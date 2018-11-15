Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Crescent (voorheen Option)  /  crescent 2019

Crescent (voorheen Option) « Terug naar discussie overzicht

crescent 2019

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
20 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
sinusgolf 15 nov 2018 om 10:50
0
Lid sinds: 03 dec 2013
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
140
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3
Gegeven: 0
een hoop kansen hier:

www.smartcityexpo.com/en/home

en een nieuwe lege website

www.crescent-ventures.com/
sinusgolf 16 nov 2018 om 15:43
0
Lid sinds: 03 dec 2013
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
140
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3
Gegeven: 0
www.innolumis.com/single-post/2018/10...
sinusgolf 16 nov 2018 om 15:45
0
Lid sinds: 03 dec 2013
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
140
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3
Gegeven: 0
iot verlichting
sinusgolf 19 nov 2018 om 16:00
0
Lid sinds: 03 dec 2013
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
140
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3
Gegeven: 0
recap van smartcity expo wordl congress 2018

www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=6...

www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=6...

www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=5...
sinusgolf 22 nov 2018 om 13:54
0
Lid sinds: 03 dec 2013
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
140
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3
Gegeven: 0
12 april 2017

SAIT bouwt HF installatie Gaasperdammertunnel

In opdracht van Rijkswaterstaat werkt IXAS aan de uitbreiding van de A9 tussen de knooppunten Holendrecht en Diemen: de Gaasperdammerweg. IXAS heeft SAIT opdracht verstrekt om in de Gaasperdammertunnel een Hoogfrequent Installatie (HF) aan te leggen.

De werkzaamheden aan de A9 maken deel uit van de weguitbreiding Schiphol-Amsterdam-Almere (SAA). Tot 2020 wordt de A9 Gaasperdammerweg tussen knooppunten Holendrecht en Diemen verbreed naar 5 rijstroken per rijrichting en een wisselstrook. De extra rijstroken zorgen voor een betere doorstroming in en bereikbaarheid van de noordelijke Randstad. Ongeveer 3 kilometer van de A9 Gaasperdammerweg komt in een tunnel. Deze tunnel is daarmee de langste landtunnel van Nederland.

De HF installatie die SAIT ontwerpt, installeert en in bedrijf gaat stellen zorgt voor de verspreiding van het C2000 signaal en diverse FM zenders in de tunnel. Uiteraard zal de installatie voldoen aan een aantal stevige eisen waaronder de mogelijkheid om gebruikers van de tunnel via hun eigen autoradio toe te spreken in het geval van calamiteiten.

SAIT bv zal haar expertise op het gebied van tunnelinstallaties met veel plezier en vakmanschap inzetten op dit project!
sinusgolf 5 dec 2018 om 17:42
0
Lid sinds: 03 dec 2013
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
140
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3
Gegeven: 0
mag je een aandelen samenvoeging een dag van tevoren aankondigen? of minimaal een maand? hoe zit dat. of hebben ze het al aangekondigd gebeurd t straks gewoon, offf stevenen we af op beursveiling. als iemand dit ooit leest let me know haha
sinusgolf 7 dec 2018 om 15:34
0
Lid sinds: 03 dec 2013
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
140
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3
Gegeven: 0
sait.nu/referenties/
sinusgolf 11 dec 2018 om 22:14
0
Lid sinds: 03 dec 2013
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
140
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3
Gegeven: 0

Inbrekers stelen laptops uit bedrijf

ADPW 11 december 2018 14u40

Onbekende inbrekers hebben maandagnacht ingebroken bij firma Crescent Option NV, gevestigd in een bedrijfsgebouw in de Gaston Geenslaan in Heverlee. De indringers klommen binnen via een raam op de eerste verdieping. Vervolgens werden verschillende kasten opengebroken en doorzocht. De inhoud lag verspreid over de vloer. De buit bestond onder meer uit enkele laptops en wat cash geld.
sinusgolf 14 dec 2018 om 18:14
0
Lid sinds: 03 dec 2013
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
140
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3
Gegeven: 0
Crescent NV was created May 2018 with the ambition to become a leading end-to-end IoT solutions integrator. The group is organized along 3 business units: Crescent Solutions, formed by Option, renowned developer & manufacturer of IoT components and solutions for worldwide markets, SAIT and Maro.

Crescent Lighting, represented by Innolumis Public Lighting, leading developer and producer of smart and energy-efficient public lighting based on LED technology.

Crescent Services, home for 2InVision and Any-IT, trusted providers of managed, cloud & infrastructure services.



Crescent is ideally positioned to offer efficient, reliable and secure IoT solutions across a variety of industries and applications.

The expertise of this group of companies, make Crescent a one stop shop and ideal partner for the development and implementation of innovative IoT integration projects.
sinusgolf 15 dec 2018 om 22:38
0
Lid sinds: 03 dec 2013
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
140
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3
Gegeven: 0
www.innolumis.com/single-post/2018/12...
sinusgolf 27 dec 2018 om 10:53
0
Lid sinds: 03 dec 2013
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
140
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3
Gegeven: 0
voorlopig geen splitsing en de prospectus pas eind januari, februari of maart ofzo?
geen bericht goed bericht.
big ups voor mr van zele.

gelukkig nieuwjaar iedereen.

woepwoep
sinusgolf 7 jan 2019 om 18:32
0
Lid sinds: 03 dec 2013
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
140
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3
Gegeven: 0
Innolumis Ariane gekozen als standaard kegelarmatuur gemeente Arnhem

January 7, 2019

De gemeente Arnhem is lange tijd op zoek geweest naar een nieuw en geschikt led kegel armatuur dat als standaard zou kunnen worden toegepast in de stad en omliggende kernen.



In 2018 is er in het kader van deze zoektocht in de kern Schaarsbergen een proefopstelling geplaatst met onder meer de Ariane, het nieuwste kegel armatuur van Innolumis.



Na een grondige selectieprocedure vanuit de gemeente Arnhem waarbij ook de werkgroep LED verlichting van de Dorpsraad Schaarsbergen was betrokken is unaniem gekozen voor de Ariane.



Hiermee maakt de Ariane zijn entree binnen de gemeentegrenzen van Arnhem als standaard led kegel armatuur. Eind 2018 ontving Innolumis een eerste opdracht voor het leveren van 111 stuks Ariane's in de warm witte lichtkleur 730 (3000 K).



Deze 111 armaturen zullen begin 2019 worden geplaatst in Schaarsbergen waardoor ook deze kern duurzaam en veilig zal worden verlicht. Hiermee is Schaarsbergen de eerste locatie binnen de gemeente Arnhem waar de Ariane op grotere schaal zal worden toegepast.



Deze eerste batch armaturen zal wederom worden geassembleerd bij sociaal werkbedrijf Afeer in Winschoten, een van de 2 productielocaties van Innolumis waar mensen met een afstand tot de arbeidsmarkt werken aan de totstandkoming van Innolumis straatverlichtingsproducten.
sinusgolf 23 jan 2019 om 17:00
0
Lid sinds: 03 dec 2013
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
140
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3
Gegeven: 0
Trading Update





Leuven, België – 22 januari 2019 – 19u30 - Crescent (EURONEXT: OPTI; OTC: OPNVY)



Crescent NV gaat voor 2018 uit van een pro-forma omzet van 19 miljoen EUR met een licht negatieve REBITDA van 0,5 miljoen EUR. Dit is 1 miljoen EUR omzet minder dan aangegeven in het persbericht van 31 juli 2018.

Ondanks bevestiging van positieve evoluties in de divisies Services en Lighting, bleven de resultaten in de divisie Solutions onder de verwachtingen. Met name de uitgestelde introductie in het vierde kwartaal door Option NV (nu Crescent NV) van een nieuwe, goedkopere en meer performante IoT gateway productlijn (CloudGate) heeft het herstel van positieve resultaten voor deze vennootschap met zes maanden vertraagd. Desalniettemin behoudt de Crescent-groep in 2019 de verwachting van een double-digit omzetgroei en een positieve EBITDA.



Eind december 2018, was van de bijkomende 1.5 miljoen EUR Belfiuskredietlijn door Crescent NV 1.45 miljoen EUR opgenomen, en werd van de additionele kredietlijn van 0.5 miljoen EUR van Van Zele Holding NV 0.4 miljoen EUR opgevraagd om resterende niet-financiële historische schulden te betalen.

De kaspositie blijft beperkt.

De huidige referentie-aandeelhouders hebben hun intentie aangegeven om de onderneming van de nodige middelen te voorzien om haar doelstellingen te realiseren.
sinusgolf 23 jan 2019 om 17:26
0
Lid sinds: 03 dec 2013
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
140
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3
Gegeven: 0
ze gaan naar:

www.distributech.com/index.html

netwerken dan maar weer..
sinusgolf 25 jan 2019 om 17:34
0
Lid sinds: 03 dec 2013
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
140
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3
Gegeven: 0
cloudgateuniverse.com/cloudgate-unive...
sinusgolf 25 jan 2019 om 17:38
0
Lid sinds: 03 dec 2013
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
140
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3
Gegeven: 0
Option NV
Option NV
20 u

Excited to partner with LEC, Incorporated, leaders in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) enablement, with #CloudGate now part of LEC's iQ2™ IIoT platform !
lnkd.in/eMxPjVE

#iotdevices #iotgateway #iiot
sinusgolf 3 feb 2019 om 16:58
0
Lid sinds: 03 dec 2013
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
140
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3
Gegeven: 0
www.getwirelessllc.com/
sinusgolf 3 feb 2019 om 17:00
0
Lid sinds: 03 dec 2013
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
140
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3
Gegeven: 0
Join us at the GetWireless booth 712 at Distributech 2019 and discover Option's CloudGate gateway and CloudGate Smart IoT Solutions.

GetWireless is leading value-added distributor of cellular solutions that connect the Internet of Things.
sinusgolf 3 feb 2019 om 21:05
0
Lid sinds: 03 dec 2013
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
140
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3
Gegeven: 0
www.iotforall.com/where-is-iot-headed...

Jamie Bennett, VP of Engineering, Canonical

“5G has been promised for 2019, but in reality, this is years away. What we’re going to see being rolled out can be defined as an enhanced 4G hybrid model. However, with the current fixed networks, 5G is not yet essential. Once industries scale up and begin adopting edge computing, it will become crucial to add a 5G fast lane for better connectivity.”



Keith Pennachio, Executive Vice President, SQUAN

“In every single scenario, the data collected from IoT devices is only as reliable as the robustness of the network to which they are connected. Funding from non-telco entities like Facebook, Apple, and Google, for example, will likely make its way into the telecom infrastructure sector. Additionally, I expect to see a greater rationalization of P3 arrangements across Network Operators, Government Entities, Real Estate Developers, and Utilities.”



Bruce Chatterly, CEO, Senet

“2019 will see two major trends that will feed off of each other and propel the Internet of Things to its next stage of growth. First, Tier 1 carriers, cable operators and MVNOs will move beyond their evaluation and small regional deployments of Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWANs) and begin providing national and global connectivity plans. Innovative LPWAN network deployment and ecosystem engagement models will facilitate rapid network expansion and drive change in traditional networking architectures. Second and simultaneously, first-mover markets like water and gas metering will begin deploying connected devices at scale. The “proof-of-concept” in these markets will be replaced with large-scale commercial deployments, creating the foundational proof points other markets are seeking to justify their IoT technology choice and go-to-market strategies.”



Cybersecurity

It’s no surprise that over half of the predictions we received addressed cybersecurity issues within the growing IoT industry. As IIoT use cases begin to evolve and be implemented, temporary fixes to networks will no longer hold and security breaches will continue to abound rapidly. 2019 will place focus on IT/OT and because of this, an increase in attacks will emerge. Many are predicting that blockchain will be used by IoT and IIoT developers to secure access to both devices and networks. With an increase in attacks being predicted we will see industries begin to adopt Security-by-Design. Companies have been using temporary patches or fixes when it comes to security concerns, but we will start to see them working with hardware and software that has security built in.
sinusgolf 10 feb 2019 om 14:47
0
Lid sinds: 03 dec 2013
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
140
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3
Gegeven: 0
mr. when information is critical
20 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

CRESCENT Meer »

Koers 0,043   Verschil 0,00 (-4,48%)
Laag 0,042   Volume 191.503
Hoog 0,043   Gem. Volume 288.057
08-feb-19 16:44
 

Populair

Trending

Bitcoin

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Mijn IEX

Over IEX