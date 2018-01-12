TherapeuticsMD « Terug naar discussie overzicht

TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)
Het bedrijf krijgt 7 koopadviezen (http://www.nasdaq.com/article/3-strong-buy-biotechs-that-can-double-in-2018-cm895238, www.tipranks.com/stocks/txmd/price-ta... ) met koersdoelen van $9 tot $28 (nu $6,24). Daarbij heeft het onlangs een aanvraag ingediend bij de FDA voor het middel TX-001HR met een succesvol afgerond fase-3-onderzoek (https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171228005524/en/TherapeuticsMD-Announces-Submission-New-Drug-Application-TX-001HR).
TherapeuticsMD Announces Submission of New Drug Application for TX-001HR
December 28, 2017 04:30 PM Eastern Standard Time
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD), an innovative women’s healthcare company, announced today that it has submitted the New Drug Application (NDA) for TX-001HR, the company’s investigational bio-identical hormone therapy combination of estradiol and progesterone in a single, oral softgel for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The NDA submission is supported by the complete TX-001HR clinical program, including positive results of the recently completed phase 3 Replenish Trial. The Company expects to learn of the acceptance of the NDA upon receipt of the Filing Review Notification from the FDA, approximately 74 days after the NDA submission.
About TherapeuticsMD, Inc.
TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is an innovative healthcare company focused on developing and commercializing products exclusively for women. With its SYMBODA™ technology, TherapeuticsMD is developing advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes. The company’s late stage clinical pipeline includes two phase 3 product candidates: TX-001HR for treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms (VMS) due to menopause and TX-004HR for treatment of moderate-to-severe vaginal pain during sexual intercourse (dyspareunia), a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy (VVA) due to menopause. The Company also manufactures and distributes branded and generic prescription prenatal vitamins under the vitaMedMD® and BocaGreenMD® brands.
Een presentatie met heel veel informatie: seekingalpha.com/filing/3827087
Ik ben beginnend belegger met nog veel te weinig kennis van zaken. Op basis van de 7 koopadviezen ben ik klein - niet dat ik ergens groot instap - ingestapt. Kan dit een succes worden?
Voor de geïnteresseerden zijn er nu bij Binck ook opties tot januari 2020 beschikbaar. (Of ze bij DeGiro beschikbaar zijn, kan ik niet zeggen.)
Als een hoog percentage institutionele beleggers een goed teken is, dan moet TXMD wel een succes worden, want dat bedraagt 75%: www.nasdaq.com/symbol/txmd/institutio...
Slecht nieuws: Maar liefst 31% van de freefloat is in handen van short sellers. (http://shortsqueeze.com/shortinterest/stock/TXMD.htm)
www.businesswire.com/news/home/201802...
2017 and Recent Developments
Resubmitted the New Drug Application (NDA) for TX-004HR, the company’s investigational applicator-free estradiol vaginal softgel capsule for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vaginal pain during sexual intercourse (dyspareunia), a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy (VVA) due to menopause, on November 29, 2017. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has acknowledged that the resubmission is a complete, class 2 response to the Complete Response Letter (CRL) received on May 5, 2017 for TX-004HR. The PDUFA target action date for the completion of the FDA's review of the NDA is May 29, 2018.
Presented five oral abstracts at NAMS 2017 reviewing data from the Replenish Trial, a phase 3 clinical trial of TX-001HR, the company’s investigational bio-identical hormone therapy combination of estradiol and progesterone in a single, oral softgel for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause. The results from the trial in 1,835 postmenopausal women demonstrated that multiple doses of TX-001HR resulted in a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction from baseline in both the frequency and severity of hot flashes compared to placebo. The Company submitted the NDA for TX-001HR on December 28, 2017.
Net revenue for the company’s prescription prenatal vitamin business was approximately $16.8 million for 2017 compared with approximately $19.4 million for 2016.
Net loss was approximately $76.9 million for 2017, compared with approximately $89.9 million for 2016.
Ended the year with approximately $127.1 million in cash and no debt, which includes approximately $68.6 million in net proceeds from an equity offering in September 2017.
Grew the company’s intellectual property portfolio to a current total of 211 patent filings, including 123 international filings, with one allowed and 18 issued U.S. patents.
“Our company has tremendous opportunity in 2018,” said TherapeuticsMD CEO Robert G. Finizio. “We have the potential for approvals of both of our late-stage product candidates in 2018, representing a major inflection point for our company.”
Summary of 2017 Financial Results
For the year ended December 31, 2017, net revenue was approximately $16.8 million compared with approximately $19.4 million for the prior year. Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 was approximately $4.1 million compared with net revenue of approximately $4.5 million for the prior year’s quarter. These changes were primarily due to a decrease in the average net revenue per unit of the company’s products, primarily related to higher coupons in 2017, partially offset by a slight increase in the number of units sold.
Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter and full-year 2017 included research and development (R&D) expenses and sales, general and administrative expenses (SG&A). R&D expenses for the full-year 2017 were approximately $33.9 million compared with approximately $53.9 million for the prior year. R&D expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 were approximately $11.0 million compared to approximately $10.3 million during the prior year’s quarter. The decreases in R&D for full-year 2017 were primarily due to lower clinical trial costs as the company completed its phase 3 clinical trials for TX-001HR and TX-004HR. SG&A expenses for the full-year 2017 were approximately $57.7 million compared with approximately $51.3 million for the prior year. SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 were approximately $14.2 million compared with approximately $16.3 million for the prior year’s quarter. The increases in SG&A for full-year 2017 were primarily due to higher sales, marketing, regulatory expenditures, and personnel costs to support future commercialization.
Net loss for the full-year 2017 was approximately $76.9 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share, compared with approximately $89.9 million, or $0.46 per basic and diluted share, for the full-year 2016. Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2017 was approximately $21.4 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, compared with approximately $22.8 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2016.
At December 31, 2017, cash on hand was approximately $127.1 million, which includes approximately $68.6 million in net proceeds from an equity offering in September 2017, compared with approximately $131.5 million at December 31, 2016.
Shortselling Hoe werkt dat? waarom is een aandeel kwetsbaar als er veel shortsellig is? Hoe werkt dat precies?
Shortselling Hoe werkt dat? waarom is een aandeel kwetsbaar als er veel shortsellig is? Hoe werkt dat precies?
www.lynx.nl/kennis/artikelen/short-gaan/
Als het aanbod groter is dan de vraag, daalt de koers. Bij een dalende koers zijn andere partijen ook geneigd hun stukken te verkopen. -> koers daalt nog harder.
"‘Short gaan’ of ‘short selling’ is een term die door beleggers veel gebruikt wordt. De belegger voorspelt een waardedaling van het aandeel. U verkoopt aandelen die u niet in bezit heeft, om deze later tegen een lagere prijs terug te kopen. Het verschil tussen uw verkoopprijs en uw lagere aankoopprijs is de winst."
Na enkele van jouw andere reacties te hebben gelezen, vraag ik mij sterk af of ik niet nog naïever ben dan ik al wist. Tja.... :-)
Kan mij iemand vertellen hoe ik informatie moet wegen? Zoals eerder vermeld is ca. 32% van de aandelen in handen van shortsellers. Daar staat tegenover dat het aandeel op verschillende sites van meerdere (5 - 8) fin. instellingen een koopadvies krijgt (die weten dat toch ook), dat ca. 75% van de aandelen in handen is van inst. beleggers (min de 32%), dat TXMD op 31-12 nog $127 miljoen in kas had, dat TXMD met een succesvol afgerond fase-3-onderzoek een NDA-aanvraag heeft ingediend voor oa TX-001HR en dat de marktomvang voor TX-001HR in potentie meer dan $25mld bedraagt. Doel: uitstappen, blijven zitten of uitbreiden op basis van feiten.
De FDA gaat TX-001HR beoordelen.
www.smarteranalyst.com/2018/03/09/the...
TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD): Mega Metamorphosis Ahead? This Analyst Says Yes
Oppenheimer's Jay Olson is liking the setup of TXMD shares more and more amid major commercial potential.
TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) struck success with the FDA for its menopause drug TX-001HR, an oral combination of estradiol and progesterone. The company’s NDA for the drug has won a green light for review come October 28th as a treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms related to menopause. Should TXMD get an ultimate nod, the launch is anticipated for the first quarter of next year.
TX-001HR could become the first FDA-approved, third-party reimbursed bio-identical combination treatment option for menopausal symptoms including night sweats, hot flashes, and sleep disturbances.
Looking ahead, the analyst pinpoints TX-001HR as the bigger of the company’s two best prospects, calculating roughly $450 million in risk-adjusted sales by 2025.
Ondanks het enorme percentage shortsellers is het aandeel deze week wel gestegen van $5,82 naar $7,19.
(http://shortsqueeze.com/shortinterest/stock/TXMD.htm)
TherapeuticsMD Enters Into Label Discussions for TX-001HR
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep. 27, 2018-- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD), an innovative women’s healthcare company, today announced that the Company has entered into discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the proposed label for TX-001HR, the Company’s investigational bio-identical hormone therapy combination of estradiol and progesterone in a single, oral softgel for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause. As previously announced, the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date for the completion of the FDA’s review of the new drug application (NDA) for TX-001HR is October 28, 2018. The Company does not anticipate providing subsequent updates with respect to label discussions prior to the PDUFA target action date. There can be no assurance that the FDA will approve the NDA for TX-001HR, or that such approval will occur by the PDUFA target action date, and the entrance into label discussions does not imply otherwise.
Wat zijn jullie verwachtingen na de goedkeuring?
Is er hier nog iemand in belegd ?
Na de onterechte zware afstraffing in het laatstse halfjaar, zijn er nu mooie tijden in zicht.
Voor wie nog een aandeel met potentieel op kortere termijn zoekt, dit is er volgens mij wel één.
Jazeker. Dit aandeel heeft een zeer groot potentieel met 3 producten op de markt waarvan 2 mogelijke blockbusters. Natuurlijk is het altijd afwachten wat de verkoop doet, maar als je bepaalde rapporten leest met zelfs in een worst case scenario een omzet van 175 miljoen dollar voor 2020, wat met een multiple van 9.8 een prijs per aandeel geeft van 7€ dan lijkt dit aandeel enorme kansen te bieden. Dan spreken we nog niet over de conservative case met 412 miljoen dollar aan omzet in 2020, wat met dezelfde multiple een prijs per aandeel van rond de 25$ zou verantwoorden. Natuurlijk zijn er altijd ook risico’s en er moet een reden zijn dat de prijs zo laag staat, maar wat is de kans dat de verkoop van alle 3 de producten zou floppen? Wat is uw huidige mening en verwachting van TherapeuticsMD?
Hier nog een link naar een van de rapporten, met dank aan Lama Daila:
seekingalpha.com/attachments/download...
JoachimDM schreef op 29 aug 2019 om 14:13:
Jazeker. Dit aandeel heeft een zeer groot potentieel met 3 producten op de markt waarvan 2 mogelijke blockbusters. Natuurlijk is het altijd afwachten wat de verkoop doet, maar als je bepaalde rapporten leest met zelfs in een worst case scenario een omzet van 175 miljoen dollar voor 2020, wat met een multiple van 9.8 een prijs per aandeel geeft van 7€ dan lijkt dit aandeel enorme kansen te bieden. Dan spreken we nog niet over de conservative case met 412 miljoen dollar aan omzet in 2020, wat met dezelfde multiple een prijs per aandeel van rond de 25$ zou verantwoorden. Natuurlijk zijn er altijd ook risico’s en er moet een reden zijn dat de prijs zo laag staat, maar wat is de kans dat de verkoop van alle 3 de producten zou floppen? Wat is uw huidige mening en verwachting van TherapeuticsMD?
Beste JoachimDM,
nu pas uw reactie gezien. Ik verwacht er inderdaad veel van, het aandeel staat onterecht veel te laag gewaardeerd en is één van de meest geshorte aandelen. Gelukkig heb ik bijgekocht toen de prijs helemaal in elkaar zakte en sinds vandaag sta ik ermee in de plus. Beleggen is ook dikwijls geduld oefenen en koelbloedig blijven bij onterechte dips.
09-sep-19 21:59