BioPharma « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Allergan, Editas Ink Eye Disease Pact (AGN,EDIT)





Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) and Allergan PLC (AGN) entered into a research and development partnership under which Allergan will get exclusive access and the option to license up to five of Editas Medicine’s genome-editing ocular programs.



The Dublin, Ireland-based Allergan will make an upfront payment of $90 million to Editas Medicine for the development of the five drug candidates and associated programs. The deal includes Editas’ lead drug program called LCA10 that is currently in pre-clinical development, for treating a rare, inherited eye disorder called Leber Congenital Amaurosis.



The agreement also provisions for additional payments to Editas for achieving LCA10-linked milestones. Editas will be eligible to receive development and commercial milestones and royalty payments on a per-program basis. Editas retains the option to co-develop and co-promote up to two optioned products in the U.S. market.



The deal is expected to complement Allergan’s eye care programs. (See also, Allergan's Xen Glaucoma Injector Gets FDA OK.)



“The Allergan team is excited to work with colleagues at Editas Medicine to develop and potentially deliver game-changing treatment for retinal diseases like LCA10. This program is highly complementary to our ongoing eye care development programs where unmet medical need exists for patients,” said David Nicholson, Chief Research and Development Officer at Allergan.



Editas’ gene-editing technology, called CRISPR, offers promising prospects, which works on eliminating unnecessary parts of the genetic material and then replacing them with the newer, necessary ones. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Editas has licensed the CRISPR technology from the Broad Institute which last month won a landmark lawsuit to retain the patents on CRISPR technology. (For more, see Court Rules Against Berkeley In CRISPR Patent Case.)



Following the announcement of the strategic partnership, Editas stock spiked 10% to $29.20 per share on Tuesday morning. This year, the stock price has surged more than 60%.