Ripple - XRP - nieuwe verdienmodellen noodzakelijk voor bancaire sector

Frederik C. 7 dec 2013 om 22:13
www.slideshare.net/ripplelabs/ripple-...

xrptalk.org/blog/12/entry-15-what-is-...

ripple.com

...en er is zoveel meer... Banken zullen naar nieuwe verdienmodellen moeten gaan!
Frederik C. 9 dec 2013 om 07:44
Ripple is simply amazing!!

If you don’t know, Ripple is actually 3 different things…

1. It is an internet protocol (like FTP, HTTP, etc.) designed for the sole purpose to federate existing financial systems the same way SMTP brought all the different email companies under one umbrella.

2. It is a market place that allows for the exchange and sale of fiat and crypto currencies.

3. It is a currency created, not to hold value, but to lubricate the system. By charging .00001 XRP per transaction …. on a scale that proportionally increases to the volume of transactions the sender creates…..it prevents spam and defends against denial of service attacks.


Comparing fiat and crypto currencies to one another is similar to comparing different kinds of cars with different features. Dollars, Bitcoin, euros, litecoin, sterling….they all have something that make them stand out.

Ripple is VERY different. Ripple is the market place to buy and sell those cars and… more importantly .. the road on which they can faster than ever before!!!

I LOVE Bitcoin...that's why I'm using Ripple....I want to see Bitcoin succeed!!!!


(If you MUST have a conceptual comparison, try this: email meets bitcoin meets western union meets the forex)
DeZwarteRidder 9 dec 2013 om 08:09
quote:

Frederik C. schreef op 7 dec 2013 om 22:13:


www.slideshare.net/ripplelabs/ripple-...
xrptalk.org/blog/12/entry-15-what-is-...
ripple.com
...en er is zoveel meer... Banken zullen naar nieuwe verdienmodellen moeten gaan!



Als je belangstelling wilt kweken voor de Ripple, zul je veel meer goede info moeten plaatsen en niet een paar links en een flut-verhaal.
DeZwarteRidder 9 dec 2013 om 09:34
quote:

DeZwarteRidder schreef op 9 dec 2013 om 08:09:

[...]

Als je belangstelling wilt kweken voor de Ripple, zul je veel meer goede info moeten plaatsen en niet een paar links en een flut-verhaal.



Nog vergeten: aangezien bijna niemand weet wat een Ripple is, zul je moeten beginnen met een pakkende en informatieve titel:

zoals b.v. 'De Ripple: opvolger van de Bitcoin...???'

Of: 'De Ripple: het betaalmiddel van de toekomst...???'
Frederik C. 9 dec 2013 om 17:37
Tja...'k zal dagelijks de groei in aantal accounts posten; wat misschien ook nog leuk is om te weten, is dat Google Venture hier ook in zit.

09/12/13 - 06:00 - #accounts 47,969
Frederik C. 9 dec 2013 om 23:00
Ripple: Bitcoin, minus the insanity

I was interested in Bitcoin in graduate school. I don't remember the sequence of events that clearly, but one thing is clear: I didn't "follow my nose" and buy any Bitcoins back when they were about $1/coin, in 2010. As I dwelled on this sad fact, I also gradually recalled the reason I failed to invest some money in Bitcoins: basically, they were hard to buy.

When I say hard, what I mean is: you can't just charge some Bitcoins to your credit card, and then have them appear in your digital wallet. Instead, you either have to (1) get someone else to give you some Bitcoins (as the official site rather uselessly suggests), or (2) find a bank or financial services company that both takes U.S. wire transfers and has an exchange to allow you to purchase Bitcoins.

Oh, or you could mine them, which involves solving cryptography problems with your graphics card (specifically, finding very small SHA-256 hashes). But even in 2010, that ship had sailed -- if you weren't already mining Bitcoins, the difficulty had already ramped up so much that it just wasn't worth the effort.

So, in spite of my interest, I ended up...not buying Bitcoin. Recently, the exchange rate hit $1000/coin, and I'm clearly an imbecile for not following through on my interest and figuring out how to buy some damn Bitcoins.

This time, I'm determined to follow my nose. And my nose is leading me to an intriguing new online payments system, Ripple.

The technical details behind Ripple are complex, but the idea itself is simple: a distributed online exchange for all kinds of currencies -- both fiat (government-issued) money and the hundreds of digital currencies that have sprung up in the wake of the Bitcoin bubble. Ripple isn't the only online exchange for "real" money conversion into digital money, but it is distinguished by being both distributed and (essentially) free.

Here's what's particularly interesting about Ripple. Ripple is technically just a transaction protocol: it's a social network of "trust" interactions between users. Trust is meant quite literally: using the Ripple client, you specify exactly how much debt you trust each of your contacts for (if any). Trust, in Ripple parlance, is something much more serious than the typical "like" or "friend" links that exist in other social networks, because your trust connections serve as counterparties for transactions you participate in via Ripple. Transactions "ripple" through the network, hence the name.

However, setting up transactions betwen users of different (and possibly rare) currencies can be difficult because of illiquid markets, a problem that has historically plagued Bitcoin. Ripple has an interesting approach to this problem. It provides a protocol for moving around money in any currency, but it has its own internal currency, XRP, issued by Ripple Labs, the SF-based company that created Ripple. (The total amount of XRP is fixed, at 100 billion, which all already exists; XRP is quite different from crypto-currencies in that it is not mined.) The initial function of XRP is to serve as an intermediate for currency conversion, and transactions conducted in XRPs clear almost instantly. The intention of Ripple Labs is for XRP to become a sort of lingua franca of currency transfer. Think of them like bank wires, except they're instant and free.

Sound interesting? Here's a twist: right now, the XRP/dollar exchange rate roughly tracks the Bitcoin/dollar exchange rate. This makes sense, because digital currencies are experiencing a wild speculative bubble at the moment, and people just entering the system naturally tend to view the various competing currencies as being functionally equivalent. But, in reality, XRP is quite different, because the XRP supply is controlled by Ripple Labs. This dismays many Bitcoin diehards on philosophical grounds, because it means that there is some degree of central control over the system. However, from an investment perspective, it means that XRP has the possibility of behaving like an actual currency, because, like fiat currencies, the money supply can be rationally controlled. Bitcoins -- and the many imitators of Bitcoins -- are doomed to continue their wild exchange rate fluctuations, because they are in reality commodities, rather than currencies. And, there's a reason we conduct transactions in dollars rather than in barrels of oil!

Anyway, so, long story short: I bought some XRP, and I'm pretty happy with my decision, and the fact that I actually followed through this time. We'll see if it ends up being worth anything...

Want to get some XRP, and/or participate in the madness? The official Ripple site has a lot of information about getting started. It is possible to purchase XRP via "gateway" sites, such as JustCoin, SnapSwap and Peercover (which seems to have fixed its security issues). However, at the moment, the easiest way to get some XRP is actually to "get someone to give some to you" (as silly as that sounds) -- there are XRP giveaways regularly being held, which are announced through the Ripple Forum and XRP Talk Forum.
Frederik C. 10 dec 2013 om 06:58
10/12/12 06:00 #accounts : 48.549
DeZwarteRidder 10 dec 2013 om 08:54
quote:

Frederik C. schreef op 10 dec 2013 om 06:58:


10/12/12 06:00 #accounts : 48.549



Frederik,

dit draadje zal nooit een succes worden omdat je verkeerd begonnen bent; de titel is totaal oninteressant, aantal views ca 500 tot heden.
Door de accounts-aantallen te posten zal het niet beter worden, want dat zegt helemaal niks

Het 2e Tak-draadje over de Bitcoin is daarentegen een enorm succes (meer dan 31.000 views), mede door mijn postings , ga daar maar eens kijken hoe het wel moet.

Succes!
Frederik C. 11 dec 2013 om 06:56
11/12/13 06:00 # total accounts 48.949
Frederik C. 11 dec 2013 om 07:47
Still, Ripple’s unique concept as a system of p2p credit is intriguing in and of itself and also has clear benefits. Transaction fees are lower or non-existent, similar to Bitcoin. But transactions are faster, confirmed in seconds rather than a minimum of minutes. It’s also more accessible in that users can use whatever currency they choose. It’s for this reason that Ripple’s creators claim it to be a complement rather than competition.

Indeed, as a decentralized exchange, Ripple might end up being the easiest way to purchase bitcoins or any altcoin for that matter, a process that remains daunting for cryptocurrency newbies. It also provides a practical way to spend your stash of coins, no matter what currency the merchant receives. Consequently, if Ripple ever gains traction, it will be a huge boon for digital currency innovation since new market entrants can join an existing platform. Ripple makes all currencies easy to use.

Which is perhaps what makes Ripple the smartest long term bet, beyond being not-just-another-Bitcoin. Even if the Great Crash happens, as many predict, and Bitcoin goes the way of MySpace, it’s only a matter of time before Facebook eventually arrives. In that sense, it’s protected against a potentially fickle public. It’s not just a bet on Bitcoin or any particular clone, it’s a bet on virtual currencies as a whole. Because if Bitcoin is Facebook, then Ripple is the iPhone. Who’s going to bet against that?
motherboard.vice.com/blog/beyond-bitc...
Frederik C. 12 dec 2013 om 07:25
12/12/13 06:00 # total accounts 49.359
Frederik C. 16 dec 2013 om 12:06
16/12/13 12:00 # total accounts 50.559

Tip of the iceberg

Chris Larsen is CEO of payment platform Ripple, which he called a “universal joint” for virtual currencies. He echoed the sentiment that BTC is just the beginning of something completely new.

“Virtual currencies are really the tip of the iceberg,” he said.

It’s the concepts that these currencies bring to the table that are so exciting for financial technologies in the future. Larsen cited the confirmation of financial transactions without a central clearing house and a solution to the double-spend problem as the two biggest innovations that bitcoin has brought to market.
www.coindesk.com/bitcoin-hot-topic-pl...
Frederik C. 17 dec 2013 om 09:16
17/12/13 12:00 # total accounts 50.832

The advantage, Larsen says, is that payments don’t have to go through a series of balkanized bank-clearing systems. People open Ripple accounts and fund them with either “real’’ currencies, such as dollars or euros, or virtual currencies, like Bitcoins or Ripples. When they want to make payments, they use a system of private and public “keys” – passcodes – to transfer money to recipients’ accounts.

A person doesn’t need a virtual currency to make payments through Ripple. But, Larsen says, the creators of Bitcoins made a critical breakthrough by showing that payments could go through a decentralized network of servers that runs on its own and still be secure.

The Ripple system relies on a central ledger, managed by a network of independent validating servers that constantly compare their transaction records. The validating servers belong to all kinds of participants in the system: retailers, banks, market-makers, currency traders. If all the validating servers agree that a transaction is valid, the transfer goes through.

Larsen emphasizes that he isn’t planning to replace banks or credit-card processors like Visa and MasterCard. In fact, he predicts that traditional financial institutions will develop their own products and services to run on the Ripple system. But the end result, he says, should be faster and cheaper transactions. The most obvious potential is in international transactions, but the system could also make it much easier to process “micropayments” – such as paying fractions of a penny for small bits of data at a time.
Frederik C. 18 dec 2013 om 11:28
18/12/13 12:00 # total accounts 51.106

Jack Wang, a bitcoin entrepreneur about to start a virtual currency company in Beijing, said that this would force the market to find alternative ways to develop.

“Without exchanges, the market will have to find different business models that use bitcoin, which the government has acknowledged to be legal and property.”

Dat waar Ripple en de XRP comes in....
www.coindesk.com/bitcoin-price-falls-...
www.rtlnieuws.nl/economie/home/china-...
Frederik C. 18 dec 2013 om 15:28
Frederik C. 19 dec 2013 om 06:12
19/12/13 12:00 # total accounts 51.309

As it becomes increasingly evident that Bitcoin will not be the global currency standard, but simply a novel idea that will be improved upon by more nimble competitors such as Litecoin, restrictions and new regulations will be imposed and prices will plummet.

Read more: www.businessinsider.com/williams-bitc...
Frederik C. 20 dec 2013 om 22:21
20/12/13 12:00 # total accounts 51.935

7. In your view, what’s Ripple’s potential in terms of improving the world of payments?
Crypto-currencies and distributed payment systems are currently, in what I consider, their “wild-west” phase. This is referring to the time in American history where there was rapid expansion and development into a previously unsettled territory (the western half of America). In these times, there was little accountability for crime and the average citizen (and bank) was perpetually in danger of being robbed or worse. I see Ripple as a modern way to help protect consumers and businesses in this new era of rapid development into the unsettled territory of crypto-currency.
ripple.com/blog/node-js-sensei-marak-...
Frederik C. 21 dec 2013 om 11:41
21/1213 12:00 # total accounts 52,052

Wall Street Journal

Something big will come of this “tsunami of openness,” as Mr. Allaire calls it. It’s just hard to predict what exactly that is.

blogs.wsj.com/moneybeat/2013/12/19/bi...
Frederik C. 22 dec 2013 om 22:58
22/1213 12:00 # total accounts 52,340

I’ve enjoyed the thought experiment of Bitcoin as much as the next nerd, but it’s time to dispense with the opportunism and adolescent fantasies of a crypto-powered stateless future and return to the work of building technology and social services that meaningfully and accountably improve our collective quality of life
al3x.net/2013/12/18/bitcoin.html
Frederik C. 23 dec 2013 om 19:39
23/1213 12:00 # total accounts 52,557

Inmiddels eerste NL website.. Dank aan Apoc
ripple101.nl
