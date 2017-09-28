AMG « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
Nieuws m.b.t. Elektrische auto's en groene stroom.

KoudBuffet 28 sep 2017 om 13:00
Bij deze een draadje voor nieuws over elektrische auto's en andere ontwikkeling op dit gebied, zodat we het reguliere AMG draadje wat overzichtelijker kunnen houden.
aandeeltje! 29 sep 2017 om 00:02
Kunnen we dit nog veranderen in Accu's - Li en belangrijke metaaltjes hiervoor
.??

Electrisch rijden past hier in, maar ook opslag. Het gaat om de accus
KoudBuffet 29 sep 2017 om 07:34
quote:

aandeeltje! schreef op 29 sep 2017 om 00:02:


Kunnen we dit nog veranderen in Accu's - Li en belangrijke metaaltjes hiervoor
.??

Electrisch rijden past hier in, maar ook opslag. Het gaat om de accus


Ga je gang, dan verwijder ik deze zodra je dat hebt gedaan.
Tom3 29 sep 2017 om 07:56
Wat voor grondstoffen zitten er eigenlijk in die MW batterijen van Tesla? Is zeker een groeimarkt:

www.reuters.com/article/us-australia-...
Tom3 29 sep 2017 om 08:03
In China geldt dus een systeem waarbij automakers worden verplicht bepaalde contingenten EV's in de markt te zetten. Ze zijn recentelijk iets soepeler geworden maar het heeft wel tot gevolg dat alle majors gedwongen worden in dit type auto's te investeren:
www.reuters.com/article/us-autos-chin...
Tom3 29 sep 2017 om 08:27
Dit artikel over de ontwikkelingen mbt EV's mag zeker niet ontbreken op dit draadje. De ontwikkeling gaat echt exponentieel:
oilprice.com/Alternative-Energy/Renew...

To be sure, projecting that far out is exceedingly difficult, and only offers a general sense of what to expect, rather than revealing hard numbers that investors should count on. But, these projections could also be wrong by understating the case, as has often occurred with clean energy. Costs tend to decline faster than expected, and adoption can ramp up at a non-linear rate. One of the major uncertainties is government policy, which is likely to only tilt the playing field more in direction of cleaner technologies versus incumbent techs that rely on fossil fuels.
Tom3 30 sep 2017 om 09:49
Zijn er hier nog durfals die in Tesla zitten? Het aandeel gaat als een speer en het einde lijkt nog niet in zicht:

www.marketwatch.com/story/tesla-could...
Tom3 30 sep 2017 om 15:30
Wil je alles weten over elektrische auto`s moet je dit rapport lezen:

www.iea.org/publications/freepublicat...
drooglegging1920 30 sep 2017 om 20:12
Conclusion
With record-high new electric car registrations in 2016 (over 750 thousand sales worldwide), the transition to electric road transport technologies that began only a decade ago is gaining momentum and holds promise for a low-emission future, provided that such dynamism can be sustained over the coming decades. As the global stock of electric cars surpasses 2 million units, a number of countries are coming forward as global leaders. Norway had the highest electric car market share globally (29%) in 2016. China experienced an extremely rapid market growth, from 100 thousand units in circulation in 2014 to 650 thousand units two years later. The provision of private and publicly accessible charging infrastructure has accompanied the growth of the electric car stock. In 2016, the number of publicly accessible charging points reached 320 000 units globally, representing a 72% growth since 2015. These successes are driven by the multiple benefits EVs can bring to governments and citizens: energy security (thanks to the energy efficient nature of electric mobility and reduced dependence to oil), urban air quality, noise mitigation and greenhouse gas reductions.

Governments and local authorities are implementing policies aimed at reaping the benefits of EVs. The tools currently available for policy makers include, among others, purchase subsidies, measures supporting EVSE deployment, fuel economy standards, ZEV mandates and access restrictions. RD&D and mass production are also delivering rapid cost declines and increases in energy density. Signs of continuing improvements in technologies currently being researched confirm that these trends will continue and that they will further improve performance and narrow the cost competitiveness gap between electric and ICE vehicles.

In the next 10 to 20 years the electric car market will likely transition from early deployment to mass market adoption. Assessments of country targets, OEM announcements and scenarios on electric car deployment seem to confirm these positive signals; indicating that the electric car stock may range between 9 million and 20 million by 2020 and between 40 million and 70 million by 2025.

As the number of EVs increases, charging could have a sizeable impact on the capacity required by the grid at certain times and locations, with consequences for the adequacy and quality of the power supply, risks of cost increases for consumers and the potential for negative feedback on transport electrification prospects. EVSE deployment needs to be conceived in a way that manages these risks while taking advantage of the options available for mitigating these impacts. The potential contribution of EVs to the decarbonisation of the global economy, among a variety of other benefits, is substantial. EVs are well suited to promote synergies with variable renewables. If charging practices strengthen demand-side management opportunities, EVs could allow a greater integration of these energy sources in the power generation mix. Large-scale electric car charging and demand response will require the joint optimisation of the timing and duration of recharging events, the modulation of power delivered by charging outlets (defining the speed of charge) and may involve a reliance on vehicle-to-grid solutions. For fast chargers, managing power demand is also likely to require the deployment and use of stationary storage at the local or grid level.

Moving beyond early market developments for electric cars will require policy adjustments. As battery pack costs decrease, electric vehicles will become increasingly cost competitive. The need for vehicle purchase incentives will diminish, and subsidies for electric cars will not be economically sustainable with large sales volumes. As the share of electric vehicles sold increases, revenues collected from conventional fuel taxes will also shrink. The decline will be largest in the countries with the highest fuel taxes, such as the European Union and Japan. Ensuring that infrastructure funded by these revenues (e.g. public transport infrastructure, road
© OECD/IEA 2017 Global EV outlook 2017 Two million and counting


Page | 47
networks, and alternative fuel and low-carbon infrastructures) continues to be developed will require a transition in the way these revenues are collected. Applying taxes based on vehicle distance travelled rather than fuel consumed is likely to be the most suitable alternative (IEA, 2017b). Growing EV sales will also stimulate the demand for commodities needed for battery manufacturing, such as lithium, cobalt and other materials required by future battery technologies. This will require understanding the distribution and accessibility of these resources, and, as in the case of other strategic commodities, may come with risks. Monitoring the price and availability of these resources, but also minimising the environmental impacts of their extraction and processing, will be necessary to put the EV market on an economically and environmentally sustainable trajectory. Battery reuse and material recycling will become increasingly important in this context. Policies will need to steer the use of batteries in secondary applications (such as stationary energy storage), and their end-of-life treatment. Policies will also be needed to deal with issues relating to battery ownership, transport and recycling requirements.
Tom3 30 sep 2017 om 23:45
Die Tony Seba wordt op zijn wenken bediend: het eerste zonneenergiepark in de UK zonder subsidie is geopend:

www.reuters.com/article/us-britain-so...
Tom3 1 okt 2017 om 09:01
Nog maar eens een oud artikel er bij gepakt: het maakt veel verschil of er nu 7 of 35 kilo aan lithium in een auto gaan. Onze Matt Bohlsen heeft het over 35 a 45 kilo, Tesla stopt maar 7 kilo in haar Model S:

www.bloomberg.com/graphics/2017-lithi...
Tom3 3 okt 2017 om 18:22
Bijgaand UBS rapport is volgens de Matt Bohlsen de maatstaf en bron van zijn kennis:
www.advantagelithium.com/_resources/p...
DeTeEm 3 okt 2017 om 18:38
quote:

Tom3 schreef op 1 okt 2017 om 09:01:


Nog maar eens een oud artikel er bij gepakt: het maakt veel verschil of er nu 7 of 35 kilo aan lithium in een auto gaan. Onze Matt Bohlsen heeft het over 35 a 45 kilo, Tesla stopt maar 7 kilo in haar Model S:

www.bloomberg.com/graphics/2017-lithi...


Bij electrek hebben ze het zelfs over 63 kg, maar dat is nog voor het oude type batteries:

electrek.co/2016/11/01/breakdown-raw-...
Tom3 3 okt 2017 om 21:40
quote:

DeTeEm schreef op 3 okt 2017 om 18:38:


[...]

Bij electrek hebben ze het zelfs over 63 kg, maar dat is nog voor het oude type batteries:

electrek.co/2016/11/01/breakdown-raw-...


De oplossing van dit ogenschijnlijke probleem zit in het gewichtsverschil tussen het metaal lithium en LCE (carbonaat en hydroxide) dat in batterijen zit. Het gaat om een factor 6: 7,5 kilo zuiver lithium is gelijk aan 45 kilo LCE.
Snirp 3 okt 2017 om 22:09
AMG heeft aangegeven dat zij verwachten ongeveer 15.000 tot 20.000 MT LCE uit hun spodumene batch van 90.000 MT te kunnen halen, mochten zij daadwerkelijk overgaan tot fase 3.

Matt Bohlsen rekent met 45 kg LCE per EV. Dat betekent dat je met 90k MT spondumene genoeg hebt voor ongeveer 390k EV's, om het maar even in perspectief te plaatsen.
Umi1 3 okt 2017 om 22:42
quote:

Snirp schreef op 3 okt 2017 om 22:09:


AMG heeft aangegeven dat zij verwachten ongeveer 15.000 tot 20.000 MT LCE uit hun spodumene batch van 90.000 MT te kunnen halen, mochten zij daadwerkelijk overgaan tot fase 3.

Matt Bohlsen rekent met 45 kg LCE per EV. Dat betekent dat je met 90k MT spondumene genoeg hebt voor ongeveer 390k EV's, om het maar even in perspectief te plaatsen.


Daar bent u mis. U heeft het over de initiële 90 a 140 kTon uit het 1ste persbericht ivm Lithium(en al helemaal geen megaton :P)
amg-nv.com/release/?id=2029404&da...

in fase 1 zal men 90.000 ton spodumeen per jaar ontginnen, hierin zit 6a 8% LiO2 (AMG gaat uit van 6,5% )& dat omzetten naar 'LCE'

rekenend aan 6a7%
MM Li2O = 30 g/mol. -> 5.400 a 6.300 ton Li2O.
We gaan daar Li2CO3 van maken... MM = 74g/mol.
massa Li2CO3 = 5.400 a 6.300 ton x 74g/mol / 30g/mol => 13.320 a 15.540 ton Li2CO3.

maw indien men na het aflopen van het 3jaar contract van fase 1, beslist om alle spodumene om te zetten tot LCE, zal men +- 28000 ton kunnen produceren. Aan huidige prijzen is dit nog veel lucratiever dan de spodumene, maar de investering is ook vele maal groter.

over de kg LCE per EV moet ik liegen, dat zou ik moeten opzoeken. Maar uit het hoofd; Matt Bohlsen heb ik al veel zever weten schrijven. Sowieso niet alles geloven van deze man.

edit; de reactie van tom3 hierboven klopt volledig ivm Lithium vs. LCE
Snirp 3 okt 2017 om 23:41
quote:

Umi1 schreef op 3 okt 2017 om 22:42:


[...]

Daar bent u mis. U heeft het over de initiële 90 a 140 kTon uit het 1ste persbericht ivm Lithium(en al helemaal geen megaton :P)
amg-nv.com/release/?id=2029404&da...

in fase 1 zal men 90.000 ton spodumeen per jaar ontginnen, hierin zit 6a 8% LiO2 (AMG gaat uit van 6,5% )& dat omzetten naar 'LCE'

rekenend aan 6a7%
MM Li2O = 30 g/mol. -> 5.400 a 6.300 ton Li2O.
We gaan daar Li2CO3 van maken... MM = 74g/mol.
massa Li2CO3 = 5.400 a 6.300 ton x 74g/mol / 30g/mol => 13.320 a 15.540 ton Li2CO3.

maw indien men na het aflopen van het 3jaar contract van fase 1, beslist om alle spodumene om te zetten tot LCE, zal men +- 28000 ton kunnen produceren. Aan huidige prijzen is dit nog veel lucratiever dan de spodumene, maar de investering is ook vele maal groter.

over de kg LCE per EV moet ik liegen, dat zou ik moeten opzoeken. Maar uit het hoofd; Matt Bohlsen heb ik al veel zever weten schrijven. Sowieso niet alles geloven van deze man.

edit; de reactie van tom3 hierboven klopt volledig ivm Lithium vs. LCE


Umi1,

Bedankt voor de toelichting. Ik ben zelf geen expert in het chemische verwerkingsproces van lithium en geloof jou hierin zeker. Ik zal even toelichten hoe ik op mijn post ben gekomen.

In de conference call van 3 augustus werd het volgende aangegeven en daar haal ik dan ook uit dat fase 3 gericht is op de verwerking van de spodumene uit fase 2, wat ook 90k MT betreft(Metric Tons bedoel ik hiermee overigens en geen megaton):

''And we will, I think, beginning of October, will come to a very intensive decision-making process, which we then also will share â€“â€“ if affirmative we'll share with the public. There are two versions: one you would use the second 90,000 ton project, you initiate the second 90,000 ton project and you do as, this is the first. You are selling the concentrates to the market, or, frankly, you sell the concentrates to yourself by initiating a downstream activity to produce lithium chemicals either ourselves or in joint venture with somebody else'

Overigens impliceert dit ook dat wij op korte termijn hier wat over horen, aangezien ze hebben aangegeven meteen transparant te zijn als er meer duidelijkheid komt over hun beslissingen. Ik ben benieuwd!

In de volgende presentatie van AMG Lithium wordt aangegeven:
14,000 metric tons lithium carbonate equivalent
(LCE) per year (hydroxide and/or carbonate),
expandable to 20,000 metric tons

1a72zk2afcqqgcy22z770n1b.wpengine.net...

Groet,

Snirp
Umi1 4 okt 2017 om 19:33
quote:

Snirp schreef op 3 okt 2017 om 23:41:


[...]
In de conference call van 3 augustus werd het volgende aangegeven en daar haal ik dan ook uit dat fase 3 gericht is op de verwerking van de spodumene uit fase 2, wat ook 90k MT betreft(Metric Tons bedoel ik hiermee overigens en geen megaton):

''And we will, I think, beginning of October, will come to a very intensive decision-making process, which we then also will share â€“â€“ if affirmative we'll share with the public. There are two versions: one you would use the second 90,000 ton project, you initiate the second 90,000 ton project and you do as, this is the first. You are selling the concentrates to the market, or, frankly, you sell the concentrates to yourself by initiating a downstream activity to produce lithium chemicals either ourselves or in joint venture with somebody else'

Overigens impliceert dit ook dat wij op korte termijn hier wat over horen, aangezien ze hebben aangegeven meteen transparant te zijn als er meer duidelijkheid komt over hun beslissingen. Ik ben benieuwd!

In de volgende presentatie van AMG Lithium wordt aangegeven:
14,000 metric tons lithium carbonate equivalent
(LCE) per year (hydroxide and/or carbonate),
expandable to 20,000 metric tons



Dat is inderdaad de bedoeling van Fase 3. Er staat ook nog 1 belangrijk woordje in; "expandable".
Het gaat (volgens mij) over de capaciteit die de 'lithium-fabriek'' heeft. In eerste instantie zal men de 14k ton installatie bouwen (is mijn gok), na verloop kan men die uitbreiden als men ziet dat alles soepel draait. CapEx voor zo'n lithiumfabriekje schommelt rond de $ 250 M dacht het MGMT een tijd terug . (vandaar dat ik op 2 stappen gok)
20k ton LCE komt overeen met +- 130kton spodumene. Men zal dan wss een deel van fase 1 aanspreken (indien het 3jaar contract afgelopen is) ofwel extra spodumene op de markt aankopen.

De discussies zouden in oktober starten maar de eindbeslissing zou pas later in Q4 vallen dacht ik. Mogelijks is er een bestuursvergadering gepland eind Q4, waar ze hun zegen moet geven. Raad van bestuur stippelt normaal de strategie uit & de CEO/COO zorgen dat deze gevolgd worden.

ik verwacht eerder nog nieuws over een uitbreiding van vanadium recycling. (zou men ook in oktober bekijken)

Ik kan uiteraard ook mis zijn, er kunnen ook fouten in de presentatie staan & het MGMT kan voorbarig geweest zijn ivm de planning.
1 ding is wel zeker; ze gingen de aandeelhouders direct op de hoogte brengen bij nieuws! Transparantie & goed communicatie zijn 2 dingen die ik ten zeerste apprecieer!
DeZwarteRidder 4 okt 2017 om 19:50
Grootste Chinese autoproducent wil met elektrische bestelwagen Europa veroveren

SAIC verwacht merken over twee jaar op Europese markt te lanceren
DeTeEm 4 okt 2017 om 21:19
En Tesla weer vertraagt bij de productie van model 3. Komt niet echt als een verrassing inmiddels.

fd.nl/ondernemen/1220872/productie-te...
