VolkerWessels « Terug naar discussie overzicht

VolkerWessels

Forum VolkerWessels geopend

IEX - Forummoderator 11 mei 2017 om 08:09
1
Lid sinds: 21 nov 2012
Laatste bezoek: 13 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
621
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 202
Gegeven: 5
Koninklijke VolkerWessels is a construction group organized around 3 areas of activity:

construction of civil engineering infrastructure (59.9% of the net sales): roads, motorways, airports, tunnels, railways, etc.;
construction of buildings (28.4%): housing, industrial sites, universities, etc.;
construction of energy and telecommunications infrastructures (11.7%): wind farms, power plants, distribution networks for petroleum products, fixed and mobile telecommunications networks, etc.

Net sales break down geographically as follows: The Netherlands (70.7%), the United Kingdom (19.5%), North America (5.8%), Germany (3.8%) and other (0.2%).

Groet Henk
IEX - Forummoderator 11 mei 2017 om 08:11
0
Lid sinds: 21 nov 2012
Laatste bezoek: 13 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
621
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 202
Gegeven: 5
Nico Inberg, 1 mei 2017:

Vanaf vandaag kunt u inschrijven op aandelen VolkerWessels. De familie Wessels brengt 25 miljoen aandelen naar de beurs, goed voor een belang van 31,25% in de gehele onderneming.
De details op een rij:

- inschrijven vanaf vandaag tot en met 10 mei (contacteer uw eigen bank/broker)
- bandbreedte: 21,25 en 25,25 euro
- totale waarde VW: 1,7 a 2 miljard euro.
- eerste handelsdag: vrijdag 12 mei
- opbrengst familie Wessels: 531 a 631 miljoen euro (waar nog wat kruimels voor de bankiers af moeten natuurlijk)
- voorkeurstoewijzing voor particulieren van 250 stuks

Groet Henk
ter Horst 11 mei 2017 om 09:21
0
Lid sinds: 25 mrt 2001
Laatste bezoek: 13 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
291
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 15
Gegeven: 7
Ben benieuwd naar jullie mening....
Inschrijven ja of nee?
Biobert 11 mei 2017 om 09:28
0
Lid sinds: 12 mei 2002
Laatste bezoek: 13 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
2.680
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 95
Gegeven: 2
quote:

ter Horst schreef op 11 mei 2017 om 09:21:


Ben benieuwd naar jullie mening....
Inschrijven ja of nee?


Is geen relevante vraag meer want de inschrijving voor particulieren is gesloten.
Biobert 11 mei 2017 om 11:02
0
Lid sinds: 12 mei 2002
Laatste bezoek: 13 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
2.680
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 95
Gegeven: 2
Het is elf uur: de inschrijving voor VW voor institutionelen is gesloten
Baarsjes 11 mei 2017 om 12:40
0
Lid sinds: 10 jan 2008
Laatste bezoek: 13 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
455
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 15
Gegeven: 2
In Belgie kon je niet inschrijven hoe verzinnen ze zoiets ???/
Baarsjes 11 mei 2017 om 12:46
0
Lid sinds: 10 jan 2008
Laatste bezoek: 13 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
455
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 15
Gegeven: 2
Vergeet ook de beursuitstap in 2003 niet
Was gewoon oplichterij en kosten veel beleggers flink wat €€€€€€€€€€€€€€
fred12345 11 mei 2017 om 12:53
0
Lid sinds: 19 mei 2011
Laatste bezoek: 13 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
6.166
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 568
Gegeven: 13
quote:

Baarsjes schreef op 11 mei 2017 om 12:46:


Vergeet ook de beursuitstap in 2003 niet
Was gewoon oplichterij en kosten veel beleggers flink wat €€€€€€€€€€€€€€


Beleggers hebben een kort geheugen..EUR 23 wordt de inschrijvingsprijs.
Voorkennis 11 mei 2017 om 15:06
0
Lid sinds: 16 dec 2008
Laatste bezoek: 08 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
2.996
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 314
Gegeven: 45
Iemand een idee hoe de inschrijving is gegaan?
Hoop animo en overtekend of juist niet
intro koers is idd vastgesteld op 23
Biobert 11 mei 2017 om 15:37
0
Lid sinds: 12 mei 2002
Laatste bezoek: 13 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
2.680
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 95
Gegeven: 2
quote:

Voorkennis schreef op 11 mei 2017 om 15:06:


Iemand een idee hoe de inschrijving is gegaan?
Hoop animo en overtekend of juist niet
intro koers is idd vastgesteld op 23


Wel overtekend op een koers van 22,50 maar niet op een koers van 23, dus noemen ze het overtekend die slimmeriken.
Voorkennis 11 mei 2017 om 15:42
0
Lid sinds: 16 dec 2008
Laatste bezoek: 08 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
2.996
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 314
Gegeven: 45
Ben benieuwd hoeveel ik er toegewezen krijg morgenochtend
keffertje 11 mei 2017 om 15:50
0
Lid sinds: 30 jul 2011
Laatste bezoek: 13 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
2.852
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 216
Gegeven: 20
quote:

Biobert schreef op 11 mei 2017 om 15:37:


[...]

Wel overtekend op een koers van 22,50 maar niet op een koers van 23, dus noemen ze het overtekend die slimmeriken.


Op de bandbreedte 22,50 - 23,50 was hij zelfs overtekend inclusief overtoewijzingsoptie, dus bij 23 krijg je ook veel minder dan gewenst neem ik aan...
Voorkennis 11 mei 2017 om 16:01
0
Lid sinds: 16 dec 2008
Laatste bezoek: 08 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
2.996
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 314
Gegeven: 45
geen idee, zal t morgen voorbeurs in mn porto zien
B...K 11 mei 2017 om 16:45
0
Lid sinds: 03 jun 2005
Laatste bezoek: 13 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
2.406
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 108
Gegeven: 16
Er zijn 2.5 miljoen aandelen Volker Wessels gereserveerd voor de particulieren.
Kan je nagaan hoe weinig aandelen een particulier krijgt.
Voorkennis 11 mei 2017 om 17:03
0
Lid sinds: 16 dec 2008
Laatste bezoek: 08 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
2.996
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 314
Gegeven: 45
Had 2000 aandelen ingeschreven, zal morgen hier melden hoeveel ik er heb gekregen
tuinhuisje 11 mei 2017 om 18:00
0
Lid sinds: 02 nov 2016
Laatste bezoek: 02 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
426
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 6
Gegeven: 1
Waarom staat er bij koers een ander bedrag op iex bij VW? Hoe hoog gaat de koers morgen openen denken jullie.

Wat vinden jullie van Bam? Geen koopje?
B...K 11 mei 2017 om 18:36
0
Lid sinds: 03 jun 2005
Laatste bezoek: 13 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
2.406
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 108
Gegeven: 16
Laatste nieuws :
www.volkerwessels.com/nl/nieuws/detai...
tuinhuisje 11 mei 2017 om 22:30
0
Lid sinds: 02 nov 2016
Laatste bezoek: 02 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
426
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 6
Gegeven: 1
www.nrc.nl/nieuws/2017/05/11/volkerwe...
tuinhuisje 12 mei 2017 om 07:51
0
Lid sinds: 02 nov 2016
Laatste bezoek: 02 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
426
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 6
Gegeven: 1
Theoretical Opening Price
€25,40 12/05/2017 07:37 CET

Bron Euronext. Voor VolkerWessels.
keffertje 12 mei 2017 om 08:02
0
Lid sinds: 30 jul 2011
Laatste bezoek: 13 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
2.852
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 216
Gegeven: 20
quote:

tuinhuisje schreef op 12 mei 2017 om 07:51:


Theoretical Opening Price
€25,40 12/05/2017 07:37 CET

Bron Euronext. Voor VolkerWessels.


Anderhalf uur voor de opening zegt dat niks...

Is de toewijzing voor particulieren 250 + 10% over het meerdere?
