TomTom « Terug naar discussie overzicht

- supplying a key IoT building block - initiate at strong BUY , $ 10 PT ( price target)



investment highlights: we are initiating coverage with a strong buy and establishing a 12 months target price of $ 10

Adesto is a provider of low-powered , application specific non-volatile memory solutions, in our view Adesto supplies a crucial building block in the development of the IoT ecosystem, low-power and energy-efficient memory.

revenue reached an inflection point in the most recent quarter and we forecast sales grow 32% y/y and 49% y/y for 2016/17 as the design wins enter prodution and new products, furthermore we see the company's CBRAM technology, which we expect to contribute to revenue toward the end of '16 , is an inexpensive ' call-option' , CBRAM is a new memory architecture that fundamentally changes how data is physically stored



Gross margins are well above peers and likely to expand further



recommend as strong Buy



Hik, waar en wanneer heb je deze gevonden en waarom nam je ze destijds ?



mvg

