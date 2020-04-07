IntegraGen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Inloggen

IntegraGen 2020

4 Posts
  1. Ozora 7 april 2020 11:07
    Welkom op het nieuwe forum van IntegraGen! Hoewel de Franse evenknie van IEX, Boursorama, wel al een IntegraGen forum heeft leek het mij voor de beleggers met gebrekkig Frans zinvol ook op deze website een draadje te openen. Hier kunnen we de komende tijd onze mening ventileren en het laatste nieuws over IntegraGen met elkaar delen.
  2. Ozora 7 april 2020 11:08
    03-04-2020

    IntegraGen reports 2019 annual results: +20% sales growth, positive gross operating surplus during second half of year, and close to breakeven for the year
    - Operating surplus of 255 K€ in the second half of 2019, -70 K€ over the entire year
    - Sustained increase in activity during 2019: +20%
    - Start-up of SeqOIA sequencing platform operations
    - Increase in activities carried out at the Institut Pasteur
    - Acceleration of software sales activities focusing on the interpretation of genomic data
    - Implementation of measures to ensure continuity of operations despite the COVID-19
    pandemic with maintenance of genomic activity and preservation of financial resources
  3. Ozora 7 april 2020 11:21
    26-03-2020

    IntegraGen (Paris:ALINT), a company specializing in the transformation of data from biological samples into genomic information and diagnostic tools for oncology, today announced Dana-Farber Cancer Institute will utilize the company’s MERCURY™ cloud-based software as part of their analysis and reporting process for sequencing data obtained from tumors of cancer patients. Dana-Farber plans to utilize MERCURY to assist in the analysis of sequencing data obtained from small and large targeted gene sequencing panels as well as data derived from whole exome and genome sequencing.
|Omhoog ↑

