Antonov « Terug naar discussie overzicht

China to implement 2011-2015 electric car plan…. in secret



Chinese Car News | SusanZhao | May 23, 2011 at 9:23 pm



The Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) has secretly put into practice its 2011-2015 electric car plan of action, which has been rumored to be coming for a long but has been secretly implemented over the past month. The plan differs from the already introduce 2010-2020 Energy Efficient and New Energy Vehicle Industry Development project that has already been outlined.



An expert from the electric vehicle field revealed recently that MOST won’t expose its planning to the public, but it has already started to implement the plan, with MOST injecting 780 million yuan in 77 different projects in the first phase. It will accept applications for the second-phase projects soon, and more funds will be allocated. A source within MOST also confirmed the matter.



The main content of the planning was previously revealed by the senior official of MOST. It plans to make breakthroughs in the key technologies relating to electric vehicles in the next five years, including battery, electric motor, and battery management systems, with small pure electric vehicles are the development focus in the short term. By 2015, the production costs of batteries are expected to be 50% of the current costs, and the number of electric vehicles on road is expected to reach one million.



From the view of industry insiders, the planning is an important guide for the industrialization of China’s electric vehicles, but it’s not exposed to the public. The industry experts believe that the disputes aroused by the release of the ten-year draft planning for new energy vehicles and the delayed release of the final version make MOST choose to be low-key in its 2011-2015 planning.



