Ziggo « Terug naar discussie overzicht

PERSBERICHT: CORRECTION: Ziggo : 4e kwartaal- en jaarcijfers 2012 Reason forthe correction: no attachment in release 7.30 CETContinued sales growth in Q4 highlights resilience in competitive marketenvironment* Successful 4(th) quarter campaigns have resulted in a sequentialincrease of gross adds* Favorable customer response to WiFi-hotspot pilot supports plannedrollout across Ziggo footprint during 2013-2014* Marketing & sales initiatives to be enhanced in 2013 whilst productdevelopment initiatives to be accelerated* Strong free cash generation underpins plan to accelerate dividendpolicy outlined at the time of the IPOOperational highlights Q4 2012* All-in-1 bundle subscribers up 24,000 in Q4 resulting in 1.8% q-o-qgrowth and 10.6% y-o-y growth; penetration reaches 50.3% of our consumercustomer base* Internet subscribers up 21,000 in Q4, representing 1.2% q-o-q growth and6.1% y-o-y growth* Telephony usage revenue declines by 9.0% y-o-y and by approximately 5%excluding FTA rate reduction; q-o-q growth of 3.2%* Digital Pay TV revenue increased through an ARPU increase and a stronguptake of VOD, partly offset by a 27,000 decline in subscribers* Continued double-digit growth in B2B with almost 3,700 new businessbundlesFinancial highlights Q4 2012* Revenues up 1.4% y-o-y to EUR383.2 million despite a 9.0% decline intelephony usage revenue* Adjusted EBITDA EUR218.2 million, up 2.7% y-o-y* Net result increased to EUR70.4 million from EUR10.9 million in Q4 2011* Net debt amounts to EUR2.93 billion compared to EUR3.23 billion at year-end2011* Leverage ratio down to 3.33x compared to 3.87x at year-end 2011Operational highlights FY 2012* All-in-1 bundle subscribers up 134,000 or 10.6% for FY 2012* Internet subscribers up 103,000 or 6.1% for FY 2012* B2B RGUs up 41.4% to 194,000 driven by the sale of business bundles forSOHO and SME'sFinancial highlights FY 2012* Revenues up 4.0% y-o-y to EUR1,536.9 million; up 4.8% excluding otherrevenue* B2B revenues up by 20.4% to EUR105.6 million* Adjusted EBITDA up 5.5% y-o-y to EUR880.4 million* Net result increased to EUR192.8 million in FY 2012 from EUR14.5 million inFY 2011* Free cash flow increases by 10.3% despite an increase in capitalexpenditure of 15.1%* Earnings per share climb from EUR0.07 in 2011 to EUR0.96 in 2012* Proposal to increase final dividend over 2012 to EUR180 million resultingin a full year dividend per share over 2012 of EUR1.45CEO Bernard Dijkhuizen:"I am pleased to announce that we have increased our full year revenues by 4.0%and maintained our strong EBITDA margin with 5.5% EBITDA growth, in line withour plan for the year. This result was achieved notwithstanding the increase incompetitive intensity that we have seen over the course of 2012.In the fourth quarter we have successfully stepped up our sales and marketingcampaigns, which has resulted in a sequential increase of gross adds for theAll-in-1 Bundle in Q4 2012. As the increase in sales is skewed towards the endof the quarter, we will record part of the Q4 sales in the first weeks of 2013.At the same time, we have seen an increase in churn to competition. However, thesequential increase in gross adds in Q4 more than offset the higher churn duringthe quarter.Following our assessment of the increasingly competitive environment since Q22012, and considering the continuation of this trend in Q4, we have decided tostep up our marketing & sales initiatives in 2013. In addition, we will speed upour product development initiatives by pulling forward some investments inproduct innovation that were originally planned to be made after 2013."OutlookBased on our continued investments in our network and customer base, we areconfident that we can further benefit from having the best network and the bestproduct offering in the Dutch market.For 2013 we will increase marketing and sales initiatives, which will result inhigher costs for sales and promotions. We expect EBITDA for 2013 to increase inthe range of 2.5-3.5% with revenue growth moderately ahead of this rate. Weanticipate an increase in revenue momentum over the course of 2013 as ourmarketing initiatives take effect. Our capital expenditure for 2013 willincrease to EUR320-330 million. Approximately half of this increase compared toprior year is the result of accelerating the development of new products andsystems originally planned for future years. Speeding up product development andinnovations in the area of TV Everywhere and mobility means also pulling forwardinvestments in systems to facilitate these new services.We believe that the investments we are making will help secure continued longterm earnings growth and generate new revenue streams for the business over themedium term. We shall continue to exercise the financial self-discipline whichwas shown by our Company in the recent mobile spectrum auction, which underpinsthe financial flexibility which we enjoy. Our strong cash generation enables usto invest for the future while also gradually increasing shareholder returns.For the full version of the Press Release please find attached PDF.Ziggo 4e kwartaal- en jaarcijfers 2012:This announcement is distributed by Thomson Reuters on behalf ofThomson Reuters clients. 