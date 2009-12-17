Amerikaanse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

DealerAdvance, Inc. (DLAD.PK)
We hebben er weer eentje voor de gokkers..
DealerAdvance, Inc. (DLAD.PK)
DealerAdvance CEO Comments on Company's Future Plans
marketwire
Press Release Source: DealerAdvance On Friday December 11, 2009, 8:00 am EST
ADDISON, TX--(Marketwire - 12/11/09) - DealerAdvance, Inc. (Pinksheets:DLAD - News) CEO Steven Humphries today provided his comments on the Company's future and 2010 plans.
On the pending name change to Cabal Communications, Humphries said, "we expect FINRA's approval by year end as we have answered all comments from FINRA with regard to the proposed change."
On Sports Page Weekly, Humphries commented, "in a down advertising market Sports Page has made great progress as we doubled our distribution and now have nearly 200,000 weekly readers. We expect revenues to follow in 2010. We are also preparing for the launch of 'DFW Hearth & Faintness,' our monthly publication in the 1st Quarter of 2010."
On Spectrum Broadcasting, Humphries said, "the partnership with Spectrum is a great opportunity for the Company to expand into the radio industry. This is a perfect time to acquire stations, as values are down, due to the advertising revenue slump... which was largely caused by the collapse of the US auto market. The radio industry historically has gone through these downward cycles and has always rebounded even stronger. We are confident that the demand for 'local' radio will continue to be an important part of the American lifestyle."
DealerAdvance Acquires Interest in Spectrum Broadcasting
Press Release Source: DealerAdvance On Wednesday December 9, 2009, 9:35 am EST
ADDISON, TX--(Marketwire - 12/09/09) - DealerAdvance, Inc. (Pinksheets:DLAD - News) (soon to become Cabal Communications Corporation) today announced that it has acquired an interest in Spectrum Broadcasting. On November 13, 2009 the Company announced that it had signed a letter of intent with Spectrum. Today's announcement confirms the relationship between the companies.
DealerAdvance CEO Steven Humphries commented, "We are very pleased that Spectrum has signed a letter of intent to purchase KZAM-FM in Wichita Falls, TX which will be followed by an asset purchase agreement within 30 days. This is the first of a series of radio station acquisitions in which the Company and Spectrum will jointly participate."
Humphries added, "We will assist Spectrum in the development of their business plan to acquire superior broadcast signals in medium size southwestern markets over the next three years."
Earlier this year DealerAdvance announced that it would become a broad-based media company with holdings in the print and broadcasting industry under the name Cabal Communications Corporation (the name change is pending approval of FINRA). In July the Company acquired an interest in Sports Page Weekly, a Dallas-Fort Worth weekly Sports publication.
DealerAdvance Now Reporting to Pink Sheets
Press Release Source: DealerAdvance, Inc. On Wednesday September 23, 2009, 2:45 pm EDT
ADDISON, TX--(Marketwire - 09/23/09) - DealerAdvance, Inc. (Pinksheets:DLAD - News) today announced that the Company is now reporting to Pink Sheets.
According to CEO Steven Humphries, "In an effort to get current information available to shareholders and the general public, we are now reporting to Pink Sheets. This morning we posted our financial data as of June 30, 2009. With this data being reported, the 'stop sign' will be removed from our file."
Humphries also added, "We are currently working with our auditors and legal counsel to prepare the additional required information to bump us up to the next level with Pink Sheets. We expect to file that information within the next two weeks."
Informatie van Pinksheets.com:
* Estimated Market Cap
$225,948 as of Dec 16, 2009
* Outstanding Shares
2,259,484,446 as of Oct 23, 2009
* Authorized Shares
6,000,000,000 as of Oct 23, 2009
* Float(shares)
300,000,000 as of Jan 6, 2009
* Number of Shareholders of Record
110 as of Sep 23, 2009
Krijgt genoeg aandacht op I-hub: investorshub.advfn.com/boards/Board.a...
Website is momenteel down, kan te maken hebben met de aanstaande naamswijziging van de onderneming. Hoe dan ook, weer een pinkie met trip digits, dus voorzichtigheid vereist.
Volume vandaag nu al 800.000.000 stuks, meer dan 3x het gemiddelde. Koers pendelt tussen 0,0001 en 0,0002 heen en weer. Lager kan dus momenteel niet en een R/S is dit jaar al geweest (mag geen 2x binnen een jaar heb ik begrepen).
Gister uiteindelijk een megavolume van 1,135,278,624, hoogste van alle OTC-fondsen. Aantal transacties was 250, te vergelijken met fondsen als HESG en RMDM.
Nu de koers nog omhoog.. ;-)
after THRR next stop is DLAD. rumor has it that DLAD is being bought out by el paso.
nou dat zou leuk zijn, is na aankoop nog nooit boven de 0,0001 uitgekomen haha..
even een oogje ophouden hier.
het zou wat zijn meteen een 2e THRR er achteraan.
al meer dan 100 miljoen volume in de eerste minuten na opening?!
bij GERS ook.
Kwam nog een miljoen DLAD rommel tegen in mijn portefeuille.
Tegenwoordig geen DealerAdvance meer maar Cabal Communications.
Website is niet operationeel, aandeel nog steeds een 1 met een boel nullen ervoor...
Gers is ook geen succesverhaal geworden, de reanimatie van DLAD evenmin.
HODLen maar weer met deze...? ;)
