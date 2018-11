Insmed Incorporated (INSM) « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Verwachting is dat Insmed deze maand komt met nieuws over de (CONVERT)study...Full enrollment en misschien wel de langverwachte NDA:



...With other words, if the CONVERT study meets the primary endpoint of culture conversion at Month 6, we believe we would be eligible to submit an NDA pursuant to 21 CFR 314 Subpart H (Accelerated Approval of New Drugs for Serious or Life-Threatening Illnesses), which permits FDA to approve a drug based on a surrogate endpoint provided the sponsor commits to study the drug further to verify and describe the drug’s clinical benefit. We believe that efficacy data from the CONVERT study after Month 6 will suffice to meet this commitment...



Ondertussen heeft Insmed a licensing agreement with AstraZeneca (AZN) for global exclusive rights to AZD7986, a novel oral inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase I (DPP1, also known as cathepsin C). DPP1 is an enzyme that catalyzes the activation of neutrophil serine proteases (NSPs), which play a key role in pulmonary diseases such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (non-CF bronchiectasis).



Insmed has renamed the compound INS1007 and will pursue an initial indication of non-CF bronchiectasis, a rare, progressive, neutrophil-driven pulmonary disorder in which the bronchi become permanently dilated due to chronic inflammation and infection.