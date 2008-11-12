Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Amerikaanse aandelen  /  Mercadolibre, Inc. (MELI)

Amerikaanse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Mercadolibre, Inc. (MELI)

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
3 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
[verwijderd] 12 nov 2008 om 01:53
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
2.695
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 81
Gegeven: 16
Last Trade: 10.33
Change: Down 1.30 (11.18%)
Prev Close: 11.63
Day's Range: 10.13 - 11.80
52wk Range: 9.76 - 81.17
Volume: 810,825

After Hours: 11.45 Up 1.12 (10.84%)
MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) beat earnings in after-hours trading but did not offer formal guidance. Until this conference call is finished it should be considered unfinished business.

Shares are up over 9.5% at $11.32 in after-hours on over 20,000 shares… after an 11% drop today and after about an 85% drop from its late 2007 highs.

-------------------------------------------------------------

MercadoLibre Trying To Catch Up (MELI)

Mercadolibre_logo MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) may have fallen a long ways from back when Jim Cramer called this one his favorite tech calls from Latin America, but the company is up in after-hours trading and took back most of today's losses after its earnings.

The largest online commerce platform in Latin America posted its Q3-2008 EPS of $0.13 on Net Income growth of 110.9% to $5.9 million. Tevenue increased by 76.6% to $40.3 million, and operating income grew by 85.4% to $11.7 million. Excluding retention items, the earnings would have been $0.14 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (First Call) had estimates at $0.12 EPS and $37.85 million in revenue, so today's past results were ahead of what investors expected.

Unfortunately, the company did not offer formal guidance, so until this conference call is finished it should be considered unfinished business.

This was recently given a solid call over at AmTech as well. With a drop of 11% to $10.33 in regular trading, this stock is down about 85% from its 52-week highs. Yep, eight-five percent. Even with a 10% gain in after-hours trading, this stock has a long way to go before many old holders are going to feel better.
[verwijderd] 20 nov 2008 om 18:41
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
2.695
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 81
Gegeven: 16
quote:

skippy44 schreef:


Last Trade: 10.33
Change: Down 1.30 (11.18%)
Prev Close: 11.63
Day's Range: 10.13 - 11.80
52wk Range: 9.76 - 81.17
Volume: 810,825

After Hours: 11.45 Up 1.12 (10.84%)
MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) beat earnings in after-hours trading but did not offer formal guidance. Until this conference call is finished it should be considered unfinished business.

Shares are up over 9.5% at $11.32 in after-hours on over 20,000 shares… after an 11% drop today and after about an 85% drop from its late 2007 highs.

-------------------------------------------------------------

MercadoLibre Trying To Catch Up (MELI)

Mercadolibre_logo MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) may have fallen a long ways from back when Jim Cramer called this one his favorite tech calls from Latin America, but the company is up in after-hours trading and took back most of today's losses after its earnings.

The largest online commerce platform in Latin America posted its Q3-2008 EPS of $0.13 on Net Income growth of 110.9% to $5.9 million. Tevenue increased by 76.6% to $40.3 million, and operating income grew by 85.4% to $11.7 million. Excluding retention items, the earnings would have been $0.14 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (First Call) had estimates at $0.12 EPS and $37.85 million in revenue, so today's past results were ahead of what investors expected.

Unfortunately, the company did not offer formal guidance, so until this conference call is finished it should be considered unfinished business.

This was recently given a solid call over at AmTech as well. With a drop of 11% to $10.33 in regular trading, this stock is down about 85% from its 52-week highs. Yep, eight-five percent. Even with a 10% gain in after-hours trading, this stock has a long way to go before many old holders are going to feel better.

Is hier ook al onder de 10$ nu zelfs 9$ gedoken,is het niet "Jim grote mond Cramer"

Last Trade: 8.84
Change: Down 0.37 (4.02%)
Prev Close: 9.21
Open: 9.00
Day's Range: 8.06 - 9.04
52wk Range: 9.16 - 81.17
Volume: 226,064
Vgekr 25 nov 2018 om 22:53
0
Lid sinds: 01 nov 2017
Laatste bezoek: 25 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
315
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 11
Gegeven: 0
Wat een winst zou je gemaakt hebben als je tien jaar geleden kocht! Het Zuid-Afrikaanse Alibaba?
beurskrant.com/2018/11/25/mercadolibre/
3 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Markt vandaag

Olie duwt handelsdag Black Friday in het rood

23 nov De aandelenbeurzen in New York zijn vrijdag na een verkorte handelsdag met kleine verliezen gesloten. De be... 1

    Indices

    AEX 513,85 -0,05%
    EUR/USD 1,1336 -0,61%
    Germany30^ 11.174,60 +0,32%
    Gold spot 1.223,19 0,00%
    LDN100-24h 6.920,55 0,00%
    NY-Nasdaq Composite 6.938,98 -0,48%
    US30# 24.288,54 -0,16%

    Stijgers

    Fagron
    +8,40%
    PostNL
    +5,19%
    Galapagos
    +2,70%
    ADYEN NV
    +2,35%
    RELX
    +2,08%

    Dalers

    Wessanen
    -14,64%
    ALTICE...
    -12,53%
    Alfen ...
    -6,79%
    Royal ...
    -3,35%
    Arcelo...
    -3,10%
     

    Populair

    Trending

    Bitcoin

    Opinie

    Actueel

    Koersen

    Premium

    Forum

    Secties

    Mijn IEX

    Over IEX