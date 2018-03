Grondstoffen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Zinc heats up, prices hit 9-year highInvestors interested in the base metals sector have spent much of 2016 focusing on lithium and (more recently) cobalt. As the lithium-ion battery market continues to rapidly expand, demand for these metals has spiked along with it – and prices are rising.The price for lithium carbonate has more than doubled over the past year, going from roughly $6,000 per metric tonne up to well over $13,000/tonne. The price of cobalt is up roughly 50% from its 52-week low, to over $13/lb. With highly inelastic supply, many commentators expect the cobalt market to begin surging more rapidly.However, metals investors would be well-advised to turn their attention to zinc. Zinc is one of the most-versatile of metals, with a large number of wide-ranging industrial applications:Most zinc is used to galvanise other metals, such as iron, to prevent rusting. Galvanised steel is used for car bodies, street lamp posts, safety barriers and suspension bridges.Large quantities of zinc are used to produce die-castings, which are important in the automobile, electrical and hardware industries. Zinc is also used in alloys such as brass, nickel silver and aluminium solder.Zinc oxide is widely used in the manufacture of very many products such as paints, rubber, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, plastics, inks, soaps, batteries, textiles and electrical equipment. Zinc sulfide is used in making luminous paints, fluorescent lights and x-ray screens.Zinc is a very abundant mineral, easily recyclable, and current global production has exceeded 11 million tonnes per year. Yet despite the plentiful supply, the zinc market is headed for “the biggest shortage in supply of mined concentrate on record”, according to Dina Yu, a Beijing-based analyst with CRU Group. China’s smelters produce more than 40% of the world’s supply of zinc.The cause of the supply-crunch is the previous plunge in zinc prices last year, when the price of zinc collapsed by over 25%. This led to several zinc producers including Glencore cutting back on their output. The result of this reduced mine output is a deficit in the zinc market estimated to reach 910,000 tons this year, according to data from the SMM Information & Technology Show.image: www.stockhouse.com/getattachment/94d8... Click to enlargeThe bottleneck in mine supply is now impacting the smelting industry, which is expected to be forced to cut production because of the lack of raw material. This market imbalance has led to smelting fees for zinc hitting their lowest level in two years. Because of these supply woes, the price of zinc has spiked to its highest level since October of 2007, topping $1.30/lb. This makes zinc the best performer this year among the 22 raw materials in the Bloomberg Commodity Index.While much of the current strength in the zinc market is attributable to shuttered production, over the longer term a new driver may appear in this market: new battery demand. Zinc-carbon batteries were the old dry-cell batteries which were widely used until the current generation of hi-tech, lithium-ion batteries displaced this older technology.Now some metals analysts are suggesting that next-gen, zinc-based technology could soon be ready to challenge lithium-based energy storage technology, at least in some facets of the global battery market. New Jersey-based Eos Energy Storage claims it can deliver power from zinc-based systems at $160 per kilowatt hour, less than the cost for producing power from lithium-based technology.While zinc and the zinc-mining industry hasn’t captured a fraction of the attention currently being heaped upon lithium and cobalt, this versatile metal has quietly surpassed these sexier markets in terms of 2016 price-growth. With new research underway which could allow zinc to recapture much of its previous market share in the global energy storage market, zinc may remain upon the radar of metals investors for years to come.Read more at www.stockhouse.com/news/newswire/2016...