Edelmetalen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Munni Munni PGM and gold project, Western Australia



Highlights:



Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource

Located in proximity to town and port infrastructure



Situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, the Munni Munni Complex is one of Australia’s most significant PGM occurrences and has a Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource of 23.6Mt at 1.1g/t gold and 1.5g/t platinum using a cut-off of 1.9g/t PGM + Au (SRK 2002 and Snowden 2003).



In 2015, Platina entered into a binding agreement with Artemis Resources providing for Artemis’ subsidiary Karratha Metals Pty Ltd to earn a 70% interest in the Mining Leases held by Platina by expending $750,000 in exploration over a three-year period.