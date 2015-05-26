Grondstoffen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
Nevsun heeft koper, zink en veel cash

DeZwarteRidder 26 mei 2015 om 00:23
Nevsun Resources Ltd. (TSX: T.NSU, Stock Forum) has one of the world’s most successful base metal mines at Bisha and has been a prodigious cash generator because of it.

The company will become a significant zinc producer next year. Ongoing exploration at the nearby Harena discovery has been reporting spectacular copper-zinc intercepts. There should be more news on that front and updates on the zinc circuit construction.

With over half a billion in working capital, almost all of it cash, Nevsun has high potential to be an acquirer in the space or the target of a takeover itself. Get the latest updates and news from management one on one at the Metals Investor Forum.


Read more at www.stockhouse.com/opinion/independen...
DeZwarteRidder 18 jun 2015 om 17:24
Nevsun Discovers New Massive Sulphide Deposit at Bisha
T.NSU | 3 hours ago

VANCOUVER, June 18, 2015 /CNW/ - Nevsun Resources Ltd. (TSX:NSU) (NYSE MKT:NSU) (Nevsun or the Company) is pleased to announce assay results from a new massive sulphide discovery at the grassroots Asheli prospect on the Mogoraib River Exploration License located 20 kilometers southwest of the Bisha processing plant. The Asheli drilling is part of the 2015 Bisha regional exploration program which builds on the highly successful 2014 program.

HIGHLIGHTS

New greenfield volcanogenic massive sulphide discovery at Asheli
High grade massive sulphide intersections include:
MX-052: 2.29% Cu, 4.50% Zn, 0.45 g/t Au, 37 g/t Ag over 22.9 m
Including 3.67% Cu, 8.04% Zn, 0.68 g/t Au, 50 g/t Ag over 7.4 m and 7.92% Cu, 3.89% Zn, 1.14 g/t Au, 101 g/t Ag over 2.9 m
MX-056: 1.26% Cu, 6.08% Zn, 0.28 g/t Au, 26 g/t Ag over 20.9 m including 1.71% Cu, 8.51% Zn, 0.37 g/t Au, 35 g/t Ag over 10.9 m
Deposit is associated with highly altered felsic volcanics and is open to expansion
Numerous untested geophysical targets along 4 km of similar stratigraphy

Nevsun CEO Cliff Davis commented, "We continue to have excellent results from our exploration programs at Bisha. The assays reported today demonstrate that the Bisha District hosts numerous deposits like other classic volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) camps worldwide. Our new greenfield discovery at Asheli is exciting in that it shows that the mineralizing systems on the Asheli trend are capable of producing high grade deposits with good thicknesses of massive sulphide. With over 4 kilometers of untested strike length with similar geology the potential for further discoveries on this trend looks very promising".

Asheli Prospect

The Asheli area was targeted for the initial drill testing of the over 5 kilometer long Asheli Trend which is characterized by an extensive highly siliceous felsic fragmental unit that has numerous geophysical (airborne VTEM and ground Transient EM (TEM)) anomalies associated with it. A previous operator of the project had drilled 10 short holes at Asheli targeting surface gossans that contained anomalous gold values (ASD-series of holes). These drill holes did not intersect any massive sulphide mineralization but did encounter narrow zones with minor chalcopyrite and sphalerite stringers. Bisha Mining Share Company (BMSC) re-evaluated the area by field mapping and completing a lithogeochemical analysis of the volcanic rocks. This work defined a 700 meter long zone of highly sericite and chlorite altered felsic volcanic stratigraphy associated with gossan zones enhancing the probability that a VMS deposit was likely to be found in the area.

Read more at www.stockhouse.com/news/press-release...
DeZwarteRidder 28 okt 2016 om 10:49
Nevsun Generates Earnings and Cash Flow in Q3
October 27, 2016

Nevsun Resources Ltd. (TSX:NSU)(NYSE MKT:NSU) (“Nevsun” or the “Company”) is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016. Unless otherwise noted, with the exception of earnings per share and realized price and cost per pound figures, all financial results are in millions of US dollars.

Third quarter 2016 highlights

Continued first quartile safety performance at Bisha
Shipped the first zinc concentrates produced by the zinc expansion plant at Bisha
Declared commercial production from the Bisha zinc expansion plant effective October 1
Advanced the Timok Project pre-feasibility study with commencement of a major drilling program
Produced 38.6 million pounds of zinc in concentrate
Sold 23,000 gold equivalent ounces from stockpiles
Generated earnings per share of $0.01, and $17.5 million in operating income
Ended period with $217.6 million of cash
Paid quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share and implemented a dividend reinvestment plan
DeZwarteRidder 28 okt 2016 om 10:51
Cliff Davis continued, “With the achievement of commercial production for the zinc phase, we are expecting continued increases in our zinc recovery and concentrate grade throughout the fourth quarter of 2016. The clear priority is to resolve the challenges related to the copper flotation circuit and begin to produce meaningful quantities of commercially saleable copper concentrate.”
“Equally important is to ensure the high-grade Timok Project remains on track to deliver a pre-feasibility on the Upper Zone by September 2017 and start decline development later in 2017.” Mr. Davis emphasized, “We are focused on delivering value to our shareholders through rapidly advancing the high-grade Timok project to production.”

------------------------------------
About Nevsun Resources Ltd.

Nevsun Resources Ltd. is the 60% owner of the high grade Bisha Mine in Eritrea. Bisha has nine years of reserve life, generating revenue from both copper and zinc concentrates containing gold and silver by-products. Nevsun has a strong balance sheet with over US$200 million cash, no debt and pays a peer leading quarterly dividend. Nevsun is well positioned to grow shareholder value through exploration at Bisha and the newly acquired Serbian assets that include the high-grade copper-gold Timok Project.
DeZwarteRidder 28 okt 2016 om 10:52
Nevsun Reports 6.4% Copper and 3.2 g/t Gold Over 248 Metres at Timok
October 17, 2016

Nevsun Resources Ltd. (TSX:NSU) (NYSE MKT:NSU) (Nevsun and its subsidiaries are collectively referred to as “Nevsun” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce new assay results from drilling of the Upper Zone at the Company’s Timok copper-gold project (“Timok Project”) which was part of the 2015 mineral resource up-grade program.

HIGHLIGHTS

Drilling continues to confirm continuity and the high-grade nature of the Upper Zone
New massive and semi-massive sulphide intersections include:
TC150099: 248.0m @ 6.37% Cu, 3.19g/t Au, including 87.0m @ 11.95% Cu, 5.35g/t Au
TC150078: 300.0m @ 5.50% Cu, 3.32g/t Au, including 40.0m @ 18.83% Cu, 10.61g/t Au
TC150105: 220.0m @ 3.12% Cu, 3.83g/t Au, including 42.0m @ 11.11% Cu, 16.70g/t Au
TC150094: 188.0m @ 4.03% Cu, 4.24g/t Au, including 27.0m @ 12.21% Cu, 15.26g/t Au
Vertical holes designed to intersect the high grade upper portion of the mineralization at near perpendicular orientation
Additional 30,000m of drilling in progress to further improve confidence in the resource

Nevsun CEO Cliff Davis commented, “The assays reported today continue to demonstrate the high grade nature of the Timok mineralization. These holes were drilled prior to the Company acquiring its interest in the Timok Project and were recently assayed after the ownership changed. In addition to the 30,000 metres of ongoing drilling, the results from these holes will be included in the model used to generate a new resource for the pre-feasibility study due in September 2017.”

TIMOK PROJECT

The Timok Project is located in eastern Serbia near the Bor mining and smelting complex. The Project is focussed on the Cukaru Peki (“Timok”) deposit which includes the high grade Upper Zone (characterized by massive and semi-massive sulphide mineralization) and the Lower Zone (characterized by porphyry-style mineralization). The Upper Zone has an extremely high copper and gold content consisting of 1.7 million tonnes of indicated resource grading 13.5% copper and 10.4 g/t gold and 35.0 million tonnes of inferred resource grading 2.9% copper and 1.7 g/t gold.

A Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) on the Upper Zone was completed by the prior owner in March, 2016, without having the assay results in this news release included in the assessment. Using a 1.0% copper cut-off grade, the PEA indicated an after-tax NPV8 of US$1.63 billion and after-tax IRR of 106%, using US$3.00 per pound copper and US$1,200 per ounce gold (refer to the Company’s Information Circular dated May 18, 2016 for PEA details).
DeZwarteRidder 28 okt 2016 om 11:07
seekingalpha.com/article/4008083-nevs...
DeZwarteRidder 28 okt 2016 om 11:12
Nevsun Announces Commercial Production on Bisha Zinc Expansion
October 4, 2016

Nevsun Resources Ltd. (TSX:NSU) (NYSE MKT:NSU) is pleased to announce that the Bisha Mine in Eritrea has declared commercial production for the zinc expansion with the successful commissioning of its new zinc flotation plant effective October 1, 2016. Since commissioning commenced in June 2016, the existing copper circuit and the new zinc circuit have produced approximately 40,000 tonnes of commercially saleable zinc concentrate.

Nevsun’s President, Cliff Davis, stated, “We are pleased to have reached this major milestone. The start of our zinc concentrate production coincides with the recent rally in zinc prices in 2016 and a decline in spot treatment charges for zinc concentrates. In terms of copper production, we are expediting work to increase the quality of the copper circuit product and resolve certain metallurgy challenges when processing the highly variable primary ore materials. The concentrate produced from the copper circuit is currently considered “bulk con” which while saleable is not of a quality that would normally be acceptable as a copper concentrate for most copper smelters. The complex mineralogy of portions of the primary ore mined from the Bisha main pit to date has prevented successful clean separation of the copper and zinc ores on a consistent basis so as to produce saleable copper concentrate in any meaningful quantities. Test work with the assistance of external specialists is on-going with continued efforts to resolve before the end of 2016.”

Throughout September, the processing plant has operated consistently in a manner intended by the Bisha Mine, achieving targeted metrics for plant throughput, including successful mechanical and electrical operations, with the production of saleable bulk and zinc concentrates. As noted above, both the existing copper and zinc circuits are producing concentrates, but due to the high zinc content reporting to both circuits, both products are being marketed as zinc concentrate. The transportation logistics from the mine site to the Massawa port continue to function well and the Bisha Mine has made three ocean shipments of concentrate in September for sales totalling approximately US$21 million.

Production and selling costs, offset by the associated sales proceeds, for concentrates produced during the pre-commercial production period will be capitalized against the build cost. The build cost of the zinc plant was approximately US$77 million, compared to a budget of US$100 million.
DeZwarteRidder 28 okt 2016 om 11:26
quote:

DeZwarteRidder schreef op 28 okt 2016 om 11:07:


seekingalpha.com/article/4008083-nevs...


Conclusion

Despite Nevsun Resources recent difficulties since the announcement of its Reservoir Minerals acquisition, the company has strong potential. Nevsun Resources recent Timok Mine acquisition coupled with the company's Bisha Mine assets has the potential to generate billions in cash flow for decades.

Combining Nevsun Resources' cash flow potential along with the company's asset expansion potential, we see that Nevsun Resources has significant earnings potential. The company's assets have the ability to generate investors in the company double-digit returns for the coming decades which should help the company's long-term potential.

This potential to earn long-term returns for investors shows why Nevsun Resources' is a strong investment at the present time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NSU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Follow this author and get email alerts
Follow The Value Portfolio
DeZwarteRidder 11 nov 2016 om 14:23
Prijs van koper fors omhoog na verkiezingswinst Trump

Gepubliceerd: 11 november 2016 14:12

De overwinning van Donald Trump bij de Amerikaanse presidentsverkiezing is tot nog toe goed nieuws voor de koperprijs.

De belofte van Trump om geld te investeren in de infrastructuur, stuwde de prijs van het metaal. Voor een ton koper moest vrijdag op een gegeven moment meer dan 6000 dollar worden betaald.

De koperprijs staat voor zijn sterkste wekelijkse prijsstijging in meer dan dertig jaar. In de afgelopen dagen dikte de koperprijs met bijna een vijfde aan.

De opmars begon feitelijk drie weken geleden al door speculatieve handel in China. Volgens analisten van Citigroup zou deze in de loop van het jaar afkoelen. De vraag naar koper wordt alom gezien als een barometer van de economische groei.

Investeren in koper loont, met het oog op extra investeringen in bruggen, wegen en luchthavens waar Trump voor zou staan. Wel waarschuwen beleggers dat een prijsval van koper door de recente opmars aanstaande lijkt.
Door: ANP
Overvloedgolf 28 nov 2016 om 20:15
Vandaag artikel op Seekingalpha van Peter Arendas over Nevsun. Volgens hem gaat Lundin Mining binnenkort Nevsun overnemen. Lundin wilde het Timok-project graag hebben, maar viste achter het net omdat Nevsun het kocht. Nu heeft Lundin 2 miljard dollar in kas voor overnames, en de beurswaarde van Nevsun is maar 1 miljard dollar.
Ik heb aandelen Nevsun bijgekocht, ik wil die overnamepremie wel hebben! En mocht het niet doorgaan geen probleem, Nevsun is sowieso ondergewaardeerd.
DeZwarteRidder 28 nov 2016 om 20:49
Conclusion

After the Tenke Fungurume sale is completed, Lundin Mining will have approximately $2 billion to play with. Nevsun Resources is a logical target. Lundin was interested in the Timok project several months ago, just before it got acquired by Nevsun. Moreover, Nevsun's producing Bisha mine could replace Tenke Fungurume immediately. Bisha is interesting also for its production mix, as it produces copper as well as zinc. Both of the metals are red hot right now. If an offer comes, Nevsun shareholders could get at least $5 per share.

seekingalpha.com/article/4026682-will...
DeZwarteRidder 30 nov 2016 om 20:35
Zinc heats up, prices hit 9-year high

Investors interested in the base metals sector have spent much of 2016 focusing on lithium and (more recently) cobalt. As the lithium-ion battery market continues to rapidly expand, demand for these metals has spiked along with it – and prices are rising.

The price for lithium carbonate has more than doubled over the past year, going from roughly $6,000 per metric tonne up to well over $13,000/tonne. The price of cobalt is up roughly 50% from its 52-week low, to over $13/lb. With highly inelastic supply, many commentators expect the cobalt market to begin surging more rapidly.

However, metals investors would be well-advised to turn their attention to zinc. Zinc is one of the most-versatile of metals, with a large number of wide-ranging industrial applications:

Most zinc is used to galvanise other metals, such as iron, to prevent rusting. Galvanised steel is used for car bodies, street lamp posts, safety barriers and suspension bridges.

Large quantities of zinc are used to produce die-castings, which are important in the automobile, electrical and hardware industries. Zinc is also used in alloys such as brass, nickel silver and aluminium solder.

Zinc oxide is widely used in the manufacture of very many products such as paints, rubber, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, plastics, inks, soaps, batteries, textiles and electrical equipment. Zinc sulfide is used in making luminous paints, fluorescent lights and x-ray screens.

Zinc is a very abundant mineral, easily recyclable, and current global production has exceeded 11 million tonnes per year. Yet despite the plentiful supply, the zinc market is headed for “the biggest shortage in supply of mined concentrate on record”, according to Dina Yu, a Beijing-based analyst with CRU Group. China’s smelters produce more than 40% of the world’s supply of zinc.

The cause of the supply-crunch is the previous plunge in zinc prices last year, when the price of zinc collapsed by over 25%. This led to several zinc producers including Glencore cutting back on their output. The result of this reduced mine output is a deficit in the zinc market estimated to reach 910,000 tons this year, according to data from the SMM Information & Technology Show.

image: www.stockhouse.com/getattachment/94d8...
Click to enlarge

The bottleneck in mine supply is now impacting the smelting industry, which is expected to be forced to cut production because of the lack of raw material. This market imbalance has led to smelting fees for zinc hitting their lowest level in two years. Because of these supply woes, the price of zinc has spiked to its highest level since October of 2007, topping $1.30/lb. This makes zinc the best performer this year among the 22 raw materials in the Bloomberg Commodity Index.

While much of the current strength in the zinc market is attributable to shuttered production, over the longer term a new driver may appear in this market: new battery demand. Zinc-carbon batteries were the old dry-cell batteries which were widely used until the current generation of hi-tech, lithium-ion batteries displaced this older technology.

Now some metals analysts are suggesting that next-gen, zinc-based technology could soon be ready to challenge lithium-based energy storage technology, at least in some facets of the global battery market. New Jersey-based Eos Energy Storage claims it can deliver power from zinc-based systems at $160 per kilowatt hour, less than the cost for producing power from lithium-based technology.

While zinc and the zinc-mining industry hasn’t captured a fraction of the attention currently being heaped upon lithium and cobalt, this versatile metal has quietly surpassed these sexier markets in terms of 2016 price-growth. With new research underway which could allow zinc to recapture much of its previous market share in the global energy storage market, zinc may remain upon the radar of metals investors for years to come.

Read more at www.stockhouse.com/news/newswire/2016...
DeZwarteRidder 7 dec 2016 om 18:02
Detailed release from NSU website....
2016 Press Releases

December 7, 2016
Nevsun Reports Upper Zone Drill Results at Timok

Nevsun Resources Ltd. (TSX:NSU) (NYSE MKT:NSU) (“Nevsun” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce new assay results from on-going drilling of the Upper Zone at the Company’s Timok copper-gold project (“Timok Project”).

HIGHLIGHTS

Drilling continues to confirm continuity and the high-grade nature of the Upper Zone
New massive and semi-massive sulphide intersections include:
TC160121: 182.3m @ 4.17% Cu, 4.80g/t Au, including 40.5m @ 11.61% Cu, 12.9g/t Au
TC160119: 86.2m @ 9.47% Cu, 8.83g/t Au, including 46.5m @ 15.61% Cu, 11.29g/t Au
TC160117: 98.8m @ 9.82% Cu, 8.86g/t Au, including 33.0m @ 20.04% Cu, 14.35g/t Au
TC160114: 171.0m @ 4.94% Cu, 5.21g/t Au, including 10.5m @ 11.09% Cu, 17.82g/t Au and 24.0m @ 10.27% Cu, 6.71g/t Au, and 7.5m @ 7.88% Cu, 3.78g/t Au

Additional 18,500m of drilling in progress to further improve confidence in the resource

Nevsun CEO, Cliff Davis, commented, “The assays reported today represent about 25% of the planned in-fill drilling designed to confirm and upgrade the resource of the Timok Upper Zone mineralization. The work on our Pre-Feasibility Study is progressing well. Recent meetings with both the Prime Minister of Serbia and the Minister of Mines and Energy have demonstrated the State’s very strong support for international investment and in particular, the development of the Timok Project.”

Detailed drill results, sections and a plan map of drill hole locations are attached to this news release. Holes are designed to intersect the high sulphidation mineralization at 90 to 100% of true width.

Timok Copper-Gold Project

The Timok Project is located in eastern Serbia near the Bor mining and smelting complex. The Timok Project is focussed on the Cukaru Peki (“Timok”) deposit which includes the high grade Upper Zone (characterized by massive and semi-massive sulphide mineralization) and the Lower Zone (characterized by porphyry-style mineralization). The Upper Zone has an extremely high copper and gold content consisting of 1.7 million tonnes of indicated resource grading 13.5% copper and 10.4 g/t gold and 35.0 million tonnes of inferred resource grading 2.9% copper and 1.7 g/t gold.

Timok Upper Zone

The high sulphidation epithermal (“HSE”) mineralization in the Upper Zone comprises massive sulphide, semi-massive and also vein, stockwork, dissemination and hydrothermal breccia matrix sulphide hosted by strongly altered andesite. The HSE mineralization forms a single coherent zone at depths ranging from 400 to over 800m below surface. Pyrite is the dominant sulphide mineral and covellite the principal copper mineral with lesser enargite, bornite and chalcocite occurring in veins, hydrothermal breccias, disseminations and replacement. Gold is associated primarily with the copper sulphides.

Read more at www.stockhouse.com/companies/bullboar...
DeZwarteRidder 8 dec 2016 om 16:08
RBC Comment
Nevsun – In-fill drilling confirms high grades in upper zone at Timok project

Our View: We view new results from drilling on the Upper Zone at Timok as a positive, with new in-fill drilling confirming the high grade nature of the deposit, in line with the higher grade resource expected to be mined in the first few years. The high grade core of the deposit contains an indicated resource of 1.7Mt at 13.5% Cu, 10.4 g/t Au which is expected to be mined in the early years. An additional 18,500m of drilling is underway, with a pre-feasibility study expected in mid-2017 which we view as the next significant catalyst for the project.

Company Name Exchange Ticker Rating Risk Qualifier Price Target Currency Price Price Date
Nevsun Resources Ltd. Toronto SE NSU.TO Outperform Speculative Risk 6.50 Canadian Dollar 4.17 07 Dec 2016 08:25:06 ET

Read more at www.stockhouse.com/companies/bullboar...
DeZwarteRidder 12 jan 2017 om 14:30
Nevsun Meets Zinc and Gold Production Guidance and Delivers on Corporate Objectives in 2016
T.NSU | 36 minutes ago

PR Newswire


VANCOUVER, Jan. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ - Nevsun Resources Ltd. (TSX:NSU)(NYSE MKT:NSU) ("Nevsun" or the "Company") is pleased to report its operating results for the year ending December 31, 2016 and a review of 2016 achievements against corporate objectives.

2016 PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Achieved top quartile safety performance at Bisha with no lost time injuries
Completed the acquisition of the high grade Timok copper-gold project in Serbia
Successfully integrated, ramped-up and are now rapidly advancing the Timok project to production
Completed the Bisha zinc project on-time and under budget, declaring commercial production October 1
Bisha production:
Exceeded supergene copper guidance producing 55.8 million pounds at a C1 cash cost of $1.03 per payable pound sold
Achieved zinc guidance, producing 90 million pounds from primary ore
Achieved gold guidance, monetizing 90,000 gold equivalent ounces from stockpiles
Secured Bisha District through significantly expanded exploration rights
Continued to pay peer leading dividends

Cliff Davis, Nevsun's CEO, commented, "Nevsun had a strong 2016 delivering on our primary objectives as set out in February of last year. First and foremost, we maintained an incredible safety record in our operations, solidly in the top quartile in the sector. Second, we executed on our disciplined M&A strategy by acquiring the Timok copper-gold project. Finally, we had a solid year at Bisha, beating guidance on supergene copper production and delivering the Bisha zinc expansion on-time and under budget."

Mr. Davis continued, "We enter 2017 with a strong balance sheet and the leading growth profile in the sector. The clear priority remains continuing resolution of the challenges related to the copper flotation circuit at Bisha and ensuring the high-grade Timok Project remains on track to deliver a pre-feasibility by September 2017." Mr. Davis emphasized, "We have a strong team focused on delivering value to our shareholders through rapidly advancing the high-grade Timok project to production."

Read more at www.stockhouse.com/news/press-release...
DeZwarteRidder 12 jan 2017 om 14:31
Nevsun Resources - Timok Drilling Results Show Enormous
POTENTIAL seekingalpha.com/article/4035827-nevs...

Conclusion

Nevsun Resources is a vast company with a number of different operations. One of the most important things the company has done recently is acquire Reservoir Minerals in a share-based acquisition that used capital and diluted itself out to a market cap of $1 billion. However, as part of this acquisition, Nevsun Resources was given access to the incredibly value Upper Zone and a partial stake in the Lower Zone.

Looking solely at the company's drilling results and we see how the company's Timok project has massive potential. The Upper Zone alone has a number of drill holes that have shown grades of 5% or higher. The Lower Zone, while consisting of lower grades, has significantly more resources. Valuing the Upper Zone resources, we see that it has the potential to generate $1.87 billion in net income.


This net income is more than Nevsun Resources' entire market cap.

As we can see, Nevsun Resources has impressive resources with massive value. The value of these resources has the potential to make Nevsun Resources a much larger mining company. And this helps to support the idea that Nevsun Resources is a strong investment at the present time.

Read more at www.stockhouse.com/companies/bullboar...
JohnnyMoney 31 jan 2017 om 15:54
Ben wel (al heel lang) happy met Nevsun. Netjes ieder kwartaal dividend.
DeZwarteRidder 6 feb 2017 om 09:15
Hallo Seadoc,
long time no see, heb je op een onbewoond eiland gezeten..???

Nevsun: de kopergrades in Servië zijn bijna net zo goed als die van Ivanhoe in Congo.
NevSun heeft echter een enorm voordeel en dat is het feit dat ze geen of weinig geld hoeven te lenen voor dit project; het erts is zo goed dat ze het direct naar de smelter in de buurt kunnen brengen.

Henk: het is gewoon achterlijk om te denken dat ik eigenlijk Henk de moderator ben.

Henk heeft dat ook heel duidelijk gemaakt, zie:

www.iex.nl/Column/135825/Trending-op-...

www.iex.nl/Column/136306/Trending-op-...

www.iex.nl/Column/142031/AMG-Schandal...
seadoc 6 feb 2017 om 19:24
Henk of geen Henk, who cares.

Niet op een onbewoond eiland gezeten, maar meer hier, op zoek naar Henk:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xo0wgQJqluA

Wat wel aardig is zowel ivn als nsu zitten momenteel op 4 cad. Dat gaan we over een poosje eens vergelijken. Eens kijken wie dan de beste perfomance heeft.

DeZwarteRidder 6 feb 2017 om 19:38
quote:

seadoc schreef op 6 feb 2017 om 19:24:


Henk of geen Henk, who cares.
Niet op een onbewoond eiland gezeten, maar meer hier, op zoek naar Henk:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xo0wgQJqluA
Wat wel aardig is zowel ivn als nsu zitten momenteel op 4 cad. Dat gaan we over een poosje eens vergelijken. Eens kijken wie dan de beste perfomance heeft.


De market cap van IVN is bijna 3x zo groot, terwijl IVN nog lang geen winst maakt en moet investeren in 3 zeer grote mijnen.
Zoals bekend levert iedere nieuwe mijn grote startproblemen op en gaat gewoonlijk alles mis. Kijk maar naar PTM.
