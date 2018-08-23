BioPharma « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Er komt een hoop nieuws aan de komende tijd:



Business highlights from the second quarter of 2018

• Glepaglutide for short bowel syndrome on track for Phase 3 initiation in September 2018: ? Successful End-of-Phase 2 meetings with FDA in the U.S. and CHMP scientific advisory committee in Europe.

? Phase 3 protocol submitted to authorities in U.S., Canada and Europe, including both once- and twice weekly dosing.

? Scientific presentation of PK trial demonstrating an effective half-life of ~50 hours

? Additional Phase 2 results presented at scientific conferences.





• HypoPal® rescue pen Phase 3 completed with results expected in September 2018: ? Immunogenicity Phase 3 trial met its primary objective, confirming dasiglucagon's safety profile with no treatment-induced or treatment-boosted anti-drug antibodies.

? The pivotal Phase 3 efficacy trial was completed in May, with results expected in September 2018.



• Dasiglucagon for treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism (CHI) on track for Phase 3 initiation in September 2018: ? The FDA approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for initiation of two Phase 3 clinical trials.

? Collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care to use its Accu-Chek® Combo pump system in the Phase 3 trials.

? Phase 3 trial protocols submitted to authorities in U.S. and Europe.



• Soliqua® 100/33/Suliqua royalty increase: ? 85% increase in Soliqua® 100/33/ Suliqua® royalty revenue from first to second quarter of 2018 and 192% versus second quarter last year.

? Increased formulary coverage in the U.S., both Commercial and Medicare.



