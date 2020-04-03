Inloggen

Kaiser 3 april 2020 17:06
First Potential COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Peer-Reviewed Shows Promise by Creating Coronavirus Antibodies in Mice www.newsweek.com/first-potential-covi...
Kaiser 3 april 2020 17:30
Germany Eyes EU300 Billion Guarantee Program for Small Companies - Bloomberg www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-...
Kaiser 4 april 2020 13:42
Spain's daily coronavirus death toll falls for second day in row reut.rs/2X9CJB4
Kaiser 6 april 2020 17:06
Japan wil economie redden met ongekend pakket van bijna een biljoen euro | De Volkskrant www.volkskrant.nl/nieuws-achtergrond/...
Kaiser 8 april 2020 17:53
U.S. planning ways to 'ease' back to normal if virus efforts work: Fauci reut.rs/3c6rZaR

COVID-19 expected death toll may be lower - Fauci - Breaking The News www.breakingthenews.net/Article/COVID...
Kaiser 9 april 2020 09:22
Italy’s PM Conte: May relax some lockdown measures by the end of April

Germany's Altmaier says expects Eurogroup finance ministers to reach a deal
Kaiser 9 april 2020 15:46
The Federal Reserve announcing it is stepping in for US and foreign banks and expand the Term Asset Loan Facility (TALF) to purchase the AAAs on CMBS and CLOs which will in turn support commercial mortgages and financing LBOs

federalreserve.gov/newsevents/pressre...
Kaiser 9 april 2020 15:48
Dr. Fauci Says US COVID-19 US Deaths Could Be As Low As 60K After Warning "Millions Could Die"
Kaiser 9 april 2020 16:26
Coronavirus update: Trump to launch 2nd task force focused on economy www.cnbc.com/2020/04/09/coronavirus-u...
Kaiser 9 april 2020 16:29
G-7 central bank bond buying near $1.4 trillion in March bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-0...
haas 10 april 2020 09:46
Einddelijk rust 4 dagen lang:
geeen beurs, virus remmers even in de diepvrieskast.:)
ÉN zon.
De belastingmeter in de meterkast staat al weekje op rust
whammy 10 april 2020 12:02
quote:

haas schreef op 10 april 2020 09:46:


Einddelijk rust 4 dagen lang:
geeen beurs, virus remmers even in de diepvrieskast.:)
ÉN zon.
De belastingmeter in de meterkast staat al weekje op rust


Wij hebben rust haas, kunnen van jou niet zeggen Jij duikt deze dagen overal op!
