Perpetuals, Steepeners « Terug naar discussie overzicht





IKB supports IKB Funding Trust I merger offer for IKB Funding Trust I securities



[Düsseldorf, 5 October 2017] IKB Funding Trust I yesterday announced an offer to the holders of the listed securities of IKB Funding Trust I (ISIN DE0008592759) to approve the amendment of the trust agreement with a view to a subsequent merger between IKB Funding Trust I and the newly formed IKB Funding Trust Merger I. IKB supports the offer.



The realisation of the merger is subject to various conditions, including the investors' approval of the proposed amendment to the trust agreement of IKB Funding Trust I. In accordance with the Merger Proposal Memorandum dated 5 October 2017, if a sufficient number of holders of IKB Funding Trust I securities approve the proposed amendment to the trust agreement with the result that the merger can take place, all holders of IKB Funding Trust I securities will receive a cash payment of € 70 for each € 100 (notional value) of IKB Funding Trust I securities held. IKB believes that the proposal represents an attractive opportunity for holders of IKB Funding Trust I securities.



If the proposal is accepted by more than 50% of the holders of IKB Funding Trust I securities, the amendment of the trust agreement and the merger shall become binding for all holders of IKB Funding Trust I securities. The IKB Funding Trust I securities will no longer be held by the investors following the merger.



The proposal begins today, on 5 October 2017, and ends at 5:00 p.m. (CET) on 6 November 2017.



The proposal is issued in accordance with the provisions and subject to the conditions of the Merger Proposal Memorandum dated 5 October 2017, which can be obtained free of charge in English and German translation from the Information and Tabulation Agent.



The expected settlement date for the proposal is 7 November 2017.



The content of this press release does not constitute an offer, investment advice, legal advice, or a recommendation by IKB to approve or refrain from approving the amendment to the trust agreement in accordance with the Merger Proposal Memorandum. Holders of IKB Funding Trust I securities are recommended to commission professionals to obtain corresponding advice.