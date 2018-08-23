BioPharma « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Zealand Pharma (ZEAL)
Gezien de aandacht die het aandeel onlangs heeft gekregen na het instappen van dhr. van Herk, leek het me een goed idee om hier een topic voor aan te maken. Zelf heb ik na het instappen van v. Herk mijn belang ook ietsje uitgebreid. Zijn er nog meer mensen onder ons die in dit fonds beleggen?
Een korte beschrijving van Zealand Pharma:
Het bedrijf is gestationeerd in Kopenhagen en houdt zich bezig met kandidaatmedicijnen op het gebied van spijsvertering.
Het bedrijf heeft kandidaat producten in de volgende fases:
- 1 product in fase 3
- 4 producten in fase 2
- 2 producten in fase 1
- Diverse lopende pre klinische onderzoeken
Overzicht van de pijplijn: www.zealandpharma.com/product-pipeline/
De eerste resultaten van fase 3 (HypoPal) worden medio september 2018 verwacht:
www.zealandpharma.com/dasiglucagon-si...
De koers van Zealand Pharma heeft de afgelopen jaren best wel wat klappen gehad ondanks de stabiele voortgang van de onderzoeken (150 DKK in 2015, 92 DKK per heden). Over de toedracht hiervan heb ik zelf nog geen directe reden kunnen vinden.
Inmiddels via het Merus forum/Keep-the-faith werd ik weer aan Zealand herinnerd. Ik heb er inmiddels vandaag ook een aantal ingekocht zo rond de 93,50. Koerspatroon is tamelijk herkenbaar voor een biotech. De koersdaling heeft in mijn ogen veel te maken met het verloop van de gegeven sell-side adviezen. Van Herk heeft zich er weinig van aangetrokken. Hij gaat voor de koopjes en tot nu toe heeft hij daar een goede neus voor gehad.
Ook ik werd er opnieuw aan herinnerd via het Merusforum - post van Keep The Faith, die verwees naar de Fase 3-resultaten van de Rescue Pen voor diabetes in september.
Ingekocht rond de 93,2.
Ik had al een vermoeden dat er veel meer mensen in dit fonds zaten, dus een eigen draadje kon geen kwaad lijkt me.
Ik zit erin rond de 91 gemiddeld. Van Herk heeft inderdaad bewezen een neusje te hebben voor dit soort biotech koopjes, hopelijk krijgen we binnenkort al gelijk als de 1e resultaten van de ResuePen binnen komen.
LSP (het fonds dat belegt in beursgenoteerde biotechs) zit al minimaal 3 jaar in Zealand Pharma:
www.lspvc.com/files/pdf/210.pdf
Is dit de reden van de recente koersstijging?
www.tickerreport.com/banking-finance/...
ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) has earned an average rating of "Buy" from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.33.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZEAL shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $26.00 price target on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 17th.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 2.81% of ZEALAND PHARMA/S worth $12,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. 5,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,938. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $20.37.
About ZEALAND PHARMA/S
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.
De lange termijn vooruitzichten van Soliqua zijn meer dan uitstekend. Novo Nordisk hoopt van haar pendant op een dubbel zo hoge omzet in 2021:
www.investopedia.com/news/sanofi-gets...
www.investopedia.com/news/novo-nordis...
De teleurstellende koersontwikkeling van Zealand is een rechtstreeks gevolg van de traag op gang komen van de Soliqua omzet in 2017:
www.reuters.com/article/zealand-strat...
Tom3 schreef op 25 aug 2018 om 13:09:
De teleurstellende koersontwikkeling van Zealand is een rechtstreeks gevolg van de traag op gang komen van de Soliqua omzet in 2017:
Zoiets verwacht ik ook bij Kiadis.
Voor de liefhebbers: Aescap 2.0 is extreem positief over het aandeel. Men wijt de trage ontwikkeling bij Soliqua aan de verzekeringshindernissen in de VS. Ik verwijs verder naar bijgevoegde analyse:
www.aescap.com/1419-2/
seekingalpha.com/news/3388507-zealand...
Transactie gedaan van 205 miljoen. Toekomstige royalty inkomsten en milstone payments worden verkocht aan Royalty Pharma. Dit bedrag is de helft van de huidige market cap, dus echt een enorme cash betaling. ZEAL is gelijk schulden vrij! Ben benieuwd hoe jullie naar deze transactie kijken.
Enkele dagen geleden ook ingestapt. Net op tijd lijkt het.
Ben een maand terug ingestapt, geen spijt, heerlijk !
MVo_ schreef op 6 sep 2018 om 22:43:seekingalpha.com/news/3388507-zealand...
Transactie gedaan van 205 miljoen. Toekomstige royalty inkomsten en milstone payments worden verkocht aan Royalty Pharma. Dit bedrag is de helft van de huidige market cap, dus echt een enorme cash betaling. ZEAL is gelijk schulden vrij! Ben benieuwd hoe jullie naar deze transactie kijken.
MS is niet onder de indruk. Komt op 12 sept met een overweight advies:
Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) resumed with Overweight rating at Morgan Stanley following its $205M deal with Royalty Pharma.
Er komt een hoop nieuws aan de komende tijd:
Business highlights from the second quarter of 2018
• Glepaglutide for short bowel syndrome on track for Phase 3 initiation in September 2018: ? Successful End-of-Phase 2 meetings with FDA in the U.S. and CHMP scientific advisory committee in Europe.
? Phase 3 protocol submitted to authorities in U.S., Canada and Europe, including both once- and twice weekly dosing.
? Scientific presentation of PK trial demonstrating an effective half-life of ~50 hours
? Additional Phase 2 results presented at scientific conferences.
• HypoPal® rescue pen Phase 3 completed with results expected in September 2018: ? Immunogenicity Phase 3 trial met its primary objective, confirming dasiglucagon's safety profile with no treatment-induced or treatment-boosted anti-drug antibodies.
? The pivotal Phase 3 efficacy trial was completed in May, with results expected in September 2018.
• Dasiglucagon for treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism (CHI) on track for Phase 3 initiation in September 2018: ? The FDA approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for initiation of two Phase 3 clinical trials.
? Collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care to use its Accu-Chek® Combo pump system in the Phase 3 trials.
? Phase 3 trial protocols submitted to authorities in U.S. and Europe.
• Soliqua® 100/33/Suliqua royalty increase: ? 85% increase in Soliqua® 100/33/ Suliqua® royalty revenue from first to second quarter of 2018 and 192% versus second quarter last year.
? Increased formulary coverage in the U.S., both Commercial and Medicare.
Stijgers
Dalers