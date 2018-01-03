Genfit « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
Brouya 3 jan 2018 om 23:53
GENFIT TOP M&A CANDIDATE

he AtonRâ Global Healthcare M&A certificate fell 1.3% in November, underperforming the MSCI World Health Care Index by 3.4%. Launch-to-date
(September 15, 2017), it underperforms its reference index by 3.2%.
November was uneventful in terms of M&A newsflow in Biotech, MedTech and Pharma. This is to change in the coming months as it is our strong belief that
all the catalysts are in place and the best days are ahead of us. We are just missing the needed trigger, which might come from the US tax reform.
As chances of a successful US tax reform have substantially increased in recent weeks, we believe that Pharma industry’s CEOs are just waiting to see what the
final version of the bill looks like before getting their artillery out. If the tax reform bill is sent to Mr. Trump’s desk for signature before Christmas, and with
some very high-profile conferences taking place in the next weeks (ASH in December and JP Morgan in January 2018 notably), the needed trigger would be in
place for a completely different M&A environment heading into 2018.
We also believe that one deal (notably a high-profile one) would ignite fire to the overall sector and that a re-rating process would immediately take place.
This is the main reason why currently we are completely invested in the space.
On a therapeutic-specific note, we had the chance to meet with the head of Research of Genfit (part of our portfolio), a French company focused on NASH
(non-alcoholic steatohepatitis), which is a leading cause of liver disease in developed countries and a $35B+ market untapped opportunity.
The company (top M&A candidate in our view) is still open to deals/collaborations but as they just recently successfully raised capital (through EUR180m
convertibles offering), we feel the company would only accept offers if the premium is high enough. They see themselves as a perfect fit for Gilead Sciences,
which is currently in Phase 2-b on NASH with GS4997.
Genfit believes (as everyone else in the Street) that their closest competitor, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, has too many problems to solve with Ocaliva and that
Genfit might be the first and only viable option. While we might agree with this statement, we also believe that the NASH epidemic (between 5% and 12% of
US and European populations) cannot be solved by a one-pill/one-treatment alone but rather a combo therapy.
While Intercept’s problems (toxicity, pruritus in 23% of patients as well as an increase in LDL levels) look insurmountable to many and Allergan’s (through the
huge bet they made in 2016 with the acquisition of Tobira) latest Phase 2 results showed no significant difference in Fibrosis improvement between
Cenicriviroc and Placebo at year two (positive effects of CVC on fibrosis seen at one year disappear at two years), we believe all the above-mentioned
companies are hot M&A plays.
Brouya 14 jan 2018 om 08:47
Genfit a possible winner in NASH. And here they only talk about the USA.

www.nashbiotechs.com/nash-biotech-ana...
Brouya 14 jan 2018 om 08:54
Genfit gaat een hele mooie toekomst tegemoet. Interessant aandeel voor de lange termijn belegger.
Brouya 14 jan 2018 om 08:56
Worldwide overview, 108 countries.

www.nashbiotechs.com/nash-biotech-ana...
Brouya 14 jan 2018 om 09:02
Intercept Vs. Genfit: Who Is Winning The NASH Race?

SummaryGenfit and Intercept are leading the NASH race.Scientifically not much to choose between the two.We give a slight edge to Intercept because of Genfit’s decision to commercialize elafibroanor all

“Since you're indicating in this recent articlethat you will write another piece of analysis shortly, we would like to draw your attention to a crucial element that you seem to have missed about our future commercialization strategy. Indeed, as mentioned consistently over ime and here (no link) again recently, GENFIT's intention with elafibranor is to generate a double source of income, retaining rights of elafibranor in some territories, but also reserving a significant share of the market for future partnerships. Would therefore be great if you could update your last article, considering that the current version provides quite misleading information to your readers. If you're interested, we can also propose a quick catch-up call before you write your next article, to make sure you have an updated picture on other key elements of our comprehensive program in liver and metabolic diseases which aims at addressing challenges in NASH and PBC treatment, NASH diagnosis, and NASH disease awareness.“

After Gilead’s (GILD) Hepatitis-C franchise met with phenomenal success and equally phenomenal decline, focus shifted to a new area in the liver space - non-alcoholic steatohepatitis or NASH as it is more commonly known now. NASH is the next stage of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease or NAFLD and is characterized by liver damage and inflammation. NASH, if left untreated, eventually leads to advanced fibrosis, cirrhosis of the liver and ultimately hepatocellular carcinoma or HCC. The diagram below gives the different stages of the disease.


Interest in the NASH space increased after a 2014 report from Deutsche Bank noting that the treatment market could be eventually worth more than $30 billion. That is from 0 to more than $30 billion in probably a decade. NASH was previously ignored by big biopharma as well as biotech companies. The reason was that up until a few years ago, NAFLD was seen as an effect of diabetes and therefore no treatment was developed for this disease.

While it is true that obesity and type 2 diabetes do have a role to play in the advancement of the disease, recent researchhas shown that the disease can also occur in a significant proportion of NAFLD patients without diabetes. Recent research combined with the success of Gilead’s Hep C franchise and the Deutsche Bank report has therefore sparked significant interest in the NASH space.

Not surprisingly, Gilead was initially seen as being a key player in the NASH space. However, what we have witnessed is intense competition and Gilead in fact is not even in the forefront. It must be noted here that Gilead has adopted a different strategy in the NASH space and is prepared to give up the chance to get to the market first. But this article is not focused on GILD’s NASH pipeline.

It is focusing on the two companies that are unanimously seen as being at the forefront of the NASH treatment development. These companies are Intercept (ICPT) and French biotech Genfit (OTCPK:GNFTF). It has been a neck-and-neck race between the two companies, however, we believe that Intercept has the edge in the NASH treatment market as of now. And the edge is not based on the science.

Intercept’s OCA vs. Genfit’s elafibranor

Intercept is evaluating its obeticholic acid (OCA) in NASH. An agonist of farnesoid X receptor (‘FXR), OCA is already approved in the U.S. for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (‘PBC). OCA is marketed as Ocaliva in PBC. Since approval, Ocaliva has seen strong uptake despite some safety concerns.

Genfit’s elafibranor on the other hand is an agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors alpha and delta. Elafibranor has shown to improve insulin sensitivity, glucose homeostasis, and lipid metabolism.

Both elafibranor and OCA are currently in Phase III development. And with the changes in the definition of NASH resolution (ballooning = 0; inflammation = 0-1; and steatosis = 0-3), we can now have an apple to apple comparison between the two during the Phase III trials, Genfit’s RESOLVE-IT and Intercept’s REGENERATE. The path to development has not been easy for two the companies. Given the vast number of NASH trials now in progress, enrollment has become a major issue.

Both Intercept and Genfit (and in fact all Phase II and Phase III trials) have faced delays. The delay has pushed data readout to 2019 for both companies. Intercept in fact has gone and even reduced the number of patients it is enrolling for its Phase III trial. The patient reduction has allowed Intercept to cover some lost ground (a smart move in our opinion).

Another smart thing ICPT has done is made changes to its endpoints. The earlier primary endpoint was fibrosis improvement and NASH resolution under new modified definition. The “and” has now been replaced with an “or,” which we believe lowers the bar somewhat. So after all the chopping and changing, here is how the two trials look like.

Elafibranor



Who has the edge?

Scientifically there isn’t much to choose between elafibranor and OCA although Genfit bulls point to safety issues with OCA. The letter from ICPT last year to doctors regarding serious adverse events made their case stronger. But the serious adverse events were due to PBC patients being administered higher than recommended dose of OCA (something we discussed in an article on Seeking Alpha last year).

We believe the market overreacted to the issue without looking at the details. In fact, the FDA has not issued a boxed warning or label change for OCA until now and we do not expect that to happen. This in-vitro study also highlights the fact that efficacy wise there is not a lot of difference between the two therapies.

As of now, it is hard to say who has the edge in the NASH race. But if we had to stick our neck out, we would give an edge to Intercept. And the reason is Genfit’s decision to go all alone in commercializing elafibranor. At least that is the case as of now. The fact that Intercept already has an established liver franchise gives it a major edge in the NASH market. This is a huge market with a diverse set of prescribing physicians, and marketing outreach and sales can require big funding outlay. ICPT is stronger in that area.

This is not to say that we are bearish on Genfit. But we do think Genfit has missed a trick by not finding a commercialization partner for elafibranor. In terms of valuation, both companies look quite attractive right now. Intercept has not recovered since the FDA letter regarding patient deaths with OCA.

Genfit on the other hand has failed to take off despite getting some visibility in the U.S. In the end, if we had to make a recommendation, we would go for Genfit for investors with a higher risk appetite. If Genfit succeeds, the upside here could be more. Intercept on the other hand would be a safer bet for investors that are slightly risk averse.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Brouya 30 jan 2018 om 11:17
The Science Behind Genfit's Elafibranor

Elafibranor is an agonist of PPAR alpha and delta.

PPARs belong to the nuclear receptor family, which have the potential to be effective in NASH treatment.

Elafibranor also has a solid safety profile.

In a recent note, we briefly discussed the two leading players in the NASH space: Genfit (OTCPK:GNFTF) and Intercept (ICPT). The note though did not dig deep into the science behind the two drug candidates, Genfit's elafibranor and Intercept's OCA. In this article, we will be focusing on the science behind elafibranor and look to find the reasons the drug candidate is seen as one of the most promising in the NASH space.

Elafibranor in NASH
Genfit's lead product candidate elafibranor is currently being evaluated in a phase 3 trial, RESOLVE-IT. The pivotal trial is evaluating the efficacy of elafibranor in subjects with NASH Activity Score of = 4. With F2 or F3 fibrosis. The trial's primary endpoint is NASH resolution under the new modified definition (ballooning = 0; inflammation = 0-1) without worsening of fibrosis.

RESOLVE-IT is enrolling 2,000 patients (1,000 patients for an interim analysis) and data readout is expected in 2019 (interim analysis). This data, though, if positive, would support elafibranor's marketing application in both the U.S. and Europe. The trial will remain blinded after interim analysis and will continue post-marketing to confirm the long-term benefits of NASH resolution with elafibranor 120 mg dose.

Science Behind Elafibranor
Elafibranor is a dual peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (PPAR) agonist. PPAR agonists have been found to be one of the most promising classes of anti-diabetic drugs. They have also shown to improve obesity-induced insulin resistance. There is a strong link between obesity and diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), with the disease affecting 70-80% of individuals with obesity and diabetes (Chalasani, N. et al). This is the reason PPAR agonists hold so much promise in the treatment of NASH.

PPAR agonists have shown to improve blood glucose levels and levels of blood lipids. PPARs belong to the nuclear receptor family and have three sub-types: PPAR-alpha, PPAR-gamma, and PPAR-delta or beta. Intercept's OCA is also a nuclear receptor. Elafibranor is an agonist of PPAR-alpha and PPAR-delta. PPAR-alpha plays a role in the breakdown and transport of fatty acids in the body. It also plays a role in reducing inflammation and this makes it interesting in the treatment of NASH. PPAR-delta, which is produced in cells throughout the body, plays a role in energy metabolism and reducing inflammation.


seekingalpha.com/article/4140520-scie...
