Kardan « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Water Infrastructure



Tahal meets the challenges of a changing world



GTC SA AssetsAccess to (clean) water is a key prerequisite to achieve growth in countries: without access to water growth of welfare and economy is hampered. Kardan denominated "water infrastructure" as one of its core activities, and is active predominantly in emerging and frontier countries through its subsidiary Tahal Group International (TGI). TGI was founded in 1952 and acquired by Kardan at the beginning of this century.



The company specializes in water-related infrastructure projects. TGI was also active in developing water treatment facilities in China, with its subsidiary Kardan Water International Group, which was sold early 2015.



Tahal Projects revolves around engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects as well as design (consultancy) projects predominantly in emerging and frontier markets. It strategy is to transform ideas into reality by offering high quality integrated, customized, sustainable and cost-effective solutions for one of the most critical challenges which the world faces today: providing water and food to people in need.



Tahal Projects' design and EPC projects are located in Israel, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia and other regions and countries. Projects involve, for instance, improving a country's water supply, sanitation, agricultural and infrastructure sectors, such as the Quiminha project in Angola which includes the development and construction of the water supply, sewage and drainage system for a new rural settlement and irrigation of farm land as well as the training of farmers.





Tahal Group International