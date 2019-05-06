Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Onxeo SA  /  Onxeo 2019

Onxeo SA « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Onxeo 2019

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
25 Posts, Pagina: « 1 2 | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
ReBa 6 mei 2019 om 22:35
0
Lid sinds: 13 nov 2017
Laatste bezoek: 28 mei 2019
Aantal posts:
52
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 22
Gegeven: 9
Onxeo Announces Treatment of First Patient in DRIIV-1b,
a Phase 1b Clinical Trial of AsiDNA™
in Combination with Chemotherapy

DRIIV-1b is designed to assess the clinical potential of AsiDNA™ in combination with carboplatin and with carboplatin plus paclitaxel in patients with solid tumors eligible to such treatments
Initial results are expected in the second half of 2019

Paris (France), Mai 6, 2019 – 6:00 pm CEST – Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO), (“Onxeo” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage Response (DDR) in oncology, in particular against rare or resistant cancers, today announces a new milestone in the clinical development of AsiDNA™ with the treatment of the first patient in DRIIV-1b, a phase 1b clinical study of AsiDNA™, a first-in-class tumor DNA repair inhibitor, in combination with carboplatin and with carboplatin plus paclitaxel, in patients with solid tumors eligible to such treatments.

DRIIV-1b is an extension of the DRIIV-1 (DNA Repair Inhibitor administered IntraVenously) phase 1 study currently being completed, in which AsiDNA™, administered intravenously (IV) demonstrated its intratumoral activity by inducing a significant increase in its activity biomarkers in the tumor cells of patients, with a favorable safety profile at various active doses.

At the active dose of 600 mg, among the three patients included in the cohort, two patients with relapsed, multi-treated metastatic colorectal cancer were controlled with medical imaging, which showed no further disease progression after the second treatment cycle, and continued their treatment with AsiDNA™ for three months. The 600 mg active dose was considered to be optimal for further development of AsiDNA™ in combination with chemotherapy.

DRIIV-1b aims at showing the safety and efficacy of a 600 mg dose of AsiDNA™ in combination with carboplatin, and carboplatin plus paclitaxel, in up to 18 patients with solid tumors eligible for such treatments (lung, breast, ovarian or head and neck cancers, …). The efficacy of the combinations will be evaluated every six to eight weeks by medical imaging in accordance with RECIST criteria (Response evaluation criteria in solid tumors). The study will take place in Belgium, and initial results are expected in the second half of 2019.

Dr Nuria Kotecki of the Institute Jules Bordet in Brussels commented: “The «DDR» (DNA Damage Response) approach represents a particularly interesting alternative in cancer treatment. Indeed, combining AsiDNA™, a tumor DNA repair inhibitor, with agents such as carboplatin, that causes breaks in that same DNA, is a very promising approach in terms of synergistic efficacy. On the basis of the safety profile of AsiDNA™ observed in monotherapy, this combination can be considered as we are looking for greater efficacy without aggravating the toxicity observed with chemotherapy. We are thrilled to start this DRIIV-1b study, which should enable us to confirm the preclinical and clinical results already obtained.”

This first combination trial represents a major milestone in the clinical development of AsiDNA™. Thanks to its highly differentiated mechanism of action, confirmed by exhaustive preclinical studies, the combination of AsiDNA™ with various anti-cancer treatments appears especially relevant to increase their efficacy and avoid the occurrence of resistance from tumors.

DRIIV-1b is the first combination study of AsiDNA™ by IV administration, aimed at confirming such synergistic efficacy on tumors for which the medical needs remain immense. Positive results from this study will represent a proof of the interest of AsiDNA™ combined with chemotherapy and will open the door to further clinical development of AsiDNA™ IV in a phase 2 program in one or several indications.

Olivier de Beaumont, Onxeo’s Chief Medical Officer, concluded: “This study marks the start of the clinical development of AsiDNA™ in combination with chemotherapy. The results, expected by the end of the year, will enable us to confirm the potential of our flagship product in indications with strong medical needs. Other combination studies are also being prepared to further support the growing interest in AsiDNA™ and its broad clinical potential. We are very pleased to be continuing our collaboration with Dr Nuria Kotecki, a clinical investigator already involved in the DRIIV-1 study, and we thank her for her help and support in this promising research program.”
rationeel 7 mei 2019 om 19:15
0
Lid sinds: 07 okt 2004
Laatste bezoek: 28 mei 2019
Aantal posts:
25.779
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3861
Gegeven: 61

Onxeo (EPA: ONXEO.PA) announced that it has dosed the first patient in the DRIIV-1b expansion Phase Ib study evaluating AsiDNA, the Company’s lead clinical candidate, in combination with carboplatin, and carboplatin plus paclitaxel in patients with advanced solid tumors that are candidates for platinum-based chemotherapy. The study intends to enroll up to 18 patients, and Onxeo expects to deliver initial data in H2 2019. The Company also gave an update from its ongoing DRIIV Phase I study, showing signs of disease control in 2 patients. Full data from that study are expected in H1 2019 – the next inflexion point for the Company.

First Patient Dosed in DRIIV-1b Combination Study – Topline Data in H2 2019. Onxeo previously showed positive preclinical data combining AsiDNA with other therapeutic agents targeting the DDR pathway including poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitors and carboplatin. Potential additive effects between AsiDNA and carboplatin are supported by data showing increased sensitivity of DDR deficient tumors to platinum-based therapies (DNA-damaging agents). The DRIIV-1b study is being conducted in Belgium, and Onxeo plans to release topline data in H2 2019.

An Update From the DRIIV-1 Study – AsiDNA Shows Evidence of Controlling Disease. Recall that Onxeo previously announced interim data from 10 patients in its ongoing Phase I DRIIV-1 trial evaluating AsiDNA monotherapy, which included safety and pharmacodynamic measures. The data suggested that AsiDNA was well-tolerated and induced changes in pharmacodynamic biomarkers that indicate a response to double stranded breaks (DSB). In this update, Onxeo reported data from a cohort of patients (n=3) treated with 600 mg of AsiDNA. Medical imaging analysis showed disease control in 2 heavily treated patients with metastatic CRC. Both patients remain on therapy with no evidence of disease progression. We await further information regarding responses and duration of response, when the Company presents full data – H1 2019.

The DRIIV-1b Study Design. This is a Phase Ib study evaluating AsiDNA plus carboplatin and the triple combination of AsiDNA plus carboplatin and paclitaxel in patients with advanced tumors that are eligible for platinum- based chemotherapies– likely patients with NSCLC, breast, ovarian, and head and neck cancer. Up to 18 patients are expected to receive 600 mg (the defined optimal combinatorial dose) of AsiDNA plus carboplatin, and carboplatin plus paclitaxel. Onxeo is expected to report safety and efficacy data – the aim of the study – in H2 2019.

Analysts
Sam Slutsky (AC)
(212) 915-2573
sslutsky@lifescicapital.com
Jacques Villefranc, Ph.D.
(646) 597-6997
jvillefranc@lifescicapital.com
Market Data
Price $0.91
Market Cap (M) $49
EV (M) $49
Shares Outstanding (M) 54.1
Fully Diluted Shares (M) 59.6
Avg Daily Vol 87,529
52-week Range: $0.88 - $1.56
Cash (M)* $8.4
Net Cash/Share $0.01
Annualized Cash Burn (M) $12.7
Years of Cash Left* 0.7
Debt (M) $8.0
All relevant values converted at 1 Euro to 1.12 USD
*pro forma
*Does not include negotiated equity line of credit
Financials
FY Dec 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A
EPS H1 (0.66) (0.30) (0.27) (1.32)
H2 NA NA NA NA
FY (0.53) (0.53) (1.26) (0.22)
Expected Upcoming Milestones
H1 2019 – Launch Proof – of – Concept study with AsiDNA plus chemotherapy in solid tumors.
H1 2019 – Full results from Phase I DRIIV-1 study of IV AsiDNA in solid tumors.
H1 2019 – Begin preclinical evaluation of platON lead candidate.
H2 2019 – Initiation of IND filing in the US.
Risk to Investment
We consider an investment in Onxeo to be a high-risk investment. There are clinical and commercialization risks associated with their programs, and as with any company, Onxeo may be unable to obtain sufficient capital to fund planned development programs. There are regulatory risks associated with the development of any drug, and Onxeo may not receive FDA or EMA approval for its drug candidates despite significant time and financial investments. Regulatory approval to market and sell a drug does not guarantee that the drug will penetrate the market, and sales may not meet expectations.
rationeel 7 mei 2019 om 19:21
0
Lid sinds: 07 okt 2004
Laatste bezoek: 28 mei 2019
Aantal posts:
25.779
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3861
Gegeven: 61
Analyst Certification
The research analyst denoted by an “AC” on the cover of this report certifies (or, where multiple research analysts are primarily responsible for this report, the research analyst denoted by an “AC” on the cover or within the document individually certifies), with respect to each security or subject company that the research analyst covers in this research, that: (1) all of the views expressed in this report accurately reflect his or her personal views about any and all of the subject securities or subject companies, and (2) no part of any of the research analyst's compensation was, is, or will be directly or indirectly related to the specific recommendations or views expressed by the research analyst(s) in this report.

DISCLOSURES
Neither the research analyst(s), a member of the research analyst’s household, nor any individual directly involved in the preparation of this report has a financial interest in the securities of the subject company/companies.

LSC (or an affiliate) has provided non-investment banking securities-related services, non-securities services, and other products or services other than investment banking services to Onxeo S.A. and received compensation for such services within the past 12 months.

LSC (or an affiliate) has received compensation from Onxeo S.A. for producing this research report. LSC is paid a monthly payment of $1,000 from the Affiliate for preparing and distributing research pertaining to each subject company under contract with the Affiliate. The subject company of this report is covered by this arrangement between LSC and the Affiliate, and LSC has therefore indirectly received compensation from the subject company for publishing this report. No explicit or implicit promises of favorable research coverage have been made to the subject company by LSC or the Affiliate. Neither LSC nor the Affiliate has promised any specific research content as an inducement for the receipt of business or compensation.

Neither LSC nor any of its affiliates beneficially own 1% or more of any class of common equity securities of the subject company/companies.

This research contains the views, opinions and recommendations of LifeSci Capital, LLC (“LSC”) research analysts.

Additionally, LSC expects to receive or intends to seek compensation for investment banking services from the subject company/companies in the next three months.

LSC does not make a market in the securities of the subject company/companies.

LSC is a member of FINRA and SIPC. Information used in the preparation of this report has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but LSC does not warrant its completeness or accuracy except with respect to any disclosures relative to LSC and/or its affiliates and the analyst's involvement with the company that is the subject of the research. Any pricing is as of the close of market for the securities discussed, unless otherwise stated. Opinions and estimates constitute LSC’s judgment as of the date of this report and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This material is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument. The opinions and recommendations herein do not take into account individual client circumstances, objectives, or needs and are not intended as recommendations of particular securities, companies, financial instruments or strategies to particular clients. The recipient of this report must make his/her/its own independent decisions regarding any securities or financial instruments mentioned herein. Periodic updates may be provided on companies/industries based on company specific developments or announcements, market conditions or any other publicly available information. Additional information is available upon request.

Please visit www.lifescicapital.com/equity-research/ for disclosures related to each company that is a subject of this report. Alternatively, please contact us by telephone at (646) 597-6991 or by mail at LifeSci Capital LLC, Attn: Compliance, 250 West 55th Street, Suite 3401, New York, NY 10019 to obtain disclosures relating to any of the companies that are the subject of this report.

No part of this report may be reproduced in any form without the express written permission of LSC. Copyright 2019.
rationeel 22 mei 2019 om 19:49
0
Lid sinds: 07 okt 2004
Laatste bezoek: 28 mei 2019
Aantal posts:
25.779
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3861
Gegeven: 61
Press release

ONXEO

Ordinary General Meeting of May 22, 2019

Renewal of the terms of office of Danièle Guyot-Caparros, Jean-Pierre Bizzari and Jean-Pierre Kinet
Appointment of Danièle Guyot-Caparros as Chairman of the Board of Directors
?
The press release in PDF

Paris (France), May 22, 2019 – 6:00 pm CEST – Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO), (“Onxeo” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage Response (DDR) in oncology, in particular against rare or resistant cancers, announces that the Ordinary Shareholders’ General Meeting held today approved all resolutions submitted to the vote.

The Ordinary General Meeting renewed the terms of office of Danièle Guyot-Caparros, Jean-Pierre Bizzari and Jean-Pierre Kinet.

Mr Joseph Zakrzewski, Chairman of the Board, whose term of office ended at the date of the General Meeting, had indicated that he did not wish to have the renewal of his term of office on the agenda of the meeting.

Ms Danièle Guyot-Caparros was appointed as the new Chair of the Board of Directors at the end of this meeting, which renewed her office, taking over Mr Joseph Zakrzewski as Chair of the Board, whose term of office ended at the date of the General Meeting.

Ms Danièle Guyot-Caparros has been an independent director of Onxeo and chairman of its audit committee since June 2013 and, since October 2015, was Senior Director, in charge of governance practices.

Joseph Zakrzewski, outgoing Chairman of the Board of Directors of Onxeo, said: “I hand over my office as Chairman of the Board to Danièle today knowing that the employee team and my fellow members of the Board of Directors are well positioned to ensure the company’s success in the future. I would like to thank them warmly for their work and determination in making Onxeo a success.”

Danièle Guyot-Caparros, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Onxeo, added: “I am much honored to hold this office at a time when the Company is executing major developments which are paving the way for future successes. I’m convinced that Onxeo has the means to become a leading player in oncology in the booming field of DNA damage response and I am delighted to continue contributing to this enterprise. "

Judith Greciet, Chief Executive Officer of Onxeo, concluded: “We are very pleased that Danièle is taking over the position of Chairman of the Onxeo Board of Directors. Her knowledge of the Company and her expertise in the life sciences and biotechnology sectors will be extremely valuable to Onxeo's strategic direction. I would also like to warmly thank Joseph for his support and contributions over the last years.”

The result of the votes is available on the Company’s website: www.onxeo.com.

Upcoming events

- Bio International Convention : June 3-6, 2019 (Philadelphia, USA)

About Onxeo

Onxeo (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs targeting tumor DNA-binding functions through unique mechanisms of action in the sought-after field of DNA Damage Response (DDR). The Company is focused on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds (proprietary, acquired or in-licensed) from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.

Onxeo is developing AsiDNA™, a first-in-class, highly differentiated DNA Damage Response (DDR) inhibitor based on a distinctive decoy & agonist mechanism acting upstream of multiple DDR pathways. Translational research has highlighted the unique properties of AsiDNA™, notably its ability to oppose and even reverse tumor resistance to PARP inhibitors regardless of the genetic mutation status, and its strong synergy with other tumor DNA-damaging agents such as chemotherapy and PARP inhibitors. The DRIIV-1 (DNA Repair Inhibitor-administered IntraVenously) phase I study to evaluate AsiDNA™ by systemic administration (IV) in advanced solid tumors has confirmed the active doses and a favorable human safety profile. The ongoing DRIIV-1b extension study is designed to assess the safety and effectiveness of a 600 mg dose of AsiDNA™ in combination with carboplatin, and carboplatin and paclitaxel, in patients with solid tumors who are eligible for such treatments.

AsiDNA™ is the first compound generated from platON™, the Company’s proprietary chemistry platform of decoy oligonucleotides dedicated to generate new innovative compounds and broaden Onxeo’s product pipeline. A new compound will begin preclinical trials in the first half of 2019.

Onxeo’s portfolio also includes belinostat, an HDAC inhibitor (epigenetics). Belinostat is already conditionally FDA-approved in the US as a 2nd line treatment for patients with peripheral T cell lymphoma and marketed in the US under the name Beleodaq® (belinostat IV form).

For further information, please visit www.onxeo.com.
ReBa 28 mei 2019 om 18:41
0
Lid sinds: 13 nov 2017
Laatste bezoek: 28 mei 2019
Aantal posts:
52
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 22
Gegeven: 9
Onxeo announces final positive data from DRIIV-1 Phase 1
Study of AsiDNA™ in Advanced Solid Tumors

Primary safety and activity endpoints met
Favorable safety profile, maximum tolerated dose not reached, optimal active dose determined
AsiDNA™ induced the intratumoral activation of its DNA-PK target, confirming its mechanism of action
The full results of the study will be presented at upcoming international scientific meetings

The press release in PDF

Paris (France), May 28, 2019 – 6:00 pm CEST – Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO), (“Onxeo” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage Response (DDR) in oncology, in particular against rare or resistant cancers, today announced positive final results from the DRIIV-1 phase 1 study assessing the safety and the activity of AsiDNA™, the Company’s first-in-class DNA repair inhibitor, when administered intravenously in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Olivier de Beaumont, Medical Director of Onxeo, commented: "DRIIV-1 successfully achieved each of its core objectives, including further demonstrating the favorable safety profile of AsiDNA™, confirming its ability to be combined with other agents and validating its mechanism of action in patients’ tumor cells through the marked activation of its targets. Importantly, the optimal active dose of AsiDNA™ has been determined and is being utilized in our ongoing DRIIV-1b study combining AsiDNA™ with chemotherapy. We intend to present the full results of the DRIIV-1 study at future scientific meetings."

AsiDNA™ is the first compound of a novel class of anti-tumor products. By simulating a DNA break (decoy effect), it binds to the DNA-repairing proteins, thereby preventing the recruitment of these proteins to the damaged genomic site, leading to tumor cells death.

DRIIV-1, a phase 1 dose-escalation study of AsiDNA™ administered intravenously, was designed to evaluate its toxicity profile as well as its pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics parameters via intratumoral activity biomarkers. The study was conducted in four centers in France and Belgium and enrolled twenty-two adult patients. All patients had metastatic cancers and were failing or progressing after one or more standard treatments with no further therapeutic options.

Five dose levels have been tested (from 200 to 1,300mg) out of the six planned. It was deemed unnecessary to test the sixth dose (1,800mg) since the therapeutic window between the optimal dose of 600mg and the highest tested dose of 1,300mg is considered sufficient.

Overall, the tolerance profile of AsiDNA™ was considered favorable by the DSMB experts, with 90% of all product-related adverse events being non-specific grade 1 and 2 events. The maximum tolerated dose (MTD) was not reached.

Most importantly, AsiDNA™ demonstrated systemic activity in DRIIV-1 through the strong activation of its targets, as evidenced by the significant increase, of two intratumoral biomarkers of DNA-PK and the decrease of a tumor proliferation biomarker. At the dose of 600mg, among the 3 patients included in the cohort, 2 patients with relapsed multi-treated metastatic colorectal cancer were controlled without progression at medical imaging at the end of the second cycle of treatment with AsiDNA™, with maintenance of treatment for 3 months.

This dose was considered optimal for the further development of AsiDNA™ in combination with chemotherapy (carboplatin and carboplatin plus paclitaxel) which started early May 2019 with the first patient treated in the phase 1b trial, DRIIV-1b.

Judith Greciet, Chief Executive Officer of Onxeo, concluded: “The successful completion of DRIIV-1 is a major milestone for Onxeo as this study validates both the systemic activity of AsiDNA™ and its tolerance profile well-suited for combination treatments. We expect to maintain a strong development momentum and have already started the evaluation of AsiDNA™ in combination with chemotherapy in the DRIIV-1b study. Our teams are already actively working on other clinical development pathways in combination, notably with PARP inhibitors. We would like to warmly thank our investigators and their teams for their support and valuable contributions to this trial and the upcoming ones.”

About Onxeo
Onxeo (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs targeting tumor DNA-binding functions through unique mechanisms of action in the sought-after field of DNA Damage Response (DDR). The Company is focused on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds (proprietary, acquired or in-licensed) from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.
Onxeo is developing AsiDNA™, a first-in-class, highly differentiated DNA Damage Response (DDR) inhibitor based on a distinctive decoy & agonist mechanism acting upstream of multiple DDR pathways. Translational research has highlighted the unique properties of AsiDNA™, notably its ability to oppose and even reverse tumor resistance to PARP inhibitors regardless of the genetic mutation status, and its strong synergy with other tumor DNA-damaging agents such as chemotherapy and PARP inhibitors. The DRIIV-1 (DNA Repair Inhibitor-administered IntraVenously) phase I study to evaluate AsiDNA™ by systemic administration (IV) in advanced solid tumors has confirmed the active doses and a favorable human safety profile. The ongoing DRIIV-1b extension study is designed to assess the safety and effectiveness of a 600 mg dose of AsiDNA™ in combination with carboplatin, and carboplatin and paclitaxel, in patients with solid tumors who are eligible for such treatments.
AsiDNA™ is the first compound generated from platON™, the Company’s proprietary chemistry platform of decoy oligonucleotides dedicated to generate new innovative compounds and broaden Onxeo’s product pipeline.
Onxeo’s portfolio also includes belinostat, an HDAC inhibitor (epigenetics). Belinostat is already conditionally FDA-approved in the US as a 2nd line treatment for patients with peripheral T cell lymphoma and marketed in the US under the name Beleodaq® (belinostat IV form).

For further information, please visit www.onxeo.com.
25 Posts, Pagina: « 1 2 | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Onxeo Meer »

Koers 0,798   Verschil +0,00 (+0,25%)
Laag 0,792   Volume 15.520
Hoog 0,807   Gem. Volume 63.929
28-mei-19 17:29
label premium

KOPEN OF VERKOPEN?

Het laatste advies leest u als IEX Premium-lid

Ontdek Premium
 

Populair

Trending

Bitcoin

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Mijn IEX

Over IEX