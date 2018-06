Technische Analyse « Terug naar discussie overzicht

S&P500 H4 Analysis:Expecting a move lower in S&P500.Price is at resistance and at the upper border of the H4 upwards channel.Notice that S&P500 failed to make higher highs while NASDAQ (blue line) did make higher highs.This suggests distribution going on in the S&P.Also notice the declining volume since the previous midterm low.Also next rate hike coming up.Chart: charts.mql5.com/18/498/s-p500-h4-ava-...