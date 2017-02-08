Login
 
koper, platina en zink

7 Posts
nobahamas 8 feb 2017 om 21:46
Koper, platina en zink.
Volgens Robert Friedland, CEO en grootaandeelhouder van onder andere Ivanhoe Mines, is de vraag naar koper, platina en zink sterk groeiend.
Koper door de overgang van fossiele brandstoffen naar wind en solar, en auto’s naar elektrisch.
De vergrote vraag naar koper als bacterieëndoder in de gezondheidszorg.
Platina is een noodzakelijke grondstof voor brandstofcellen, en wordt verbruikt.
Zink wordt meer en meer toegepast als verrijker voor de voedingsbodem in de landbouw.
Bij alle drie neemt de vraag sterker toe dan de winning uit de aarde….
www.miningweekly.com/article/enormous...
nobahamas 8 feb 2017 om 22:54
Geselecteerde koper aandelen over 1 jaar.
[verwijderd] 8 feb 2017 om 23:42
Nobahamas die Avenhoe doet het toch wat minder. Beetje te oud aan het worden? En die Friendland wil natuurlijk wel cashen.Ik ken het nog uit mijn jeugdjaren youtu.be/lZQpUQ1Sqnk

Groet, Jonas

PS Als ik toch bezig ben. Toetje Rawhide! Geen mijnen of koper te bekennen maar voor de aardigheid. youtu.be/AKC8pSFg1Vw
Nog een toetje voor de Trumphater Nobahama's die niets begrijpt van de Amerikaanse wilde cowboy-aard: Bonanza youtu.be/cW_U-05Sth0

Over dat grondstof beleggen nog dit. Een aantal grote top-economen op MIT USA dacht op een gegeven moment met dat soort beleggen het gouden ei te hebben uitgevonden. Mannetje die het riet in Brazilië met de ogen bijhield en ander zat dan weer koffiebonen te kijken in Colombia etc.

Werd een totale mislukking voor de professoren en dus daarna maar weer iets anders gedaan.

Groet, Jonas

Toetje op toetje Morricone Once upon the time in the west. youtu.be/I3c9ngwHghg In mijn studententijd nachtenlang Spaghettiwestern half dronken en of stoned bekijken. Nou dan weet wel hoe slecht sommige mensen zijn.
nobahamas 9 feb 2017 om 10:02
Voor Jonas, die zich slecht verdiept in trends en ontwikkelingen.

Robert Friedland hoeft zich niet meer te bewijzen, en hoeft ook niet te cashen.
Met een nettowaarde van 865 miljoen Dollar, vertelt hij ons wat hij in de komende toekomst verwacht.
Prediken voor een parochie laat hij liever over aan posters op sites als de IEX
www.forbes.com/profile/robert-friedland/
voda 12 dec 2017 om 17:06
Copper price to hit USD 10,000 on the electric vehicle revolution

IG Group reported that December 5th was copper’s worst day in almost three years, with many analysts blaming a rise in inventories for the fall. More important, though, might be hedge funds pulling back on risky positions ahead of Christmas and leading copper to pull back just below USD 6500 a tonne.

While rising inventories probably played a part, large western holders and Chinese reserves have been manipulating for years, adding copper to drive prices down. At this point, that shouldn’t come as a shock to the markets.

Though the price of copper has fallen back for now, the wider introduction of electronic cars should see a large upside on the horizon.

Copper is needed for the production and running of electric vehicles, and soon miners may struggle under the weight of increased market demand. New copper mines are increasingly difficult to find, and though expansion of existing mines is also an option, many have already been expanded beyond their means.

Some analysts have predicted that copper prices could rise to as much as USD 10,000 per tonne as demand increases. It’s possible that the market price could reach USD 7000 per tonne before January, and USD 9000 toward the end of 2018 – making USD 10,000 a reasonable estimate within five or ten years.
Electric vehicle revolution

Copper isn’t the only metal that could benefit from the trend toward electric vehicles, lithium, which is needed to make batteries, could also see a surge. We could even see a deficit as miners struggle to keep up with the growing demand.

While many fund managers may worry that battery chemistry could evolve and make lithium redundant, it’s unlikely that to be replaced anytime soon at least not for ten to 20 years, as scientific development has slowed significantly.

China looks likely to be the main driver of market price movement for copper and lithium for the next two years at least. As a communist state, the government is able to push policy for electric cars out nationwide. Over 22 million electric bicycles have already been introduced, with electric taxis and cars expected in numbers larger than for any other country.

China’s focus on electric vehicles is mostly driven by the increasing levels of pollution seen in major cities across the country. And it doesn’t look like copper and lithium will be the only markets to feel the effects from this initiative, with other policies – such as pulling the plug on ferroalloy-producing furnaces that use excessive amounts of electricity until further notice likely to reduce China’s ore consumption.

With large factories not processing ore for the foreseeable future, markets may see a surplus that could drive down prices. Although good for buyers, it will negatively impact the mining industry.

Source : IG.com
Vgekr 17 aug 2018 om 16:47
Koper en koper gerelateerde aandelen
beurskrant.com/2018/08/17/profiteren-...
