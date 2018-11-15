Crescent (voorheen Option) « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Crescent NV was created May 2018 with the ambition to become a leading end-to-end IoT solutions integrator. The group is organized along 3 business units: Crescent Solutions, formed by Option, renowned developer & manufacturer of IoT components and solutions for worldwide markets, SAIT and Maro.



Crescent Lighting, represented by Innolumis Public Lighting, leading developer and producer of smart and energy-efficient public lighting based on LED technology.



Crescent Services, home for 2InVision and Any-IT, trusted providers of managed, cloud & infrastructure services.







Crescent is ideally positioned to offer efficient, reliable and secure IoT solutions across a variety of industries and applications.



The expertise of this group of companies, make Crescent a one stop shop and ideal partner for the development and implementation of innovative IoT integration projects.