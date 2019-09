TherapeuticsMD « Terug naar discussie overzicht

2017 and Recent DevelopmentsResubmitted the New Drug Application (NDA) for TX-004HR, the company’s investigational applicator-free estradiol vaginal softgel capsule for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vaginal pain during sexual intercourse (dyspareunia), a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy (VVA) due to menopause, on November 29, 2017. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has acknowledged that the resubmission is a complete, class 2 response to the Complete Response Letter (CRL) received on May 5, 2017 for TX-004HR. The PDUFA target action date for the completion of the FDA's review of the NDA is May 29, 2018.Presented five oral abstracts at NAMS 2017 reviewing data from the Replenish Trial, a phase 3 clinical trial of TX-001HR, the company’s investigational bio-identical hormone therapy combination of estradiol and progesterone in a single, oral softgel for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause. The results from the trial in 1,835 postmenopausal women demonstrated that multiple doses of TX-001HR resulted in a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction from baseline in both the frequency and severity of hot flashes compared to placebo. The Company submitted the NDA for TX-001HR on December 28, 2017.Net revenue for the company’s prescription prenatal vitamin business was approximately $16.8 million for 2017 compared with approximately $19.4 million for 2016.Net loss was approximately $76.9 million for 2017, compared with approximately $89.9 million for 2016.Ended the year with approximately $127.1 million in cash and no debt, which includes approximately $68.6 million in net proceeds from an equity offering in September 2017.Grew the company’s intellectual property portfolio to a current total of 211 patent filings, including 123 international filings, with one allowed and 18 issued U.S. patents.“Our company has tremendous opportunity in 2018,” said TherapeuticsMD CEO Robert G. Finizio. “We have the potential for approvals of both of our late-stage product candidates in 2018, representing a major inflection point for our company.”Summary of 2017 Financial ResultsFor the year ended December 31, 2017, net revenue was approximately $16.8 million compared with approximately $19.4 million for the prior year. Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 was approximately $4.1 million compared with net revenue of approximately $4.5 million for the prior year’s quarter. These changes were primarily due to a decrease in the average net revenue per unit of the company’s products, primarily related to higher coupons in 2017, partially offset by a slight increase in the number of units sold.Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter and full-year 2017 included research and development (R&D) expenses and sales, general and administrative expenses (SG&A). R&D expenses for the full-year 2017 were approximately $33.9 million compared with approximately $53.9 million for the prior year. R&D expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 were approximately $11.0 million compared to approximately $10.3 million during the prior year’s quarter. The decreases in R&D for full-year 2017 were primarily due to lower clinical trial costs as the company completed its phase 3 clinical trials for TX-001HR and TX-004HR. SG&A expenses for the full-year 2017 were approximately $57.7 million compared with approximately $51.3 million for the prior year. SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 were approximately $14.2 million compared with approximately $16.3 million for the prior year’s quarter. The increases in SG&A for full-year 2017 were primarily due to higher sales, marketing, regulatory expenditures, and personnel costs to support future commercialization.Net loss for the full-year 2017 was approximately $76.9 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share, compared with approximately $89.9 million, or $0.46 per basic and diluted share, for the full-year 2016. Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2017 was approximately $21.4 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, compared with approximately $22.8 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2016.At December 31, 2017, cash on hand was approximately $127.1 million, which includes approximately $68.6 million in net proceeds from an equity offering in September 2017, compared with approximately $131.5 million at December 31, 2016.