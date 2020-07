HyGear further expands its presence in the powder metal industry with another supply contract for hydrogen



20/09/2018, Arnhem – HyGear, a supplier of industrial gases through on-site generation technology continues strengthening its presence in the powder metal industry with another long-term hydrogen supply agreement.



In the first quarter of this year, HyGear has announced a long-term supply agreement with one of the world’s leading powder metallurgy companies. The unique proposition of higher reliability of supply coupled with cost reduction has led the same company to take the decision of converting another of its site in Germany to HyGear’s technology as well.



HyGear will install its Hy.GEN technology to deliver the base load supply by generating hydrogen at the customer’s site. To guarantee the reliability of supply and to be able to cover peak demands, HyGear has also extended its trailer fleet in Southern Germany. This set up offers the most cost-effective and reliable hydrogen supply for this critical application. HyGear is also in the midst of its research and development works to further reduce costs by recycling gases that are used in the process. This would offer even greater costs and environmental benefits in the future.



“HyGear is dedicated to be the preferred on-site hydrogen supplier and we are pleased to be selected by our valued customer again for another supply contract of hydrogen for their second production facility,” said Niels Lanser, HyGear’s Director of Sales and Marketing. “This contract not only allows us to be able to strengthen our relationship with our customer but also our foothold locally, which would benefit other potential bulk customers in the area as well.”



