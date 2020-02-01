Edelmetalen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Inloggen

Santacruz Silver Mining ltd (SCZ.V)

Edelmetalen

Santacruz Silver Mining ltd (SCZ.V)

elio e faso 1 februari 2020 19:45
Zilver producent, slechtere cijfers gehad, hoge kosten, lage zilverprijs.
Op weg om het tij te keren.
Kosten gemaakt in 2019 om in 2020 met lagere kosten, en hogere productie (en meer %eigendom) het jaar beter af te gaan sluiten als 2019.
Ik verwacht met name vanaf halverwege dit jaa een duidelijk verschil te zien met nu, het begin van het jaar.

Santacruz Silver Acquires La Pechuga Project Adjacent to Zimapan Mine, Hidalgo,Mexico

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2020) - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SCZ) (the "Company" or "Santacruz") reports that its Mexican subsidiary, Carrizal Mining, S.A de C.V. ("Carrizal"), has acquired by staking the La Pechuga property (the "Property") located adjacent to the Zimapan Mine at Zimapan, Hidalgo, Mexico.

The Property is comprised of one mining concession that covers a land area of approximately 3,025 hectares and is located 25 kilometers southeast of the Zimapan Mine. It contains several historic mines with mineralization hosted in carbonate replacement (skarn) of variable width of 3-8 m, which is intruding the limestones of the El Doctor Formation. Previous work by Mexico's Consejo de Recursos Minerales (CRM), Mexico's Geological Survey, reported nine underground chip samples collected from the San Miguel mine on the 120 level with assay results that contain 34 to 770 grams per tonne ("gpt") silver, trace to 0.50 gpt gold, 0.80% to 21.9% lead, 1.7% to 13.4% zinc and trace to 0.47% copper. Sampling lengths range between 0.80 and 3.00 m and represent the apparent thickness of the mineralization on the 120 level**. The 120 level and the chip samples reported are not representative of the typical mineralization at La Pechuga but is an indication of strongly polymetallic mineralization within the project area. Santacruz and a qualified person have not performed sufficient work to verify this information and the information is considered historical.

Mr. Carlos Silva, Chief Operating Officer, stated, "This property is situated in a very promising zone of the Zimapan Mining District and its proximity to the producing Zimapan Mine makes it a strategic acquisition for Santacruz." Mr. Silva continued; "With respect to the Zimapan Mine, management discussions with Peñoles are at an advanced stage with respect to final terms of an agreement which would allow Santacruz to acquire the Zimapan assets."

Any transaction involving the acquisition of the Zimapan assets by the Company will be subject to, among other things, all necessary regulatory filings and approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

** Source: Broines, Alejandro. Estudio Geologica-Minero de Los Fundos San Miguel y Ampliacion san Miguel, La Pechuga, Municipio de Ixmiquilpan, Hidalgo. Archivo Tecnico 130038, 1976.
elio e faso 1 februari 2020 19:46
Laatste news release;


Santacruz Silver Reports 2019 Annual Production of 2,829,459 Silver Equivalent Ounces

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2020) - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSX.V:SCZ) (the "Company" or "Santacruz") reports its operating results from the Zimapan Project in Zimapan Hidalgo, the Veta Grande Project in Zacatecas, and Rosario Project in Charcas, San Luis Potosi, all located in Mexico, for the fourth quarter ("Q4") and year ended December 31, 2019 and provides an operations update.

Production Highlights:

Total production reached 2.8 million equivalent ounces of silver, representing a 346% increase over 2018
Silver production reached 787,476 ounces, representing a 249% increase over 2018
Ramp development advanced at Zimapan, Veta Grande and Rosario projects to support an increase in milling tonnage for 2020 at all three mines.
The Company produced a total of 2,829,459 silver equivalent ounces in fiscal 2019 (2018 - 634,564) including fourth quarter production of 1,324,303 silver equivalent ounces (2018 - 196,521). The significant increase in production is a result of the Company's two-phase acquisition of Carrizal Mining, S.A de C.V. ("Carrizal") and its rights to operate the Zimapan Mine. As noted in the Company's news release dated July 2, 2019, on July 1, 2019 the Company acquired a 50% interest in Carrizal. As a result, the Company reported 50% of the Zimapan Mine's production in its Q3 operating results. In addition, as noted in the Company's press release of October 7, 2019, on October 4, 2019 Santacruz acquired the remaining 50% interest in Carrizal resulting in 100% of the Zimapan Mine production being incorporated into the Company's Q4 2019 operating results. Further, as noted in the Company's press release of October 30, 2019, Carrizal has the right to operate the Zimapan Mine through December 31, 2020 allowing time for management to work towards finalizing a formal acquisition agreement with Grupo Penoles, S.A.B de C.V. ("Peñoles").

Carlos Silva, Santacruz's COO, stated, "Santacruz had a record year in 2019 producing 2.8 million silver equivalent ounces following the successful acquisition and integration of Carrizal Mining. In addition to this transformative event, the Veta Grande and Rosario mines increased their annual production substantially, while at the same time maintaining significant development activities and advancing exploration plans as a pathway to keep improving our production at all mines and expanding mine resources." Mr. Silva continued "I commend all our employees for their dedication and commitment to keep improving our operations at all areas, and I am certain that our dedication to safe and reliable operations will be a cornerstone of further improvements throughout 2020".
