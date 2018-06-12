Login
 
Home  /  Forum  /  Technische Analyse  /  Move lower in S&amp;P500 to be expected?

Technische Analyse « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Move lower in S&P500 to be expected?

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
3 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
Xtrader1 12 jun 2018 om 15:01
0
Lid sinds: 12 jun 2018
Laatste bezoek: 17 jun 2018
Aantal posts:
4
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
S&P500 H4 Analysis:

Expecting a move lower in S&P500.

Price is at resistance and at the upper border of the H4 upwards channel.

Notice that S&P500 failed to make higher highs while NASDAQ (blue line) did make higher highs.

This suggests distribution going on in the S&P.

Also notice the declining volume since the previous midterm low.

Also next rate hike coming up.


Chart: charts.mql5.com/18/498/s-p500-h4-ava-...
Bijlage:
Xtrader1 17 jun 2018 om 14:38
0
Lid sinds: 12 jun 2018
Laatste bezoek: 17 jun 2018
Aantal posts:
4
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
Update 1 S&P500:

Price pretty much respected channel and resistance.

FED rate hike triggered the move lower as predicted.

We witnessed a move lower after-hours.

Downside target 2700 almost hit.

Chart: cdn.thehuddle.nl/uploads/tenants/124/...
Bijlage:
Xtrader1 17 jun 2018 om 14:41
0
Lid sinds: 12 jun 2018
Laatste bezoek: 17 jun 2018
Aantal posts:
4
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
Update 2 S&P500:

On Thursday price approached but did not hit the downside target (2770).

Then price retraced most of the days move.

On Friday (Quad Expiry Day) price spiked down and hit downside target 2770 in a high volatility NY-session open.

Chart: cdn.thehuddle.nl/uploads/tenants/124/...
Bijlage:
3 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Markt vandaag

Wall Street onzeker door handelsperikelen

15 jun De beurzen in New York zijn vrijdag met kleine verliezen gesloten. De importheffingen die president Donald ... 4

    Indices

    AEX 561,71 -1,03%
    Dow30# 25.071,34 -0,08%
    EUR/USD 1,1607 +0,29%
    Germany30^ 13.045,30 +0,27%
    Gold spot 1.279,63 -1,74%
    LDN100-24h 7.686,75 0,00%
    NY-Nasdaq Composite 7.746,38 -0,19%

    Stijgers

    PostNL
    +6,90%
    ICT Group
    +2,13%
    WDP
    +1,69%
    RELX
    +1,29%
    Euroco...
    +1,17%

    Dalers

    Pharming
    -3,73%
    Arcelo...
    -3,58%
    Fugro
    -3,53%
    AMG
    -3,50%
    SIGNIF...
    -3,37%
     