AMS « Terug naar discussie overzicht



ams is also ramping TrueColor optical sensing solutions for display management in very high volume through the second half of this year. ams has likewise secured first design wins for advanced behind-OLED-display proximity and light sensing at a major Asian smartphone OEM which enables bezel-less phone designs. ams continues focused development efforts for new optical sensing applications while first spectral sensing shipments are expected to start as previously indicated with attractive expected revenues in 2019. ams’ audio sensing business continued to show a robust performance in the third quarter while its other consumer product lines provided attractive contributions from high shipment rates.

ams’ industrial, medical and automotive businesses contributed positively to its overall business development. ams’ industrial business showed a good performance in the third quarter based on ongoing solid demand in automation, HABA, industrial sensing, and industrial imaging. As a key provider of industrial sensing solutions to leading OEMs ams benefits from increasing sensor deployment in manufacturing, HABA, industrial IoT and other markets. In industrial imaging, ams’ industry-leading global shutter portfolio is gaining further high value wins and offers attractive growth perspectives for the coming years. ams also won an industrial VCSEL design with an online shopping leader for warehousing and distribution robotics. ams’ medical business recorded another attractive quarter with good volumes for computed tomography (CT), digital X-ray, mammography, and miniature camera endoscopy where ams sees very good market traction. Leveraging imaging and optical technologies ams enables high quality diagnostics and innovation in existing and emerging medical and personal health applications.

ams’ automotive business continues to perform well and recorded healthy results in the third quarter. Focusing on safety, driver assistance, position sensing, and chassis control ams sees ongoing attractive demand for its automotive solutions. While ams pursues significant development efforts for the reported major program win in VCSEL illumination for solid-state LIDAR, industry interest in its automotive sensing technologies continues to broaden particularly in Asia and Japan. This is driven by ams’ differentiated portfolio and strong know-how in new and upcoming applications such as 3D sensing and LIDAR. ams is receiving very positive feedback from the LIDAR space on its VCSEL/driver IC solutions and optical path capabilities and can offer outstanding optical performance in different LIDAR implementations. ams sees additional industry players starting to engage with them in LIDAR and 3D sensing while design activities for a first in-cabin 3D sensing project are progressing for a leading OEM.

To support its range of production needs ams implemented additional manufacturing investments into its Singapore facilities in the quarter which included equipment for the internal VCSEL production line. The construction of its internal high power VCSEL capacity for consumer applications is progressing to plan with production ramp scheduled to start around the middle of next year.

In operations, ams is successfully realizing the current high volume production ramps in 3D, optical and other sensing as shown by the strong revenue growth in the quarter. Production yields for certain consumer products are ahead of expectations due to stronger efficiency improvements while significant advances in the filter deposition process for optical sensing products have substantially reduced process times, which is driving a lower utilization of ams’ expanded optical manufacturing and filter deposition capacity despite the ongoing ramp activities. Following further analysis ams has decided to retain these existing production capacities to support its future growth plans.

Updating on its strategic assessment, ams has on the one hand evaluated a meaningful acquisition opportunity over the last months but has decided not to pursue this opportunity. On the other hand and looking further ahead, ams sees optical sensing technologies supporting an even broader spectrum of applications with significant growth potential for ams, including areas such as audio sensing. At the same time, ams recognizes that upcoming optical sensing opportunities offer a larger size revenue opportunity and higher growth prospects when compared to certain envisaged environmental sensing applications.

ams has therefore decided to de-emphasize current efforts in environmental sensing and focus strongly on very attractive mid- and long-term growth opportunities in optical technologies. This includes new areas of innovation such as photonic elements and photoacoustic structures. ams is preparing steps to implement this change and expect further details to be available with the next quarterly results.

As a result of these decisions, ams is even more focused in its strategic approach as it pursues its growth strategy around the three pillars optical, image and audio sensing.

ams is also in early preparation stages for the planned secondary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which is currently anticipated for the second quarter 2019. Besides enabling full access to a broad regional investor base the envisaged listing also underscores the growing relevance of the Asia Pacific region for its business. To enhance the benefits of the transaction ams currently anticipates a share placement of up to 10% of outstanding shares in connection with the listing transaction, subject to required approvals.

For the fourth quarter 2018, ams sees further sequential growth as it continues to ramp very high volume smartphone sensing products while its other end markets continue their positive contribution. Based on available information, ams expects fourth quarter revenues of USD

570-610 million, growing around 19-27% sequentially. Consequently, ams expects 2018 to be another year of strong growth and record revenues for ams. The adjusted operating margin for the fourth quarter (excluding acquisition-based and share-based compensation costs) is expected to increase further sequentially to 16-20%, taking into account product mix effects as overall demand is skewed to a mix including certain higher maturity products. At the same time, ams expects total capital expenditures for 2018 of around USD 500 million. ams anticipates strong cash generation in the fourth quarter and expects a meaningful positive free cash flow (FCF) result for the second half of 2018.

ams reiterates its revenue growth target of 60% CAGR for the 2016-2019 period based on its business outlook and pipeline for the coming year which translates into further substantial expected growth for 2019. ams remains committed to driving profitable growth and endorses its target of 30% adjusted EBIT margin in 2020 as ams is convinced of the long-term strength of its business and its strategic positioning in multiple growth markets. Following extensive investments in 2017 and 2018 and supporting its cash flow profile, ams currently expects capital expenditures for 2019 to decrease significantly from this year’s level and reach its longer-term target range of 10-15% of revenues.