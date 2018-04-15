Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Chinese aandelen  /  Sogou

Chinese aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Sogou

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
2 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
Vgekr 15 apr 2018 om 10:31
0
Lid sinds: 01 nov 2017
Laatste bezoek: 25 mrt 2019
Aantal posts:
360
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 15
Gegeven: 0
Tweede Chinese zoekmachine na Baidu. Groeiaandeel dat (tijdelijk?) is afgestraft. beurskrant.com/2018/04/15/chinese-int...
Osho 11 jun 2019 om 23:07
0
Lid sinds: 04 jan 2018
Laatste bezoek: 11 jun 2019
Aantal posts:
445
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 36
Gegeven: 138
blueequity.io/r/37650

BEIJING, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) ("Sogou" or "the Company"), an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry, today announced the launch of the world's first Russian-speaking AI News Anchor at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2019 which was held June 6-8. The Russian-speaking AI News Anchor was developed through a partnership with ITAR-TASS, Russia's leading news agency, and Xinhua News Agency, the national news agency of China. On the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Russia, the partnership between ITAR-TASS, Xinhua News Agency and Sogou celebrates a new era of strategic cooperation between the two countries
2 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Markt vandaag

Adempauze op Wall Street na opmars

22:15 De aandelenbeurzen in New York zijn dinsdag na een schommelende sessie met zeer kleine verliezen gesloten. ... 1

    Indices

    AEX 557,22 +0,69%
    EUR/USD 1,1328 +0,13%
    Germany30^ 12.146,70 +0,84%
    Gold spot 1.328,03 -0,01%
    LDN100-24h 7.383,41 +0,96%
    NY-Nasdaq Composite 7.822,57 -0,01%
    US30# 26.058,56 +0,30%

    Stijgers

    AMG
    +7,34%
    Arcelo...
    +6,59%
    SBM Of...
    +4,84%
    Aperam
    +3,71%
    BESI
    +3,42%

    Dalers

    Kiadis...
    -1,38%
    Van La...
    -0,98%
    ADYEN NV
    -0,67%
    NIBC H...
    -0,61%
    Intert...
    -0,51%
     

    Populair

    Trending

    Bitcoin

    Opinie

    Actueel

    Koersen

    Premium

    Forum

    Secties

    Mijn IEX

    Over IEX