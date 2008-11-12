Amerikaanse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Last Trade: 10.33

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) beat earnings in after-hours trading but did not offer formal guidance. Until this conference call is finished it should be considered unfinished business.



Shares are up over 9.5% at $11.32 in after-hours on over 20,000 shares… after an 11% drop today and after about an 85% drop from its late 2007 highs.



Mercadolibre_logo MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) may have fallen a long ways from back when Jim Cramer called this one his favorite tech calls from Latin America, but the company is up in after-hours trading and took back most of today's losses after its earnings.



The largest online commerce platform in Latin America posted its Q3-2008 EPS of $0.13 on Net Income growth of 110.9% to $5.9 million. Tevenue increased by 76.6% to $40.3 million, and operating income grew by 85.4% to $11.7 million. Excluding retention items, the earnings would have been $0.14 EPS.



Thomson Reuters (First Call) had estimates at $0.12 EPS and $37.85 million in revenue, so today's past results were ahead of what investors expected.



Unfortunately, the company did not offer formal guidance, so until this conference call is finished it should be considered unfinished business.



This was recently given a solid call over at AmTech as well. With a drop of 11% to $10.33 in regular trading, this stock is down about 85% from its 52-week highs. Yep, eight-five percent. Even with a 10% gain in after-hours trading, this stock has a long way to go before many old holders are going to feel better.