BioPharma « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Poxel Reports Financial Results for First Half 2019 and Provides Corporate Update

August 26, 2019

• Positive Phase 3 top-line results were reported for Imeglimin TIMES 1 and TIMES 3 16-week portion of the trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan; Results from TIMES 2 and TIMES 3 36-week open label portion of the trial are expected around the end of 2019

• Positive top-line results were reported from Imeglimin Metavant trial in patients with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease (CKD) stages 3b/4; Metavant aims to initiate a Phase 3 program in patients with type 2 diabetes and CKD stages 3b/4 in the U.S. and Europe

• A Phase 2a program for PXL770 was initiated for the treatment of NASH; PK/PD results are expected in Q4 2019 and Phase 2a efficacy and safety results are expected in Q2 2020

• A Phase 1a trial reported 15 mg of PXL065 was observed to have the potential to provide an improved therapeutic profile over 45 mg ActosÒ* (pioglitazone); a Phase 1b multiple ascending dose trial for PXL065 is expected to be initiated in Q3 2019 with results expected in Q4 2019. PXL065 is being developed for the treatment of NASH

• Poxel will meet with U.S. FDA in Q4 2019 to discuss next steps for PXL065, including a registration program and use of ActosÒ data for a 505(b)(2) registration pathway

