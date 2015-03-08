Galapagos « Terug naar discussie overzicht

GLPG0778 en GLPG0555
Volgen
Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
GLPG0778 (GSK2586184) en GLPG0555 (
Ziekte 1: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
Ziekte 2: Chronic Plaque Psoriasis
Ziekte 3: Ulcerative Colitis.
Partner: Glaxo SmithKline (GSK) (Sinds juni 2006
Doelgroep: ???
Mogelijke opbrengst: €200 miljoen aan mijlpaalbetalingen en daarnaast dubbelcijferige royalty betalingen.
GSK heeft deze medicijnen in licentie genomen om er zelf verder onderzoek mee te doen.
Het Lupus onderzoek is in februari 2014 stop gezet wegens een gebrek aan werkzaamheid.
Het Ulcerative Colitis onderzoek is in februari 2014 On Hold gezet.
Het Psoriasis onderzoek bereikte in april 2014 het primaire eindpunt van de Fase 2 studie.
In augustus werd verder onderzoek met GSK2586184 stop gezet.
Jaarverslag 2018
GLPG0555
A preclinical candidate with undisclosed mode of action directed toward inflammation
reports.glpg.com/annual-report-2018/e...
*opvallend dat dit molecuul nu weer vermeld wordt binnen jaarverslag. Dit was in Q3 2018 (en kwartalen daarvoor) niet het geval.
Zie ook informatie Pokerfce hierboven.
GSK2586184 (GLPG0778) is the second selective JAK1 molecule discovered by Galapagos to have been evaluated in Phase 2 studies.
Dit is de informatie op Galapagos website.
www.glpg.com/glpg-0778-555?s=0555
Als GLPG0778 een selective JAK1-inhibitor is, dan is de back-up GLPG0555 dit toch ook...interesting.
Iets verder moeten zoeken > modifies kinase target GT622
8-12-2009
Galapagos Achieves $5.9M Milestone in Arthritis Deal with GSK
Galapagos initiated a Phase I program with the first small molecule candidate from its arthritis alliance with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). The entry of GLPG0555 into the clinic triggered a €4 million (about $5.9 million) milestone fee from GSK.
The orally available drug candidate GLPG0555 modifies kinase target GT622. Preclinical studies showed activity in biochemical and animal models. The Phase I program will include double-blind, single-ascending, and multiple-dose studies. They will be conducted with 34 volunteers in Belgium over the coming months and will assess safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics.
Since the start of the companies’ partnership in June 2006, Galapagos has received €34.7 million (roughly $51.23 million) in payments from GSK: a €4 million up-front cash payment, a €4.4 million equity investment, and the rest in preclinical milestones. In July 2007 and December 2008, GSK and Galapagos expanded the alliance to include additional targets, bringing the total value of the deal up to €188 million.
GSK has an exclusive option to develop and commercialize these compounds on a worldwide basis. Galapagos will receive up to double-digit royalties on commercial sales of alliance products.
The companies have a separate agreement covering anti-infectives, which began in December 2007 with €3.5 million (approximately $5.17 million) up front. In January 2009, the alliance was expanded to include three more discovery targets with a €2 million payment (about $2.95 million). About two months ago, the firm achieved its first milestone and obtained €500,000 (roughly $737,488 million). Further milestones could reach €95 million (about $140.12 million) for each drug candidate. If a product is commercialized, Galapagos may receive up to €120 million (roughly $177 million) for achievement of specific sales milestones. Galapagos is also eligible to receive up to double-digit royalties on worldwide sales of alliance products.
GT622 met het target OA (Osteo-artritis, ofwel artrose).
Terug in de tijd: jaarrapport 2006 (pagina 13 & 14).
GLPG0555 is nog preklinisch t.b.v. inflammation. Dus is afwachten of fase 1 gestart gaat worden enz.
www.glpg.com/docs/view/57ebb4299fe84-en
In mijn Excel heb ik staan dat GLPG0555 de backup JAK1 inhibitor is van GLPG0778. Onderzoek naar GLPG0555 is gestopt na fase 1, onderzoek naar GLPG0778 is gestopt na fase 2a.
Inderdaad interessant dat GLPG0555 weer in jaarverslag 2018 staat, pe26.
Woman in Chains32 schreef op 30 maart 2019 23:18:
Jaarverslag 2018GLPG0555
A preclinical candidate with undisclosed mode of action directed toward inflammationreports.glpg.com/annual-report-2018/e...
*opvallend dat dit molecuul nu weer vermeld wordt binnen jaarverslag. Dit was in Q3 2018 (en kwartalen daarvoor) niet het geval.
Zie ook informatie Pokerfce hierboven.GSK2586184 (GLPG0778) is the second selective JAK1 molecule discovered by Galapagos to have been evaluated in Phase 2 studies.
Dit is de informatie op Galapagos website.www.glpg.com/glpg-0778-555?s=0555Als GLPG0778 een selective JAK1-inhibitor is, dan is de back-up GLPG0555 dit toch ook...interesting.
Wat betreft GLPG 0555 (backup van GLPG0778) dacht ik nog niets gehoord te hebben over een onderzoek in fase 1 samen met Gilead.
abelheira schreef op 1 mei 2020 15:47:
[...]
Wat betreft GLPG 0555 (backup van GLPG0778) dacht ik nog niets gehoord te hebben over een onderzoek in fase 1 samen met Gilead.
GLPG0555 is fase 1 klaar. Dit is het werk van Galapagos uit het verleden.
Gilead heeft net als voor GLPG3667, TOLEDO programma (3312/3970), GLPG1205, GLPG3121, GLPG1972 etc. etc. het 1e recht om na fase 2b het programma te licenseren.
Het is voor GLPG0555 wachten op verdere klinische studies. Dit kan een POC (2a) studie zijn, maar het blijft vooralsnog ongewis.
Wellicht 7/8 mei meer info hierover, maar dat moeten we afwachten.
TOLEDO (3312/3970) verdere voortgang essentieel en GLPG3667 (in combi met filgotinib voor verdere klinische studies..?) zijn vooral interessant.
Direct naar Forum
Galapagos
Meer
»
|
Koers
|
201,500
|
|
Verschil
|
+5,30
(+2,70%)
|Laag
|
197,300
|
|
Volume
|
527.379
|Hoog
|
205,400
|
|Gem. Volume
|
685.254
|
30 apr 2020 17:36
Gerelateerde Video's
-
31 maart 2017 14:21
- Vimeo
-
7 februari 2017 16:38
- Vimeo
-
2 februari 2017 16:33
- Vimeo
-
9 juni 2016 16:08
- Vimeo