Home  /  Forum  /  Koffiekamer  /  Wilt U met Pension ?........nog even wachten.

Wilt U met Pension ?........nog even wachten.

Wilt U met Pension ?........nog even wachten.

9 Posts
  1. [verwijderd] 16 juni 2012 20:45

    Howdy,

    Carlos Slim, the world's richest man, thinks people should be working until they are 70.

    (European countries will have to move to 70 or 80)


    The world’s richest man says everyone should keep working into their golden years for the sake of the greater good.

    Billionaire Carlos Slim said that boosting the retirement age to 70 would help to prop up the world’s struggling economies, according to Mexican press reports cited by Forbes. The Mexican telecom mogul argued that the current retirement age was put in place during a time when the typical employee worked a more physical job and people died at an earlier age.

    “We live in the knowledge society, so knowledge and experience should be valued,” he said at the Geneva telecommunications conference, according to Forbes. “This is why a person’s work life could be increased.”

    Slim’s suggested fix may already be underway in the United States. About 25 percent of middle class Americans think that they won’t be able to retire until they’re 80, according to a November Wells Fargo survey. In addition, Americans now expect to retire at age 67 on average, according to a recent Gallup poll. That’s up from age 60 in the 1990s and 63 from 10 years ago.

    The 72-year-old Slim himself is still employed as the head of telecommunications conglomerate Telmex. His tenure hasn’t been without controversy, though. Protesters recently gathered in Washington D.C. to demonstrate against George Washington University’s decision to give Slim an honorary degree, arguing that his companies have choked off competition in Mexico and prevented smaller companies from creating jobs.

    Still, Slim isn’t the only super-rich person to float the idea that ordinary workers should hold off on retiring. AIG CEO Robert Benmosche told Bloomberg TV earlier this month that the retirement age in European countries will have to move to 70 or 80 to take the pressure off their pension systems. Some have said that Europe’s generous pension systems and social services have been a major cause of the region’s debt crisis.

    Houdoe,

    >--:-)-->

    p.s. Don't worry 'bout me, I'll be 80 soon enough.
  3. forum rang 5 New dawn 16 juni 2012 21:18
    quote:

    Amor Arrows schreef op 16 juni 2012 20:45:





    Carlos Slim, the world's richest man, thinks people should be working until they are 70.

    (European countries will have to move to 70 or 80)


    .


    Carlos Slim probably knows the average man dies at 76 years of age and a woman at 80.

    So it means Europeans would have to work until they die. I wonder if he realized a lot of old people are simply unable to work above the age of 70. Have all kind of diseases and other (eg mental) problems.
  4. forum rang 7 ffff 17 juni 2012 15:11
    p.s. Don't worry 'bout me, I'll be 80 soon enough.


    Hoi, Amor!

    D'r zijn nog mensen die zo nu en dan aan je denken! Ik miste je al een poos in de KK en uiteraard stel je je dan vragen.

    Geniet maar van je oude dag. Hier in Europa worden ze stukjes bij beetjes geleerd dat ze er zelf ook iets voor moeten doen en dat de Overheid geen melkkoe is die je maar kunt blijven uitmelken.

    Het heeft heel wat jaren geduurd....maar ze komen er nu langzaam achter.

    Wat die Slim betreft: Hij overdrijft natuurlijk. Hij weet blijkbaar niet eens dat in de praktijk de overgrote meerderheid van de bevolking in West-Europa niet eens tot zijn 65-ste werkt. Dat is maar een kleine minderheid. Als we in Europa al zover komen dat de meerderheid tot zijn 65-ste echt werkt, is volgens mij het probleem al opgelost.

    Hartelijke groet, Peter
  6. [verwijderd] 17 juni 2012 19:43
    quote:

    ffff schreef op 17 juni 2012 15:11:





    Geniet maar van je oude dag. Hier in Europa worden ze stukjes bij beetjes geleerd dat ze er zelf ook iets voor moeten doen en dat de Overheid geen melkkoe is die je maar kunt blijven uitmelken.

    Het heeft heel wat jaren geduurd....maar ze komen er nu langzaam achter.


    Hartelijke groet, Peter



    Ja prima zaak, enkele weken geleden was het nieuws dat er tientallen piloten vanaf de opleiding KLM geen baan konden vinden, wel keken zij tegen een schuld van €115.000 aan, geintervieuwde werkte noodgedwongen in de horeca om zo zijn schulden af te lossen, lijkt mij een leuk leven.
    Onderwijl straks de 70 jarige nog aan de knuppel, gelukkig vlieg ik nooit.

  8. [verwijderd] 17 juni 2012 20:19
    quote:

    TA-Phoenix schreef op 17 juni 2012 20:17:


    [...]

    Welk hotel,restaurant of cafe was dat dan?
    Of was hij op dat moment stuward aan boord van die vlucht?

    Geef anders even een link.
    Mvg Peerke



    Ik las het in de Leeuwarder courant, heb dus geen link voor je helaas.

    PS ik googelde met "piloten geen werk" vond direct diverse links.



    blog.spitsnet.nl/2010/06/28/jonge-pil...
