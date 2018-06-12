Technische Analyse « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Move lower in S&P500 to be expected?
S&P500 H4 Analysis:
Expecting a move lower in S&P500.
Price is at resistance and at the upper border of the H4 upwards channel.
Notice that S&P500 failed to make higher highs while NASDAQ (blue line) did make higher highs.
This suggests distribution going on in the S&P.
Also notice the declining volume since the previous midterm low.
Also next rate hike coming up.
Chart: charts.mql5.com/18/498/s-p500-h4-ava-...
Update 1 S&P500:
Price pretty much respected channel and resistance.
FED rate hike triggered the move lower as predicted.
We witnessed a move lower after-hours.
Downside target 2700 almost hit.
Chart: cdn.thehuddle.nl/uploads/tenants/124/...
Update 2 S&P500:
On Thursday price approached but did not hit the downside target (2770).
Then price retraced most of the days move.
On Friday (Quad Expiry Day) price spiked down and hit downside target 2770 in a high volatility NY-session open.
Chart: cdn.thehuddle.nl/uploads/tenants/124/...
