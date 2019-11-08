Mike Bloomberg nu toch Presidentskandidaat ?
Volgen
Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
Mike Bloomberg, biljonair, ondernemer, oud-burgemeester van New York, overweegt om in de race te stappen. Zijn assistenten zijn naar de Staat Alabama gegaan, want daar moet de eerste knoop worden doorgehakt.
Vrijdag 08 november is daar de deadline om aan te melden voor de Primaries.
"Mike believes that Donald Trump represents an unprecedented threat to our nation. In 2016, he spoke out at the Democratic Convention, warning against a Trump presidency.
In 2018 he spent more than $100 million to help elect Democrats to ensure that Congress began to hold the President accountable. And this year he helped Democrats win control of both houses of the Virginia legislature.
We now need to finish the job and ensure that Trump is defeated — but Mike is increasingly concerned that the current field of candidates is not well positioned to do that.
If Mike runs he would offer a new choice to Democrats built on a unique record running America’s biggest city, building a business from scratch and taking on some of America’s toughest challenges as a high-impact philanthropist.
Based on his record of accomplishment, leadership and his ability to bring people together to drive change, Mike would be able to take the fight to Trump and win."
bron : www.cnbc.com/2019/11/07/mike-bloomber... .
Direct naar Forum
Markt vandaag
07 nov
De Amerikaanse aandelenbeurzen zijn donderdag met recordstanden de handel uitgegaan. Beleggers waren in hun...
2
Indices
|
|AEX
|597,11
|+0,37%
|
|EUR/USD
|1,1049
|-0,18%
|
|Germany30^
|13.275,60
|-0,10%
|
|Gold spot
|1.469,00
|0,00%
|
|LDN100-24h
|7.382,26
|-0,25%
|
|NY-Nasdaq Composite
|8.434,52
|+0,28%
|
|US30#
|27.690,77
|+0,07%
Stijgers
Dalers
Column Forum
Meer»
|
|
(177)
snuf13
op
08-nov-19 00:17
|
|
(21)
TA=verlies
op
07-nov-19 23:03
|
|
(3)
ff_relativeren
op
07-nov-19 22:42
|
|
(7)
Henny92
op
07-nov-19 19:22
|
|
(1)
tjerk
op
07-nov-19 14:09