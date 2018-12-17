Energie « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Inloggen

voda 17 dec 2018 om 20:09
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 25 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
217.891
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 33406
Gegeven: 10813
Canada announces details for phasing out coal power

Biv.com reported that Canada federal government has announced details on how it pans to phase out coal power in Canada by 2030. Natural gas appears to play a significant role in the transition and there could be something in it for hydro powerhouses like BC and Manitoba because the new plan, announced December 12, calls for increased investments in interprovincial transmission, which suggests opportunities for the western provinces to share power.

The goal is to have 90% of Canada electricity come from clean power by 2030. If that sounds ambitious, Ontario already did it on the time frame that Canada is now using for a national strategy.

B.C., Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec are already past the 90% mark, producing close to 100% of their power from hydro and renewables, and – in Ontario’s case – nuclear power. As a result, about 80% of the power generated in Canada is already decarbonized.

Currently coal power supplies only 9% of Canada’s power, and a number of provinces have already committed to phasing it out.

According to the new plan released, some provinces that currently generate power through coal will be able to switch to natural gas.

One need only look to the US to see how effective switching from coal to natural gas in thermal power generation can be in lowering greenhouse gas emissions. According to the Energy Information Administration, GHGs from the power sector in the US have fallen 14% since 2005, partly through renewables, but mainly from the switch from coal to gas.

It appears the recently upgraded Boundary dam power station in Saskatchewan is not among the coal power plants that will have to be phased out, as the province spent close to USD 1 billion on carbon capture and storage. The new plan also has provisions that would allow provinces to continue to burn coal, if CCS is implemented.

The plan contemplates a mix of renewable power, natural gas power and an enhanced interprovincial grid to replace coal power in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Atlantic provinces. The phase-out is estimated to decrease GHG emissions by 13 million tonnes in 2030.

Mr Blake Shaffer, an environmental and energy expert and C.D. Howe Institute fellow, points out that Alberta has good wind power assets and Southern Saskatchewan has good solar power potential, so it is likely those provinces will be offsetting at least some of their coal power with renewables.

Source : Biv.com
voda 17 dec 2018 om 20:33
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 25 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
217.891
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 33406
Gegeven: 10813
Brazil’s biggest coal-producing state eying Chinese investment

Dialogo Chino reported that mired in a profound and lengthy economic crisis, the state of Rio Grande do Sul, which holds 90% of Brazil’s coal reserves, has opted to expand mining and create a coal gasification centre. The initiative would enable the government, billions of dollars in debt, to create thousands of jobs but also risks locking-in into high-carbon energy infrastructure. As the state set out to find foreign investors for the project, it found China. Mr Susana Kakuta, Rio Grande do Sul state secretary of mines and energy, said that “We know that China as a whole has been investing in the area of energy. China uses technologies that are already well-established worldwide, so it is a big win-win, for them and for Brazil, especially for Rio Grande do Sul, in a new opportunity for coal from our state.”

Though, the deal is not yet done, Kakuta, claims there is interest in the coal centre among companies already investing in the Brazilian energy sector, such as the Shenzen Energy Group and Zhejiang Electric Power Construction Co (ZEPCC).

China has been financing coal in countries around the world, in a move that contradicts domestic policy, which has made efforts to slow the domestic coal sector and promote renewable energy technologies.

Source : Dialogo Chino
voda 17 dec 2018 om 20:34
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 25 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
217.891
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 33406
Gegeven: 10813
Coal exports via Rosterminalugol hit 19 millionth tonne mark

Handling of export coal at Rosterminalugol, the largest dedicated coal terminal in the European part of Russia (part of Port Managment Co. Holding) reached as of December 12, 2018 the mark of 19 million tonnes, the terminal operator said in a press release. The 19-millionth tonne became part of coal shipment loaded onto Postpanamax bulk carrier W-Ace, which is the 9th vessel that called the port this month (and 275th unit year-to-date). The ship left the port with 85,000 tonnes of thermal coal in cargo holds.

AO Rosterminalugol (port Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region) is the largest dedicated coal terminal in the North-West region of Russia. The terminal built with the application of the innovative technologies is intended to supply Russian coal produced in Kuzbass and other coal fields to the customers in Europe, Africa, Middle East and Latin America. The terminal was founded in 1996 under the programme on establishment of a commercial seaport in Ust-Luga. Phase II of the port – automated transshipment facility – was put into operation in 2006 in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In 2016, Rosterminalugol entered the holding run by OOO Port Management Company.

In 2017, coal throughput of Rosterminalugol grew by 38%, YoY, to a record high of 25 million tonnes (over 60% of coal exports through the ports of Russia’s Baltic Basin). In 2016, OOO Port Management Company launched the project the terminal expansion and modernization. In the recent five years the terminal exported 80 million tonnes of coal, which is an absolute record among the ports of Russia’s North-West region. On 24 June 2017, the coal port handled its largest bulk carrier ever – Navios Pollux (Capesize, DWT – 180,000 tonnes, LOA - 282 m, Beam – 45 m).

The coal port three-phased development and expansion project ensures a complete cycle of operations including automatic unloading, treatment and magnetic cleaning, storage and loading onto seagoing ships including Panamax and Capsize bulk cargo carriers, customs and shipping paperwork. Environmental safety at the port is ensured by state-of-the-art dust suppression and storm water control systems. In 2016, Rosterminalugol celebrated its 20th anniversary.

In terms of application of digital and computer technologies, Rosterminalugol is the leader in the port industry. Automation of processes at the port exceeds 98%.

Source : Strategic Research Institute
voda 17 dec 2018 om 20:34
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 25 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
217.891
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 33406
Gegeven: 10813
Russia's remains main supplier of coal to Ukraine

According to the country's State Fiscal Service, Ukraine won't buy Russian gas to keep warm, but two-thirds of its coal imports still come from Russia. Ukraine’s purchases of hard coal grew to nearly USD 2.7 billion from January through November 2018, marking a YoY surge of more than 10 percent, according to official government data. The fiscal office noted that neighboring Russia accounted for nearly 62 percent of the country’s total imports of anthracite. Russia exported USD 1.67 billion worth of coal, followed by the US, whose anthracite exports reached almost 30 percent of the Ukrainian market or USD 806.3 million. Canada is the third biggest supplier of coal to Ukraine, with exports worth USD 128.7 million, accounting for nearly five percent of Ukraine’s purchases.

Coal-rich Ukraine has been struggling with serious shortages of anthracite since the middle of 2014, when Kiev lost control over its eastern territories, where most of the country’s coal mines are located. However, supplies had been continued until January 2017, when the railways leading to the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk were blocked by Kiev-backed militant groups.

Ukraine's coal mining industry has been in a dramatic decline over recent years. The country’s coal mining companies reportedly reduced operations by 1.3 million tons or 5.1 percent from January to September of 2018 against the same period a year ago.

Source : Strategic Research Institute
voda 17 dec 2018 om 20:36
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 25 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
217.891
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 33406
Gegeven: 10813
November thermal coal derivatives up by 39% on month - LEBA

According to data released from the London Energy Brokers Association (LEBA), the volume of thermal coal derivatives traded and cleared in November rose 39% on-month to 102.76 million tonnes, also a gain of 9% from the year-ago period. The year-to-date volume stood at 800.46 million mt, a drop of 36% from the year-ago-period. The volume of European CIF ARA derivatives traded and cleared came to 85.4 million tonnes, making up 83% of the total monthly volume and the highest monthly volume for this contract since May 2017.

The November volume for CIF ARA derivatives was an increase of 42% from October and a rise of 16% from the year-ago period. The reason for the surge in CIF ARA contracts traded is likely to be due to the large price volatility over the course of November with all contracts falling sharply on bearish fundamentals setting into the market.

South African FOB Richards Bay derivatives traded and cleared stood at 5 million mt, a gain of 63% on-month but down 25% from the same month in 2017.

Source : Platts
voda 17 dec 2018 om 20:36
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 25 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
217.891
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 33406
Gegeven: 10813
West Bengal government accuses Centre of delaying green clearances for coal mining in the state

IANS reported that the West Bengal government has accused the Centre of delaying environmental and forest clearances in order to commence coal mining activities in allotted mines and also sought supports from clean energy fund to stimulate green energy generation in the state. State Power Minister Mr Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said that "We are not able to commence operations in some allotted coal mines because the Centre is delaying in giving forest and environmental clearances."

Mr Chattopadhyay said that coal cess has been increased exponentially and freight cost was rising, adding that cost of power generation is also soaring, which affects industries as well as households. The state has been dismantling old thermal plants which are being replaced by modernised units.

He said that "Speedy clearance from central government would give us benefits in producing more coal for captive purposes and reduce the cost of power generation."

He said, on the sidelines of a seminar organised by Assocham "We need cooperation and assistance from the Centre for renewable energy and are seeking funds from the clean energy funds for green energy generation."

Source : IANS
voda 17 dec 2018 om 20:37
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 25 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
217.891
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 33406
Gegeven: 10813
7 killed in coal mine accident in Chongqing

Seven miners were killed and three others injured in an accident at a coal mine in south-western China. The accident occurred around 6.00 PM on Saturday after the connecting segment of a mining skip broke, causing it to plummet down the mine shaft. The three injured miners were rushed to hospital following the accident, which took place in south-western Chongqing municipality.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Deadly mining accidents are common in China, where the industry has a poor safety record, despite efforts to improve coal production conditions and crack down on illegal mines.

Source : Strategic Research Institute
voda 17 dec 2018 om 20:37
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 25 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
217.891
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 33406
Gegeven: 10813
Green power on track to overtake coal in Germany by year end

Reuters quoted two energy industry groups as saying that Green energy is on track to overtake coal as Germany’s main power source this year, with renewables set to cover a record 38 percent of the country’s electricity consumption, two percent up from 2017. The figures from the energy industry group BDEW and research institute ZSW confirm their forecast in early November, which predicted the increase in green power’s share of electricity consumption.

Renewable production as a single category has been closing in on the contribution of individual fossil fuels in Germany since the country embarked on a path towards greater reliance on wind and solar last decade.

The renewables contribution is politically significant in Europe’s biggest economy, which wants the share of renewables to reach 65 per cent by 2030.

The final numbers each year depend on weather patterns, which have to produce high enough wind speeds and sunshine to fuel turbines and solar panels.

An extensive drought since the spring of 2018 resulted in a fall in hydroelectric power production by 16 per cent year-on-year to a total of 17 billion kWh, the two groups noted in a statement.

But the expansion of renewables as a whole continued, allowing green power to overtake the share of imported hard coal and domestic brown coal.

The two fuels met 36 per cent of power consumption in the first nine months of the year.

For the full year, output from renewable power sources such as wind, solar, biomass and hydropower plants will contribute a total 229 billion kilowatt hours (kWh), the two parties said in the statement.

Source : Reuters
voda 17 dec 2018 om 20:38
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 25 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
217.891
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 33406
Gegeven: 10813
Rescue operations continue to save 13 miners trapped in coal mine in Meghalaya

In Meghalaya, the rescue operations to save the 13 miners trapped in a coal mine near the Lyteiñ River in East Jaintia Hills district is still on. Rescue personnel of the State Disaster Response Team, police and National Disaster Response Team are facing stiff challenge in their operation to trace the miners, who are suspected to have been drowned in the flooded coal pit. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has been personally monitoring the rescue operations.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) used sonar system and underwater camera to detect 13 miners, who have been trapped inside a coal pit filled with water since Thursday morning. However, the system failed to locate any of the trapped miners in the main well of the 370-feet coal pit because of poor visibility. As the water level at the pit did not recede much despite continuous pumping, the NDRF officials suggested to the district administration of East Jaintia Hills to call in the Oil Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to deploy submersible water pumps to reduce the water level.

Jrin Chullet alias Krip Chullet, who owns the coal mine, was nabbed while the land owner James Sukhlain is absconding. Search is on to nab him and others, allegedly involved in illegal mining despite the NGT ban on unscientific coal mining in Meghalaya.

A similar incident took place in western South Garo Hills district in 2012 and the bodies of 14 miners were never recovered.

Source : Strategic Research Institute
voda 18 dec 2018 om 19:53
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 25 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
217.891
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 33406
Gegeven: 10813
China’s coal import restrictions spoil the party for Panamaxes - Drewry

The Chinese government’s objective of suppressing coal and lignite imports in November and December 2018 is adversely impacting demand for Panamaxes and thus rates, writes the market research firm Drewry in its last report. Nonetheless, according to Drewry, imports will be supported by winter and high-energy demand in the Q1 2019.

In the first three quarters of 2018, China’s coal imports increased swiftly due to rising demand for power generation. Up to September, the country’s seaborne imports of coal and lignite totalled 169 million tonnes-an increase of 7.6% over the same period of 2017.

In order to control imports, authorities are tightening port restrictions, which are in turn delaying custom clearance. The resultant drop in coal imports to China is detrimental for the employment of Panamaxes, and consequently the dry bulk freight market.

Source : Medi Telegraph
voda 18 dec 2018 om 20:29
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 25 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
217.891
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 33406
Gegeven: 10813
Meghalaya government sought a way on coal mining ban by NGT

Indian Express reported that even as 13 miners trapped by the flooding of an illegal coal mine in East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya are presumed dead, the Union Coal Ministry has before it a formal proposal sent by the Meghalaya government seeking a way around a mining ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in the state. The proposal, sent to the Union Coal Ministry by the Commissioner and Secretary of the Mining and Geology Department of Meghalaya through a communication dated July 18, 2018, is learnt to be “under examination” by the Ministry. Queries sent to the Ministry of Coal on the current status of the proposal by the state government did not elicit a response.

The National People’s Party-BJP government in the state had moved the proposal after the state Assembly had passed a resolution to adopt a policy for mining of coal in Meghalaya and the treatment of the state as a special case. This was in the wake of a ban by the NGT, which, in an order in April 2014, had directed the Chief Secretary of Meghalaya and the Director General of Police of the state government to stop rat-hole mining (or box cutting mining, as it is also called) and other forms of illegal mining in Meghalaya and prevent illegal transport of coal in the state.

Prior to the assembly elections in Meghalaya in February this year though, the BJP had promised to “come to a comprehensive solution (to the ban) and work it out with the central government to the satisfaction of the law” if it was voted to power. Meghalaya’s new Chief Minister Conrad Kongkal Sangma, who in March 2018 formed the state’s first non-Congress government in 15 years along with the BJP, had asserted this September that his Government would focus on finding a solution to the issue of getting the ban on coal mining lifted.

Friday’s accident is one in a series of incidents involving illegal mining in the state. In February 2014, months ahead of the NGT order, four miners were killed when the walls of an illegal mine in the Garo hills collapsed. In December 2013, five miners died when the cable of a basket that was carrying them into an illegal mine in Jaintia Hills snapped. In July 2012, 15 miners drowned in an illegal mine in Garo Hills when an underground stream flowing near the mine flooded it.

In November, two activists, Agnes Kharshiing and Amita Sangma, came under attack while they were recording a case of transport of coal from an illegal coal mines in the state. At the time the NGT ban came into force, it is estimated that nearly six million tonnes of coal were being extracted annually from Meghalaya’s illegal mines. The state has around 650 million tonnes of coal reserves and high quality coals in thin seams occur in mines in the state.

Source : Indian Express
voda 18 dec 2018 om 20:29
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 25 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
217.891
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 33406
Gegeven: 10813
NSW Department of Planning recommends Hume Coal review

The NSW Department of Planning and Environment announced its assessment report to the Independent Planning Commission (IPC), citing the Hume Coal project is ‘not approvable in its present form’. Project Director Mr Greig Duncan said that whilst the company was disappointed by the findings of the state’s planning department, it is important to understand that the determining authority for State Significant Developments in NSW, such as the Hume Coal Project, is the IPC. “The NSW Department of Planning and Environment is yet another stakeholder involved in the state’s planning process and as such is entitled to put forward its opinion on the project proposal.”

Mr Duncan said that “Despite the department’s findings, the company strongly believes it has put forward a strong proposal which is low impact and ensures the long term sustainability of the operation while generating hundreds of employment opportunities and millions of economic benefits for the Southern Highlands.”

Mr Duncan reiterated the company’s commitment to working with the IPC and stakeholders, including the local community to ensure a positive outcome for the project and our local region.

Source : Strategic Research Institute
voda 18 dec 2018 om 20:32
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 25 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
217.891
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 33406
Gegeven: 10813
4 states seek to reinstate coal-leasing moratorium - Report

Kallanish Energy reported that a federal judge has heard arguments from four states that are trying to stop the Trump administration from proceeding with additional coal sales on public lands in the West. Attorneys for California, New Mexico, New York and Washington argued before US District Judge Brian Morris in Montana coal sales have been shortchanging taxpayers because of low royalty rates while causing pollution that impacts the climate and public health. The states were joined by conservation groups and Montana’s North Cheyenne tribe in a lawsuit that seeks to revive a coal-leasing moratorium that had been imposed by former President Obama.

In 2017, the Trump administration ended the coal leasing moratorium that had blocked new lease sales for a period of time. It said the move was essential to boosting the U.S. economy, although coal use is declining.

Source : Kallanish Energy
voda 18 dec 2018 om 20:33
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 25 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
217.891
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 33406
Gegeven: 10813
Jharkhand coal crisis hits power production in the state - Report

ET reported that Jharkhand has been reeling under power crisis after Tenughat Thermal Power Station (TTPS) in Lalpania was forced to shut one of its units due to coal crisis. Load shedding continued all over the state with Ranchi facing interrupted power supply in most of the localities. As against 410MW generation capacity TTPS has been generating 206MWs, resulting in crisis of around 200MW power in the state which is partially being compensated from central pool. Unfazed over the power situation in state, Rajya Sabha member from state Mahesh Poddar expressed his concern about the status of coal supply to the captive power plants. He asked the Centre to explain if they have any policy for fixed allotment to the captive power plants, replying to which Union minister of state for power Mr RK Singh said that there has been an increase in the demand for coal in thermal power plants of the country as a result of which majority chunk of coal was being diverted to thermal power stations.

Mr Singh said that "Coal based power generation witnessed a growth of 11.2 per cent in October, 2018 and 6.3 per cent in the month of November, 2018 over the corresponding months last year. During the period April to November 2018 the growth has been 5.5 per cent over the same period in last financial year and this has affected the coal supply to other sectors including captive power plants."

Despite the increase in demand for coal due to rise in power demand and increased generation by most of the thermal power plants, TTPS is unable to get adequate coal from CCL in the wake of its outstanding dues. Sources in the coal ministry said that thermal power stations are the first priority and accordingly it is being made available.

Mr Singh in his reply to question in Rajya Sabha said that in terms of the Fuel Supply Agreement (FSA) for non-regulated sector including captive power plants, the percentage of supplies are not fixed.

However, there are provisions for mutually enforceable penal clauses for delivery/lifting below a certain level. The minister also shared figures of coal supplied to the captive power plants in the last three years which has been 80 per cent, 66 per cent and 68 per cent of the Annual Contracted Quantity for the year 2015-16, 16-17 and 17-18 respectively.

Source : ET
voda 18 dec 2018 om 20:34
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 25 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
217.891
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 33406
Gegeven: 10813
Thermal coal stockpiles at Indian power plants rise to 14.6 million tonne - CEA

According to data by the Central Electricity Authority, thermal coal stockpiles at Indian power stations rose to 14.6 million tonne in the week to Wednesday, a gain of 6% week on week and up 18.5% YoY. This was also the highest volume since September 9 when stocks were 14.69 million tonne.

However, stockpiles were enough to cover nine days' worth of generation, which was unchanged from December 5, while the number of plants holding critical or super-critical volumes fell to 14, from 22 the week before.

Source : Platts
voda 18 dec 2018 om 20:35
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 25 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
217.891
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 33406
Gegeven: 10813
No shortage of coal at power plants supplied by NCL - CMD Mr Sinha

Business Line reported that there is no shortage of coal at any of the major consumers of Northern Coalfields Ltd, according to company Chairman and Managing Director, Mr PK Sinha. But, the north-bound evacuation of coal is a challenge. Speaking on the sidelines of the First International Conference on Opencast Mining Technology and Sustainability (ICOMS-2018), Mr Sinha told BusinessLine, “The power plants nearby are not facing any shortage. They receive coal through Merry-Go-Round (MGR) mode...We have been meeting 100 per cent of their demand.”

NCL supplies coal to pithead power plants of NTPC Ltd, Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (UPRVUNL) and Renupower division of Hindalco Industries.

According to an NCL statement, “The ultimate capacity of power generation of these power plants is 13,295 MW and NCL is fully prepared to meet the increased demand of coal for the purpose. In addition, NCL is also supplying coal to power plants of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd, Delhi Vidyut Board (DVB) and Haryana State Electricity Board.”

Mr Sinha said that “There are some upcountry power plants where we have been asked to supply coal. We are trying our best to meet their requirements too, but there are evacuation issues.”

Meanwhile, NCL aims to surpass coal production of 100 million tonnes during the current financial year. The target for the next financial year is 105 million tonnes.

Source : The Hindu Business Line
voda 18 dec 2018 om 20:36
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 25 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
217.891
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 33406
Gegeven: 10813
Bowen Coking announces appointment of highly experienced coal executives & strategic placement

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd announced the appointment to the Board of Directors of two highly experienced coal executives. Effective immediately, Mr Neville Sneddon and Mr Nick Jorss have joined the Board as Non-Executive Chairman and Non-Executive Director respectively. Both Neville and Nick bring an enormous of amount of coal experience and success to the Board, Neville as the former Managing Director of Anglo Coal Australia and Nick, as the Founder and former Managing Director of ASX listed Stanmore Coal Limited.

As part of Nick's appointment, the Company has made a placement to St Lucia Resources Capital Fund Pty Ltd , an entity associated with Nick. SLRCF has subscribed for 31,250,000 shares at an issue price of 1.6c per share, raising gross proceeds of USD 500,000, which will be used to further accelerate BCB's exploration and development program. The shareholders of SLRCF are Nick and the two other co-founders of Stanmore Coal.

Following the above-mentioned appointments, the Company has accepted the resignation of Mr Eddie King, who will be focusing his efforts on several other ASX companies of which he is a Director.

Neville Sneddon, B. Eng (Mining) (Hons), M. Eng, MAusIMM, Grad AICD
A mining engineer with over 40 years' experience in most facets of the Queensland and NSW resource sectors, and as the recently retired Chairman of Stanmore Coal Ltd, Neville brings substantial Board and industry knowledge to BCB. He has developed and operated both underground and open cut mines working for Coal & Allied in the Hunter Valley and from 1997 worked in a senior role in the NSW Mines Inspectorate, covering operations in all forms of mining in the state.

Moving to Queensland in 1999, Neville accepted the position of Chief Operating Officer with Shell Coal which was acquired by Anglo American's Australian coal operations the following year. Leaving as CEO in 2007, he held several Board positions with mining and infrastructure companies including Chairman of the operating company at Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal near Mackay and Director of Port Waratah Coal Services, a major coal export facility at Newcastle.

Neville has also been a member of the Boards of the Queensland, NSW and National Mining Councils. His expertise has been sought by several government committees such as the NSW Mine Subsidence Board, NSW Mines Rescue Board, Queensland Ministerial Coal Mine Safety Advisory Committee and the joint federal/ state advisory committee which is developing nationally consistent mining safety legislation
During the past three years, Neville served as the Non-Executive Chairman/Director of Stanmore Coal Limited from 5 October 2009 to 31 March 2018. Neville is not a Director of any other listed companies.
Nick Jorss, BE (Hons) Civil, MBA, GDip App Fin (Sec Inst)

Nick Jorss is the founding Managing Director and a substantial shareholder of Stanmore Coal Ltd (via St Lucia). Nick served on Stanmore's Board from its formation in June 2008 through to 26 November 2016. He has over 20 years' experience in investment banking, civil engineering, corporate finance and project management.
Nick was instrumental in the success of Stanmore Coal Ltd, which is currently the target of an all cash bid in excess of $240m. As the Founding Managing Director, Nick led Stanmore's growth from a coal exploration company to a profitable, midtier producer.
In his prior roles in investment banking (as a director of Pacific Road Corporate Finance) he has been involved in leading advisory mandates with corporate, government and private equity clients across industry sectors ranging from resources to infrastructure. Prior to this Nick was an engineer with Baulderstone Hornibrook where he delivered significant infrastructure and resource projects over a period of approximately eight years.
Nick is a founding shareholder and Director of St Lucia Resources, Kurilpa Uranium and Wingate Capital. He was previously a Director of Vantage Private Equity Growth, Vantage Asset Management and WICET Holdings Pty Ltd. During the past three years Nick has not served as a Director of any other ASX listed companies.

Source : Strategic Research Institute
voda 18 dec 2018 om 20:37
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 25 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
217.891
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 33406
Gegeven: 10813
3 workers die after South Eastern Coalfields gas leak in Chhattisgarh - Report

PTI reported that three workers died after a gas leak in an underground coal mine of South Eastern Coalfields Limited in Chhattisgarh's Korba district Sunday, police said. The incident took place in Bagdewa coal mines under Bankimongra police station limits in the evening, they said. As per the preliminary information, a worker accidentally went inside a non-functional tunnel of the mine where oxygen level was low and poisonous gas was emanating, police said.

In order to rescue him, two other workers went inside the tunnel following which all three fell unconscious, they said. After being alerted, a rescue team evacuated the trio and shifted them to a local hospital where all three were declared dead, police said.

A case has been registered in this connection, the official said, adding further details are awaited as the probe is underway in this connection. Meanwhile, chief minister designate Bhupesh Baghel expressed condolence over the death of the three workers and announced a compensation of INR 75,000 to the kin of each of the deceased.

Source : PTI
voda 18 dec 2018 om 20:37
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 25 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
217.891
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 33406
Gegeven: 10813
Chinese coal output remains stable in November 2018 - NBS

Xinhua reported that China's output of raw coal showed stable growth in November, up 4.5 percent YoY to 320 million tonnes. The growth narrowed from the 8-percent gain YoY in October, while the daily average output reached 10.51 million tonnes, the highest level since December 2015, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first 11 months, China's coal output climbed 5.4 percent YoY to 3.21 billion tonnes. China saw a 13.1-percent decrease in coal imports YoY last month, compared with an 8.5-percent growth in October. The coal data was released with other energy indicators. China's crude oil imports saw a sharp increase in November compared with a month earlier, rising by 3.99 million tonnes. Crude oil output dipped 1.3 percent YoY to 15.53 million tonnes in November.

China accelerated the production of natural gas in a bid to ensure the natural gas supply for heating in winter. Natural gas output jumped 10.1 percent YoY to 14.3 billion cubic meters in November, accelerating from the 7.5-percent gain registered in October.

On a monthly basis, the daily average output of natural gas rose by 0.5 cubic meters to hit a record high of 480 million cubic meters.

Source : Xinhua
voda 18 dec 2018 om 20:38
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 25 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
217.891
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 33406
Gegeven: 10813
Westmoreland Coal files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Westmoreland Coal Co recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The Denver Post recently reported the company had USD 1.4 billion in debt. Westmoreland is based in Colorado, but has no mines there. North Dakota, Wyoming, New Mexico, and Montana are some of the states where it has mines. Westmoreland’s interim CEO, Mr Michael Hutchinson, said that “After months of thoughtful and productive conversations with our creditors, we have developed a plan that allows Westmoreland to operate as usual while positioning Westmoreland for long-term success.”

The point of the chapter 11 bankruptcy is to restructure the debt with lenders to allow the company to continue operations. The company has almost 3,000 employees and reportedly does not expect to lay off any of them.

The Sierra Club released a statement about the filing, “Westmoreland’s declaration of bankruptcy is the latest clear signal that the coal industry is in an irreversible decline. With numerous coal companies facing bankruptcy in recent years, it is clear that further investments in coal are a mistake.”

Source : Clean Technica
