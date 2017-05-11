VolkerWessels « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Koninklijke VolkerWessels is a construction group organized around 3 areas of activity:



construction of civil engineering infrastructure (59.9% of the net sales): roads, motorways, airports, tunnels, railways, etc.;

construction of buildings (28.4%): housing, industrial sites, universities, etc.;

construction of energy and telecommunications infrastructures (11.7%): wind farms, power plants, distribution networks for petroleum products, fixed and mobile telecommunications networks, etc.



Net sales break down geographically as follows: The Netherlands (70.7%), the United Kingdom (19.5%), North America (5.8%), Germany (3.8%) and other (0.2%).



Groet Henk