee als versiering.
-
De aandelen hebben ook geen reële waarde, wtf dat ook mag zijn.
-
Ok ridder. Je hebt je punt gemaakt, maar dan...wat gaat er met die 35 miljoen gebeuren ?? Lijkt me dat die Aussies nu toch wel zeggenschap gaan eisen. En wat gaat Esperite doen..voor zover ik het lees wordt het een investeringsmaatschappij in de zorg..lekker breed begrip
-
Amarillo schreef op 30 juli 2020 07:36:
Ok ridder. Je hebt je punt gemaakt, maar dan...wat gaat er met die 35 miljoen gebeuren ?? Lijkt me dat die Aussies nu toch wel zeggenschap gaan eisen. En wat gaat Esperite doen..voor zover ik het lees wordt het een investeringsmaatschappij in de zorg..lekker breed begrip
Je bent natuurlijk te lui om de oude draadjes door te lezen, dus ik zal het even samenvatten:
ESCOF wil en mag geen echte zeggenschap hebben, het zal ze dus worst wezen wat Amar met het geld gaat doen.
De 35 miljoen zal natuurlijk nooit gehaald worden, want de koers gaat door voortdurende dumpings natuurlijk zakken onder de 1 cent. Hoogstens krijgen ze een paar miljoen (als alles doorgaat).
ESGOF heeft in verleden dus ca 40 M aandelen gehad en als ze die gehouden hadden dan waren ze nu voor ca 80% eigenaar van Esperite geweest.
De hele deal zoals gisteren gepresenteerd, is 100% bedoeld om de kleine aandeelhouders voor de gek te houden en dat lukt aardig gezien reacties zoals die van jou.
-
Je moet gaan solliciteren bij de AFM of de afgeleide in Duitsland...daar kunnen ze nog wat van je leren
-
Al met al weet jij dus ook niet wat Amar met het geld gaat doen...daar ben ik nieuwsgierig naar..want bedrijfsactiviteiten zijn er nu niet natuurlijk
-
Amarillo schreef op 30 juli 2020 08:46:
Al met al weet jij dus ook niet wat Amar met het geld gaat doen...daar ben ik nieuwsgierig naar..want bedrijfsactiviteiten zijn er nu niet natuurlijk
Als jij de vorige ronde van ESGOF had meegemaakt, dan zou je je daar niet druk over maken.
Jij snapt niet hoe moeilijk en tijdrovend het is om geld op te halen bij een koers van een paar centen.
Om b.v. 1 miljoen op te halen moeten er 100 miljoen aandelen gedumpt worden op een koers van 1 cent.
Dus 100 dagen lang moeten er iedere dag 1 miljoen gedumpt worden.!!
De vorige keer is ESGOF begonnen op ca 75 cent en die ronde heeft veel te weinig opgeleverd om Esperite te kunnen redden.
Al dat geld is verdwenen in een zwart gat.
-
Wederom geen antwoord..beetje gezwam om de hete brei heen
-
Amarillo schreef op 30 juli 2020 09:10:
Wederom geen antwoord..beetje gezwam om de hete brei heen
Amar heeft duidelijk figuren zoals jij nodig.
-
DeZwarteRidder schreef op 30 juli 2020 08:56:
Jij snapt niet hoe moeilijk en tijdrovend het is om geld op te halen bij een koers van een paar centen.
Om b.v. 1 miljoen op te halen moeten er 100 miljoen aandelen gedumpt worden op een koers van 1 cent.
Je vergeet een aantal aspecten. Waaronder dat je, zonder dumpen, op papier van de extreme overwaardering kunt (proberen te) profiteren. Precies diezelfde overwaardering kan toestaan dat je een omgekeerde Kok-$huffle gaat dansen. Waarbij je hoopt dat de stroop van -50% door een dump, mét winst t.o.v. een cent, genoeg vliegen aantrekt. Omzetten ineens van 100+ mln. kunnen; zie o.a. Crescent. Of je zadelt een zakenrelatie met het probleem op. Ergens een negatief EV? Vul dat dan aan met de marktwaarde van een "inbreng". Iemands vorige voetbalclub wacht nog op de betaling van de transfersom van 50.000 euro? Bied een gulle betaling van 75.000 euro in beursgenoteerde aandelen aan.
Zonder het effectieve rattengif van een reverse split is het wat het is en stelt het voor wat het is, maar door een bijna laagste prijs en extreme overwaardering wat het werkelijke risico - helaas - mee, en kun je je in bepaalde kringen trots presenteren als een ware, succesvolle multimiljonair.
Tenslotte hoeft je bij een van 0,03 euro lang niet alles te dumpen om je kosten eruit te halen, als die kosten niet al onder de 0,01 lagen.
