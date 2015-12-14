TomTom « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
[verwijderd] 14 dec 2015 om 08:22
1
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
1.818
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 814
Gegeven: 315


@ Harry & anderen, wat denk je van Fagron, op een totale dump instappen en meedoen aan de opkomende emissie ? - of beter afblijven ?

m'n gevoel zegt een gok wagen ?

bedankt
harrysnel 14 dec 2015 om 08:59
2
Lid sinds: 17 nov 2004
Laatste bezoek: 15 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
4.192
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 4997
Gegeven: 1484
Hoi Wies, ik doe er niets mee. Zoveel onzekerheden, dit zou een complete gok zijn. Wat ik wel weet is dat ik veel laat liggen omhoog/omlaag:). Succes als je het probeert.
dipity 14 dec 2015 om 09:25
0
Lid sinds: 11 apr 2015
Laatste bezoek: 14 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
806
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 321
Gegeven: 232
was iets met het niet proberen vast te pakken van een vallend mes...
*Natte krant* 14 dec 2015 om 09:26
0
Lid sinds: 03 mei 2006
Laatste bezoek: 14 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
15.175
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1123
Gegeven: 816
Je zou toch bij god niet weten op welke prijs je kan instappen.
Vandaag -40% morgen nogs een -20%..
Misschien met kleine plukjes meesurfen naar het dal en dan "hopen" op de redding door de KNRM :-)
[verwijderd] 14 dec 2015 om 09:28
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
1.818
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 814
Gegeven: 315

bedankt Harry, wacht nog even op wat adviezen van de zo gezegde experts bij de Bank, niet zo zeer voor de koers, maar wat de Banken eisen, is dat haalbaar doe ik er wat van, anders laat ik ze lopen denk dat Coucke het dan (via de curator) gaat overnemen.

hij gaat anders als een duikboot met de klep open, dus die komt niet meer van de zeebodem af.
[verwijderd] 14 dec 2015 om 09:29
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
14.874
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 4176
Gegeven: 1623
Dit soort gevoelens zijn er tijdens het Imtech drama ook vaak geweest. Degenen die daar er wat mee gedaan hebben kijken daar niet met veel vreugde op terug. Maar ieder geval is natuurlijk weer anders. Ik blijf persoonlijk altijd ver van dit soort fondsen. Maar als je ergens een "gokpot" hebt liggen? Als goed gaat, gaat het goed goed.
[verwijderd] 14 dec 2015 om 09:34
1
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
14.874
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 4176
Gegeven: 1623
quote:

scuderia FF schreef op 14 dec 2015 om 09:28:


hij gaat anders als een duikboot met de klep open, dus die komt niet meer van de zeebodem af.

Leuke vergelijking! Maar onderschat MAMMOET en Smit Internationale niet! Haha!

www.trouw.nl/tr/nl/5009/Archief/artic...

www.ad.nl/ad/nl/1013/Buitenland/artic...
[verwijderd] 14 dec 2015 om 10:05
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
1.818
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 814
Gegeven: 315

@ HIK

Adesto Tech Corp ( IOTS)


- supplying a key IoT building block - initiate at strong BUY , $ 10 PT ( price target)

investment highlights: we are initiating coverage with a strong buy and establishing a 12 months target price of $ 10
Adesto is a provider of low-powered , application specific non-volatile memory solutions, in our view Adesto supplies a crucial building block in the development of the IoT ecosystem, low-power and energy-efficient memory.
revenue reached an inflection point in the most recent quarter and we forecast sales grow 32% y/y and 49% y/y for 2016/17 as the design wins enter prodution and new products, furthermore we see the company's CBRAM technology, which we expect to contribute to revenue toward the end of '16 , is an inexpensive ' call-option' , CBRAM is a new memory architecture that fundamentally changes how data is physically stored

Gross margins are well above peers and likely to expand further

recommend as strong Buy

Hik, waar en wanneer heb je deze gevonden en waarom nam je ze destijds ?

mvg
mjmj 14 dec 2015 om 10:26
1
Lid sinds: 01 jan 2000
Laatste bezoek: 14 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
7.401
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 583
Gegeven: 152
n.b. er is een apart draadje voor IOTS op het forum "amerikaanse aandelen" waar hik diverse overwegingen heeft gepost.
[verwijderd] 14 dec 2015 om 10:33
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
1.818
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 814
Gegeven: 315
quote:

mjmj schreef op 14 dec 2015 om 10:26:


n.b. er is een apart draadje voor IOTS op het forum "amerikaanse aandelen" waar hik diverse overwegingen heeft gepost.


bedankt,

kan je me even de link geven, ik vind geen hoofdstuk Amerikaanse aandelen onder de koffiekamer
mjmj 14 dec 2015 om 10:41
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 2000
Laatste bezoek: 14 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
7.401
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 583
Gegeven: 152
Rechtsboven op deze pagina zie je een scroll down menu met titel "direct naar forum"
Daar kan je naar beneden scrollen of "amer" intypen en je komt bij het forum uit.

Als je het niet kunt vinden: dit is de link
www.iex.nl/Forum/224/Amerikaanse-aand...
hvasd2 14 dec 2015 om 10:53
0
Lid sinds: 06 mrt 2002
Laatste bezoek: 12 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
12.664
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 327
Gegeven: 43
Nu al twee fondsen in een down freeze !!?? Gaat lekker met de AMX ...
[verwijderd] 14 dec 2015 om 11:42
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
1.713
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 492
Gegeven: 656
quote:

scuderia FF schreef op 14 dec 2015 om 10:05:



@ HIK

Adesto Tech Corp ( IOTS)


- supplying a key IoT building block - initiate at strong BUY , $ 10 PT ( price target)

investment highlights: we are initiating coverage with a strong buy and establishing a 12 months target price of $ 10
Adesto is a provider of low-powered , application specific non-volatile memory solutions, in our view Adesto supplies a crucial building block in the development of the IoT ecosystem, low-power and energy-efficient memory.
revenue reached an inflection point in the most recent quarter and we forecast sales grow 32% y/y and 49% y/y for 2016/17 as the design wins enter prodution and new products, furthermore we see the company's CBRAM technology, which we expect to contribute to revenue toward the end of '16 , is an inexpensive ' call-option' , CBRAM is a new memory architecture that fundamentally changes how data is physically stored

Gross margins are well above peers and likely to expand further

recommend as strong Buy

Hik, waar en wanneer heb je deze gevonden en waarom nam je ze destijds ?

mvg



Seeking alpha komt iedere dag met een IPO-overzicht. Ik kijk altijd of er iets bij zit waar ik zelf ook een beetje kennis over heb. Toen viel me in technische zin al op dat ze zich op een bijzondere niche richten vwb IOT. Sinds de IPO al 32% stijging. Analisten advies 1,2. Koersdoelen rond de $10 (staan nu op $7,80). Ze performen tot nu toe beter dan de techsector als geheel en CBRAM is hun eigen patent.
marique 14 dec 2015 om 13:51
2
Lid sinds: 16 okt 2002
Laatste bezoek: 14 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
17.032
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 4937
Gegeven: 355
quote:

scuderia FF schreef op 14 dec 2015 om 08:22:




@ Harry & anderen, wat denk je van Fagron, op een totale dump instappen en meedoen aan de opkomende emissie ? - of beter afblijven ?

m'n gevoel zegt een gok wagen ?

bedankt

mijn emissiedagboek
om er je voordeel (of nadeel) mee te doen
Bijlage:
Wervel Wind 14 dec 2015 om 14:56
0
Lid sinds: 13 apr 2015
Laatste bezoek: 14 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
1.330
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 246
Gegeven: 166
Wessanen is op een eerdere bodem beland @8.50 van half oktober.
Overigens doet Wessanen zelfs op deze koers ongeveer 28 keer de winst van 2016.
Persoonlijk vind ik 7,50 een mooie prijs om te kopen, maar ik vraag me af of het daar nog ooit op komt. Het is wel een pareltje in de gezonde / eerlijke / duurzame voeding.
Iemand een mening over Wessanen?

Mijn posities op huidige beurswaarde:
1 AMG 30%
2 Ten Cate 20%
3 Cash 20%
3 TomTom 15%
4 AND 15%
[verwijderd] 14 dec 2015 om 15:23
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
1.713
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 492
Gegeven: 656
GoPro lijkt ook weer te landen na de 'Apple-overname-fantasie' en noteert voorbeurs bijna -7%. (Augustus $64 en nu nog maar $19). Ben benieuwd wat hiervan de reden is. En hoe dat zijn weerslag heeft op de verkoop van de TT Bandit.
mjmj 14 dec 2015 om 15:37
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 2000
Laatste bezoek: 14 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
7.401
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 583
Gegeven: 152
Ik heb ergens gelezen dat er een hoog % short in gopro zit. Kan het niet meer achterhalen.
[verwijderd] 14 dec 2015 om 15:55
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
1.818
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 814
Gegeven: 315
quote:

marique schreef op 14 dec 2015 om 13:51:


[...]
mijn emissiedagboek
om er je voordeel (of nadeel) mee te doen


Marique , bedankt voor bijlage

zit er al 15 min naar te kijken
probeer er een patroon in te vinden, maar dat valt niet mee

vraag me af om dan maar wat uitersten te noemen, waarom wel voor KPN en niet voor Imtech ( Fraude is voor mij een te simpel antwoord , want dat speelt ook bij SBM )

is het dan toch het interne controle apparaat bij een bedrijf waar het faalt, of is het omdat de één een sector gedreven aandeel is en de andere een conglomeraat van bedrijven waar iedere Unit op zich, zich Koning denkt binnen een Keizerrijk en maar aan rotzooit

geen idee.
[verwijderd] 14 dec 2015 om 16:10
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
1.818
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 814
Gegeven: 315
quote:

Wervel Wind schreef op 14 dec 2015 om 14:56:


Wessanen is op een eerdere bodem beland @8.50 van half oktober.
Overigens doet Wessanen zelfs op deze koers ongeveer 28 keer de winst van 2016.
Persoonlijk vind ik 7,50 een mooie prijs om te kopen, maar ik vraag me af of het daar nog ooit op komt. Het is wel een pareltje in de gezonde / eerlijke / duurzame voeding.
Iemand een mening over Wessanen?

Mijn posities op huidige beurswaarde:
1 AMG 30%
2 Ten Cate 20%
3 Cash 20%
3 TomTom 15%
4 AND 15%




Wessanen,
ik heb ze gehad en veel te vroeg laten gaan, ik durf er niet meer in - wel echt een gedraaid aandeel, eigenlijk precies TT en hier gaat t zelfde voor op, die had ik ook te vroeg laten gaan aan 10, gelukkig ben ik daar weer ingestapt

ik weet het als je er 1x uit bent en hij kijkt niet meer om dan heb je echt moed nodig er weer hoger in te stappen

Vestas was er ook zo eentje, die heb ik gekocht aan 30 DKK, verkocht aan 50, ik dacht dat heb ik super gedaan, dat ding ging naar 300 plus in 2 jaar zonder omkijken en dat zal me nou potverdorie op TT niet gebeuren.
martinmartin 14 dec 2015 om 16:25
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2010
Laatste bezoek: 13 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
2.718
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1256
Gegeven: 642
quote:

scuderia FF schreef op 14 dec 2015 om 16:10:


[...]


Wessanen,
ik heb ze gehad en veel te vroeg laten gaan, ik durf er niet meer in - wel echt een gedraaid aandeel, eigenlijk precies TT en hier gaat t zelfde voor op, die had ik ook te vroeg laten gaan aan 10, gelukkig ben ik daar weer ingestapt

ik weet het als je er 1x uit bent en hij kijkt niet meer om dan heb je echt moed nodig er weer hoger in te stappen

Vestas was er ook zo eentje, die heb ik gekocht aan 30 DKK, verkocht aan 50, ik dacht dat heb ik super gedaan, dat ding ging naar 300 plus in 2 jaar zonder omkijken en dat zal me nou potverdorie op TT niet gebeuren.


BINGO! ik hoop en verwacht het met TOM2.
