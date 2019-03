Neovacs « Terug naar discussie overzicht

An immune response achieved with 91% of patients treated with IFNa Kinoid together with statistically significant efficacy in reduction of interferon signature

A statistically significant clinical efficacy on the LLDAS score

The favorable safety profile of the treatment





Paris & Boston, January 24th, 2019 – 17:45 pm CET - Neovacs (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNEV), leader in active immunotherapy for the treatment of auto-immune and inflammatory diseases announces that it has been selected to present the results of its Phase IIb IFNa Kinoid clinical study at the “13th International Lupus Congress (LUPUS 2019)”, to be held from 5th to 9th April in San Francisco.Professor Frederic Houssiau, “Chairman of the study”, will present the full results which demonstrated:Based on these results, Neovacs has launched the preparation of the Phase III clinical development program.