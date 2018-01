35

Press release, June 19, 2017hareholders were given the opportunity to choose between receiving the 2016 final dividend of EUR 0.13 per common share in cash or in stock.The stock dividend and the cash dividend are approximately equal in value. 46% of shareholders elected to receive the stock dividend.Those who elected for a stock dividend will receive one Aegon common share for everycommon shares held. The stock fraction is based on Aegon's average share price as quoted on Euronext Amsterdam, using the high and low of each of the five trading days from June 12 up to and including June 16, 2017. The average share price calculated on this basis amounted to EUR 4.5254. The dividend will be payable as of June 23, 2017. Aegon intends to neutralize the dilutive effect of the stock dividend on earnings per share.