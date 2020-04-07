IntegraGen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

03-04-2020



IntegraGen reports 2019 annual results: +20% sales growth, positive gross operating surplus during second half of year, and close to breakeven for the year

- Operating surplus of 255 K€ in the second half of 2019, -70 K€ over the entire year

- Sustained increase in activity during 2019: +20%

- Start-up of SeqOIA sequencing platform operations

- Increase in activities carried out at the Institut Pasteur

- Acceleration of software sales activities focusing on the interpretation of genomic data

- Implementation of measures to ensure continuity of operations despite the COVID-19

pandemic with maintenance of genomic activity and preservation of financial resources