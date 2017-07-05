Perpetuals, Steepeners « Terug naar discussie overzicht

IKB perps, Hybrid Raising & Capital Raising
Ik had ze al niet meer (verkocht)
het bod is nu gestand gedaan, 150 cash en 400 4.5% obligaties(sub) 2022
deze handelen nu op 102.35%, rendement 3.98%
voor een looptijd van 5 jaar geen slecht rendement vind ik.
heb binkbank gevraagd of ze bij hun kunnen worden gehandeld.
Al vorige week ofzo, handel op en bieding op hybrid en capital raising op 32,5% en 35% en in size ook.
ABN aast op IKB Deutsche Industriebank'
Gepubliceerd op 24 aug 2017 om 14:46
AMSTERDAM (AFN) - ABN AMRO heeft interesse in een overname van IKB Deutsche Industriebank. Dat meldt persbureau Bloomberg op basis van ingewijden.
IKB is nu nog in handen van investeerder Lone Star. Naast ABN zouden ook diverse Chinese partijen hun interesse kenbaar hebben gemaakt. Als het tot een deal zou komen, dan zou daar volgens Bloomberg 300 miljoen tot 400 miljoen euro mee gemoeid kunnen zijn. Woordvoerders van ABN, IKB en Lone Star weigerden commentaar te geven.
De in 1924 opgerichte Duitse bank is een belangrijke financier van kleine en middelgrote bedrijven in Duitsland. Er werken ongeveer 1430 mensen en het hoofdkantoor staat in Düsseldorf. In het afgelopen boekjaar dat bij IKB liep tot eind maart was de bank goed voor een nettowinst van 26 miljoen euro.
IKB supports IKB Funding Trust I merger offer for IKB Funding Trust I securities
[Düsseldorf, 5 October 2017] IKB Funding Trust I yesterday announced an offer to the holders of the listed securities of IKB Funding Trust I (ISIN DE0008592759) to approve the amendment of the trust agreement with a view to a subsequent merger between IKB Funding Trust I and the newly formed IKB Funding Trust Merger I. IKB supports the offer.
The realisation of the merger is subject to various conditions, including the investors' approval of the proposed amendment to the trust agreement of IKB Funding Trust I. In accordance with the Merger Proposal Memorandum dated 5 October 2017, if a sufficient number of holders of IKB Funding Trust I securities approve the proposed amendment to the trust agreement with the result that the merger can take place, all holders of IKB Funding Trust I securities will receive a cash payment of € 70 for each € 100 (notional value) of IKB Funding Trust I securities held. IKB believes that the proposal represents an attractive opportunity for holders of IKB Funding Trust I securities.
If the proposal is accepted by more than 50% of the holders of IKB Funding Trust I securities, the amendment of the trust agreement and the merger shall become binding for all holders of IKB Funding Trust I securities. The IKB Funding Trust I securities will no longer be held by the investors following the merger.
The proposal begins today, on 5 October 2017, and ends at 5:00 p.m. (CET) on 6 November 2017.
The proposal is issued in accordance with the provisions and subject to the conditions of the Merger Proposal Memorandum dated 5 October 2017, which can be obtained free of charge in English and German translation from the Information and Tabulation Agent.
The expected settlement date for the proposal is 7 November 2017.
The content of this press release does not constitute an offer, investment advice, legal advice, or a recommendation by IKB to approve or refrain from approving the amendment to the trust agreement in accordance with the Merger Proposal Memorandum. Holders of IKB Funding Trust I securities are recommended to commission professionals to obtain corresponding advice.
Ook voor voormalige houders:
sdk.org/veroeffentlichungen/pressemit...
(google translate -direct vanuit de browser- naar Engels werkt voor mij het beste)
Hybrid en Capital Raising en nog 1 en een heel rijtje Genussscheine:
IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG - Anleihen und Genussscheine
Sehr geehrte Damen und Herren, nachfolgend können sich ehemalige Anleihe und Genussscheininhaber der IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG ("IKB" oder die "Bank") für einen Newsletter registrieren, über den die SdK Schutzgemeinschaft der Kapitalanleger e.V. regelmäßig kostenlos über ihre Bemühungen berichten wird, Anspüche gegen die IKB im Wege des kollektiven Rechtsschutzes geltend zu machen. Nachfolgend aufgelistete Genussscheine bzw. Anleihen sind von den Bemühungen betroffen:
IKB-Inhabergenussscheine WKN 273080; ISIN DE0002730801
IKB-Inhabergenussscheine WKN 273079; ISIN DE0002730793
IKB-Inhabergenussscheine WKN 806334; ISIN DE0008063348
IKB-Inhabergenussscheine WKN 273119; ISIN DE0002731197
IKB-Inhabergenussscheine WKN 273156; ISIN DE0002731569
IKB-Inhabergenussscheine WKN 273142; ISIN DE0002731429
IKB-Anleihen WKN A0GF75; ISIN DE000A0GF758
IKB-Anleihen WKN 749072; ISIN DE0007490724
IKB-Anleihen WKN A0AMCG; ISIN DE000A0AMCG6
Stijgers
Dalers