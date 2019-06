Chinese aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

BEIJING, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) ("Sogou" or "the Company"), an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry, today announced the launch of the world's first Russian-speaking AI News Anchor at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2019 which was held June 6-8. The Russian-speaking AI News Anchor was developed through a partnership with ITAR-TASS, Russia's leading news agency, and Xinhua News Agency, the national news agency of China. On the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Russia, the partnership between ITAR-TASS, Xinhua News Agency and Sogou celebrates a new era of strategic cooperation between the two countries