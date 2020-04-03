Alleen goed nieuws
First Potential COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Peer-Reviewed Shows Promise by Creating Coronavirus Antibodies in Mice www.newsweek.com/first-potential-covi...
Germany Eyes EU300 Billion Guarantee Program for Small Companies - Bloomberg www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-...
Spain's daily coronavirus death toll falls for second day in row reut.rs/2X9CJB4
Japan wil economie redden met ongekend pakket van bijna een biljoen euro | De Volkskrant www.volkskrant.nl/nieuws-achtergrond/...
U.S. planning ways to 'ease' back to normal if virus efforts work: Fauci reut.rs/3c6rZaR
COVID-19 expected death toll may be lower - Fauci - Breaking The News www.breakingthenews.net/Article/COVID...
Italy’s PM Conte: May relax some lockdown measures by the end of April
Germany's Altmaier says expects Eurogroup finance ministers to reach a deal
The Federal Reserve announcing it is stepping in for US and foreign banks and expand the Term Asset Loan Facility (TALF) to purchase the AAAs on CMBS and CLOs which will in turn support commercial mortgages and financing LBOs
federalreserve.gov/newsevents/pressre...
Dr. Fauci Says US COVID-19 US Deaths Could Be As Low As 60K After Warning "Millions Could Die"
Coronavirus update: Trump to launch 2nd task force focused on economy www.cnbc.com/2020/04/09/coronavirus-u...
G-7 central bank bond buying near $1.4 trillion in March bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-0...
Einddelijk rust 4 dagen lang:
geeen beurs, virus remmers even in de diepvrieskast.:)
ÉN zon.
De belastingmeter in de meterkast staat al weekje op rust
haas schreef op 10 april 2020 09:46:
Einddelijk rust 4 dagen lang:
geeen beurs, virus remmers even in de diepvrieskast.:)
ÉN zon.
De belastingmeter in de meterkast staat al weekje op rust
Wij hebben rust haas, kunnen van jou niet zeggen Jij duikt deze dagen overal op!
