WAVESThe Waves Platform is one of the most exciting developments in the world of online payments. It works on the same technology as Bitcoin (the blockchain) but has none of the bad parts of Bitcoin. The whole system works through tokens generated on the blockchain. The real genius of the platform is that it brings together traditional payment platforms with the blockchain. You will easily be able to make payments by converting currency into tokens which can be converted back into currency by the receiver. The cost is extremely low and the ease of use is surprising. They also have a reputation system to ensure there are no scams.A lot of interesting things are happening in e-commerce and new payment platforms are empowering new businesses every day. With technologies like Waves, Bitcoin, and PayPal, the only thing limiting you now is your imagination.