Login
 
Home  /  Forum  /  Koffiekamer  /  ABB?

Koffiekamer « Terug naar discussie overzicht

ABB?

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
160 Posts, Pagina: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 » | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
[verwijderd] 28 okt 2008 om 11:27
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
887
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 76
Gegeven: 182
www.boursorama.com/cours.phtml?symbol...

Staat nu op maar 11.91 CH. Koopje?
voda 17 feb 2011 om 15:48
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 12 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
191.027
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28810
Gegeven: 9680
Winstdaling voor ABB
17 februari 2011, 10:28 | ANP
ZURICH (AFN) - Het Zwitserse technologieconcern ABB heeft zowel de winst als de omzet het afgelopen jaar zien dalen. Desondanks is het bedrijf optimistisch over 2011, zo meldde het donderdag.

Het afgelopen jaar zag ABB de winst met 12 procent dalen ten opzichte van 2009, tot circa 2,56 miljard dollar (1,9 miljard euro). De omzet nam licht af, met 1 procent tot 31,6 miljard dollar.

ABB is sterk afhankelijk van investeringen door bedrijven in onder meer duurzamere krachtcentrales. Die namen de afgelopen jaren stevig af, onder meer vanwege de economische crisis. Voor 2011 verwacht ABB een groei van het resultaat, vooral door een aantrekkende vraag in opkomende markten.

Fonds: aand. ABB Ltd.
Beurs: Swiss Exchange (Virtex)

Laatste Volume Tijd
Laatste CHF 22,64 1.432 15:32:20
Verschil CHF -0,54 -2,3296 %
Bied ---
Laat ---
Hoogste CHF 23,17 09:05:33
Laagste CHF 22,50 14:51:53
Cum. volume --- 10.240.304
Indicatieve opening ---
Open CHF 22,80 09:01:03
Vorig slot CHF 23,18 16-02-2011
Gemiddelde dagomzet --- 6.717.040
voda 21 jun 2011 om 16:44
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 12 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
191.027
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28810
Gegeven: 9680
ABB wins power order in Bangladesh

ABB, the leading power and automation technology group, has won an order from the Hyundai Engineering & Construction Company, to supply a turnkey electrical balance of plant solution including a132 kilovolt substation that will support a 360 megawatt power plant in Bangladesh. The power plant and substation will be located in Haripur, on the outskirts of the capital city, Dhaka and will help to meet the growing demand for electricity in the Chittagong and Dhaka area.

As part of the turnkey electrical balance of plant solution, ABB will also design, supply, install and commission the 132 kV substation. Key equipment supplies include gas-insulated switchgear the generator transformer, auxiliary and distribution transformers, generator circuit breakers and medium-voltage switchgear. The project is scheduled for completion in 2013.

Mr Franz Josef Mengede head of ABB’s Power Generation business within the Power Systems division said that “This project is part of the country’s efforts to accelerate the development of the country’s power infrastructure. It will boost power capacity and strengthen the Bangladesh transmission network, helping to meet the growing demand for electricity.”

Prior to transmission the substation will step-up the voltage generated at the new gas-fueled combined cycle thermal power plant. The plant is owned and operated by Electricity Generation Company of Bangladesh an enterprise of the Bangladesh Power Development Board entrusted to produce and sell electricity.

ABB’s comprehensive portfolio for the power generation sector includes integrated instrumentation, control, automation and electrical solutions that help optimize power plant performance, improve reliability, enhance efficiency and minimize environmental impact.
voda 22 aug 2011 om 23:27
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 12 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
191.027
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28810
Gegeven: 9680
ABB commissions drive and control systems at Copper Mountain mine

ABB completed commissioning the low speed dual pinion mill drive and control systems at the newly reopened Copper Mountain super pit mine in British Columbia, Canada. The initial order was awarded in 2008. Engineering, delivery and commissioning of the complete drive systems are worth over USD 26 million.

The 18,000 acre mine site is located in southern British Columbia, 20 kilometers south of Princeton and had produced 1.7 billion pounds of copper prior to closing in 1996. It recently resumed operation in 2011 with estimated annual copper ore production of approximately 100 million pounds per year.

ABBs scope of supply for the joint ABB Switzerland or ABB Canada project included the startup of a new semi autogenous mill and two ball mills with three ABB low speed dual pinion mill drive systems. Each consists of the ACS 6000 frequency converter, converter transformers and two synchronous motors. In addition, ABB commissioned its renowned mill drive control and automation system 800xA.

ABB s dual pinion mill drive system operates at variable speed to allow increased availability of the complete production line, as well as increased production and grinding efficiency. The ACS 6000 motor control platform, based on ABB s revolutionary direct torque control technology, allows for fast and accurate process control in combination with low energy consumption.

Mr Jim O’Rourke CEO of Copper Mountain said that the recently commissioned state of the art ABB technology fulfills our high requirements for maximum control over the grinding process, improvement of productivity, energy efficiency and process reliability. The plant and its facilities are all working well and meeting our expectations. We are very happy with the outstanding overall performance the ABB team has shown during the entire project.
voda 22 aug 2011 om 23:28
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 12 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
191.027
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28810
Gegeven: 9680
ABB wins orders worth USD 200 million in S Korea and Singapore

ABB has announced that it won several orders for a total of USD 200 million from Samsung Heavy Industries, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Keppel FELS and Jurong Shipyard Pte Ltd., to supply equipment 23 new Jack Up and DP drilling vessels and one FPSO to be executed in South Korea and Singapore. The orders were booked during the second quarter of 2011.

The vessels operate in oil and gas extraction, production and transportation, and include semi-submersible drilling rigs, drill ships, mobile oil and gas platforms as well as floating production, storage and offloading vessels.

Mr Veli Matti Reinikkala head of ABB's Process Automation division said that "This group of important orders underscores ABB’s excellent reputation for delivering comprehensive, reliable solutions that help our marine customers operate at the highest levels of efficiency, as well as our vast oil and gas industry expertise."

ABB's delivery will help the ships maximize their energy efficiency, as well as provide a reliable power supply to improve the use of onboard equipment. The scope of supply includes complete electrical systems and related equipment such as generators, distribution switchboards, and transformers, as well as drives and motors to power the ships’ thrusters and drilling systems.

ABB's Process Automation division delivers industry specific solutions and services for industrial automation and plant electrification. These solutions help customers meet their critical business needs in the areas of energy efficiency, operational profitability, capital productivity, risk management, and global responsibility. Available industry specific solutions include process control, instrumentation, analytics, safety, plant optimization, telecommunications, energy management and power distribution.
Svartalfa 22 aug 2011 om 23:31
0
Lid sinds: 23 jan 2010
Laatste bezoek: 19 mrt 2012
Aantal posts:
3.154
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 338
Gegeven: 322
Ik ken ABB van de Zwaardvisklasse onderzeeboten.
Prima spul!
voda 20 sep 2011 om 17:04
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 12 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
191.027
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28810
Gegeven: 9680
Slowdown signs - ABB India margins under pressure



India's ABB Ltd, a unit of Swiss engineering group ABB, has seen its margins come under pressure as customers hold back spending and put growth plans on hold due to increased borrowing costs and insecurity over slowing economic growth that could fall below 8% this year.

Mr Bazmi Husain MD of ABB India, on the side lines of its flagship event, Automation and Power World APW at Manekshaw Center in New Delhi, told reporters that “Margins are certainly under pressure."

He also said the parent company, ABB, had no plans to increase its 75% stake in the unit.

ABB employs 10,000 workers in India and runs 14 plants across seven locations

(Sourced from Reuters)
voda 22 sep 2011 om 20:49
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 12 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
191.027
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28810
Gegeven: 9680
ABB to build pilot solar power plants in South Africa

ABB, the leading power and automation technology group, will construct two solar photovoltaic power plants for Eskom, South Africa’s national electricity provider. The pilot plants, each of one hectare, will be located on Greenfield sites adjacent to the coal fired power stations at Lethabo, in the Free State province, and Kendal in the Mpumalanga province. They will be the first of their kind built in the country.

At the Kendal power station, ABB will provide a fixed tilt solar PV power plant with a station capacity of 620 kilowatts and production potential of 11,445,398 kilowatt hours per year. At the Lethabo site, the installation will comprise a single axis tracking solar PV power plant with a peaking capacity of 575 kW and a production potential of 12,491,479 kWh per year.

The PV plants will be designed to operate independently to produce electrical power for use by the existing power stations and will be capable of remote operation and monitoring. The fast track projects are scheduled to be completed by November 2011 prior to the Conference of Parties 17 event on climate change to be held in Durban later that month.

Mr Franz Josef Mengede, head of ABB's Power Generation business within the Power Systems division, said that "ABB technologies are playing a key role in facilitating the generation and grid integration of renewable energies. Solar power has an important role to play in our future energy mix and we are pleased to support Eskom in this pioneering effort."

ABB has an extensive offering of products, systems and service solutions for the solar sector and has successfully executed a significant number of turnkey PV projects around the world. The company also recently invested in Novatec Solar, a leading provider of Linear Fresnel Concentrated Solar Power technology, which uses flat mirrors to concentrate the sun’s energy onto a receiver to produce steam.
voda 23 sep 2011 om 20:57
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 12 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
191.027
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28810
Gegeven: 9680
ABB wins substations order worth USD 71 million from SAIL

ABB, the leading power and automation technology group, has won an order worth USD 71 million from Steel Authority of India Limited to supply a substation package for its Bhilai Steel Plant located in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh.

The new high voltage substations will enable the additional power supply needed to support a planned increase in the steel plant’s annual production capacity from 5 million to 7 million tonnes.

ABB will design, supply, install and commission the substations as part of a turnkey solution. Key products to be supplied include switchgear, transformers, cables, fire protection and detection systems and a range of other power equipment.

ABB will also install the substation automation systems, incorporating the latest IEC 61850 compliant protection and control equipment. IEC 61850 is an international standard that ensures interoperability and open communications between substation devices and other grid installations. The project is scheduled to be completed by 2013.

Mr Peter Leupp head of ABB's Power Systems division said that "In addition to enhancing power supplies to support increased production, the substations will improve availability and reliability of electricity to the plant. ABB's energy efficient and environmentally friendly technologies will also facilitate the phase out of aging, energy intensive equipment, bringing operational benefits."
voda 23 sep 2011 om 20:58
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 12 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
191.027
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28810
Gegeven: 9680
ABB wins major oil and gas marine contract in Brazil

ABB, the leading power and automation technology group, recently won an order to provide power supply infrastructure, systems and equipment for two new floating, production, storage and offloading units operated by Petrobras. The units will process crude oil and natural gas extracted from beneath the sea floor, off the southern coast of Brazil. The order was booked during the second quarter.

ABB’s comprehensive delivery for each unit will ensure a safe and reliable electrical supply onboard. The two new Petrobras FPSO units P-58 and P-62 will operate in the oil-rich Campos basin, offshore from Rio de Janeiro. They are scheduled to start operation in mid 2012 with a collective capacity of 360,000 barrels of oil and 12 million cubic square meters of gas per day.

The scope of supply for each unit includes a containerized E House (electrical house) which includes a 600 ton electrical room to house the complete 100 MW power system, as well as related power generation and energy distribution equipment, and engineering and installation services. ABB’s delivery also includes energy management systems and power supply protection equipment.

Mr Veli Matti Reinikkala, head of ABB's Process Automation division, said that "ABB's excellent local resources, vast oil and gas industry expertise and technical solutions, as well as our long history of working with Petrobras, were important factors in winning this order."

ABB recently won a similar order for Petrobras' P-63 FPSO unit; the company has supplied Petrobras with automation and electrification systems for numerous projects over the years.

ABB's Process Automation division delivers industry specific solutions and services for industrial automation and plant electrification. These solutions help customers meet their critical business needs in the areas of energy efficiency, operational profitability, capital productivity, risk management, and global responsibility. Available industry specific solutions include process control, instrumentation, analytics, safety, plant optimization, telecommunications, energy management and power distribution.
kck 23 sep 2011 om 21:21
0
Lid sinds: 25 feb 2008
Laatste bezoek: 12 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
4.951
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 419
Gegeven: 350
PRICE: 15.160 CHF

Komen 2008 van 35chf.
KW 12
Excellent high-tech bedrijf.

Gekocht bijna 6jaar terug aan 9chf.
Chf sindsdien ~30% hoger,dus aankoop rond 6chf.
BAH dus.

Zijn er nog hiero die in ABB beleggen?
Zal wel njet.

Draadopener was overigens ene Pilot-1.
Kreeg een ban om een of andere duistere reden.
voda 23 sep 2011 om 21:23
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 12 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
191.027
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28810
Gegeven: 9680
Ben een ex-ABB belegger. Heb er een godsvermogen aan verloren.
Jammer, want de koers heeft een duivelse koersexplosie meegemaakt.
Weer natuurlijk op de verkeerde momenten gekocht.

Nee, Pilot-1 heeft zelf de stekker eruit getrokken. Ken hem van het Boskalis forum.
kck 23 sep 2011 om 21:28
0
Lid sinds: 25 feb 2008
Laatste bezoek: 12 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
4.951
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 419
Gegeven: 350
quote:

voda schreef op 23 sep 2011 om 21:23:


Ben een ex-ABB belegger. Heb er een godsvermogen aan verloren.



Sneu Voda,was dat nog tijdens de asbestos claims?
ignatius 23 sep 2011 om 21:55
0
Lid sinds: 04 mei 2010
Laatste bezoek: 19 nov 2016
Aantal posts:
3.865
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 199
Gegeven: 1087
quote:

kck schreef op 23 sep 2011 om 21:21:


PRICE: 15.160 CHF

Komen 2008 van 35chf.
KW 12
Excellent high-tech bedrijf.

Gekocht bijna 6jaar terug aan 9chf.
Chf sindsdien ~30% hoger,dus aankoop rond 6chf.
BAH dus.

Zijn er nog hiero die in ABB beleggen?
Zal wel njet.

Draadopener was overigens ene Pilot-1.
Kreeg een ban om een of andere duistere reden.


Het staat op mijn lijstje.

Is de KW niet hoger trouwens?
ignatius 23 sep 2011 om 22:20
0
Lid sinds: 04 mei 2010
Laatste bezoek: 19 nov 2016
Aantal posts:
3.865
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 199
Gegeven: 1087
Boursorama zegt namelijk:

2010 2011 2012
BNA 1.04 1.25 1.42
Dividende 0.56 0.57 0.63
Rendement 3.38 % 3.47 % 3.80 %
PER 15.84 13.21 11.63
voda 23 sep 2011 om 22:29
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 12 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
191.027
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28810
Gegeven: 9680
quote:

kck schreef op 23 sep 2011 om 21:28:


[...]

Sneu Voda,was dat nog tijdens de asbestos claims?

Jawel, sterker nog, ik ben een ex-ABB medewerker.
Heb meegedaan met employee share program.

In de eerste instantie veel geld verdient (toen de koers van 10 CHF naar meer dan 30 steeg. Toen kocht zelf bij......, daarna ging het snel verkeerd...., vandaar de zware verliezen, handelde in die dagen ook nog met aandelen krediet (VBR). Man, dit was killing...
kck 23 sep 2011 om 23:04
0
Lid sinds: 25 feb 2008
Laatste bezoek: 12 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
4.951
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 419
Gegeven: 350
quote:

beurseindbaas schreef op 23 sep 2011 om 21:55:



Is de KW niet hoger trouwens?


Bloomberg trailing 12,6,ignatio.

Bourso loopt meestal achter btw soms een week(aanpassing aan koers dus).

BNA 1.04 1.25 1.42

12x1,25=15
voda 3 okt 2011 om 15:56
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 12 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
191.027
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28810
Gegeven: 9680
ABB opens new production line for solar inverters in Estonia

ABB, the leading power and automation technology group, has opened its first production line for solar string inverters and an engineering center in Jüri in Estonia, to meet growing long-term demand for solar power technology.

The new production line has a yearly capacity of 400 MW and can rapidly expand in response to the growing long term demand for solar inverters if required. The engineering center supports the solar inverter business as well as the motors and drives factories that are based at the same location

Mr Ulrich Spiesshofer, head of ABB's Discrete Automation and Motion division, said that "We strongly believe that solar energy will be used increasingly in our energy mix to reduce the effects of power generation on climate change and we expect that production volumes in this plant will grow steadily in the long term. This step is a milestone in our expanding solar technology offering."

In addition, ABB has also invested in a new solar plant. The plant has a capacity of 25 kilowatt and is the largest solar installation mounted on the roof of a building in Estonia. It will be used mainly for testing and demonstration purposes in conjunction with the new production line. Each inverter is tested and its efficiency measured before it leaves the factory to ensure correct specifications and quality requirements.

Solar inverters convert the direct current generated by photovoltaic cells into alternating current that can be fed into the grid and are key components in an energy infrastructure that harnesses the power of the sun. The inverters produced in Estonia are so called string inverters used in residential and commercial roof top applications.

Mr Spiesshofer said that "The high tech production hub in Estonia and its highly skilled technological workforce make the country an excellent supply base for ABB."

ABB has been operating in Estonia since 1992. The company employs 1,130 staff at 4 production sites. Over the years Estonia has become an important high tech production hub for ABB and has been home to one of three global feeder factories for wind power generators.

The speed with which Estonia adopts new technology is shown by the recent order from Kredex, the Estonian state owned export credit agency, for more than 500 ABB electric car chargers, to be installed across the country.
voda 4 okt 2011 om 17:01
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 12 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
191.027
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28810
Gegeven: 9680
ABB wins power products order worth USD 26 million in Norway

ABB, the leading power and automation technology group, announced that it has won an order worth USD 26 million from the leading Norwegian transmission company Statnett to supply eight large variable shunt reactors with a rating of 200 megavolts ampere reactive and weighing about 260 tonnes, making them the largest of their kind ever built.

Variable shunt reactors provide a flexible and cost efficient solution to regulate the voltage levels when the network load varies with the season and time of day or night. It also provides flexibility to meet future development and changes in the grid and load structure.

Mr Markus Heimbach, head of the Transformers business, a part of ABB’s Power Products division, said that "This new design of variable shunt reactors will help reduce losses and have a wider regulation range. We are pleased that Statnett, a pioneer in deploying shunt reactor solutions has once again affirms their faith in ABB's technology."
voda 14 okt 2011 om 16:13
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 12 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
191.027
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28810
Gegeven: 9680
ABB opens new production line for 3kV EMU converters in Poland

ABB has stepped up production of traction systems in Poland. High quality, rugged, and energy saving traction converters are key components for modernizing Poland’s rail vehicle fleet and strengthen ABB's position in the rail vehicle equipment market.

Poland is an important and traditional railway country. The history of rail transport in Poland dates back to the first half of the 19th century. Today, Poland is one of the five countries with the largest rail vehicle fleets in Europe. The Polish railways network consists of around 19,600 kilometers of track, of which the vast majority is electrified using a 3 kilovolts DC overhead line system. Traditionally, Poland has a diversified national rail vehicle industry, which is also increasingly exporting.

Due to its central situation in Europe and highly skilled population, Poland is an important location for ABB. ABB has had a presence in Poland since 1990, and has more than 2,500 employees, 6 production facilities and one of its seven global corporate research centers in Krakow. Increasingly, ABB supplies high quality key components for rail infrastructure and rail vehicles to the Polish market or from Polish ABB factories to the world market.

In 2010, ABB started to produce traction converters for diesel electric trains in this new factory. As part of the BORDLINE® CC family, these converters are highly compact and integrated, with 500 kilowatts motor power, 50 kW auxiliary power, and an 8 kW battery charger. More than 400 traction converters of this type have been sold. Customers like the reliability, the modular design, the need for fewer spare parts, and the active rectifier, which allows the diesel engine to run always at its best efficiency.

In October 2011, ABB opened a new production line and routine test facility at this factory for BORDLINE® CC750 DC 3 kV, a powerful compact converter for Electric Multiple Unit trains in DC grids. 3 kV DC line voltage is the most widespread electrification in Poland, Spain, Italy, and for many other important rail networks in Central and Eastern Europe as well as in the Southern hemisphere. 56 BORDLINE® CC750 DC 3 kV converters assure reliable and smooth transport in fourteen regional trains from Stadler Rail of type FLIRT in the regions of Mazovia and Silesia.

Mr Janusz Petrykowski manager of ABB's Discrete Automation and Motion division in Poland said that "Moving such a production volume to Aleksandrow Lodzki is a strong commitment to the Polish rail market. We are confident that ABB’s move and local presence for support will be rewarded with future projects both from Polish transport companies and Polish vehicle manufacturers. Our company delivers almost all power elements for electric contact lines and vehicle equipment. Regarding the specific character of railway power supply systems all over the world, there are not many producers who can be proud of such an extensive product portfolio."

For the last twenty years, ABB has been delivering equipment and systems for local rail power supply infrastructure. Based on the technical and technological heritage from the Elta factory in £ódŸ, ABB has substantially contributed to construction, extension and modernization of Polish railway network. ABB’s global center of excellence for DC substation converters has also been moved to the power electronics factory in Aleksandrow Lodzki.
160 Posts, Pagina: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 » | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Markt vandaag

Heineken lager op groene beursdag

17:44 De Europese beurzen zijn de eerste dag van de week met winst geëindigd. Daarmee herstelden de effectenbeurz...

    Indices

    AEX 524,10 +1,11%
    Dow30# 24.636,73 +1,84%
    EUR/USD 1,2283 +0,25%
    FTSE-100 7.177,06 +1,19%
    Germany30^ 12.339,90 +1,92%
    Gold spot 1.323,90 +0,59%
    NY-Nasdaq Composite 6.874,49 +1,44%

    Stijgers

    Flow T...
    +5,08%
    Galapagos
    +4,42%
    Sligro
    +3,68%
    Probio...
    +3,20%
    Takeaw...
    +3,17%

    Dalers

    Air Fr...
    -3,55%
    Heineken
    -2,03%
    SBM Of...
    -1,95%
    Avantium
    -1,69%
    ABN AMRO
    -1,43%

    Nieuws Forum Meer»

    (5)

    sjaak100 op 12-feb-18 17:42
    (3)

    Arie40 op 12-feb-18 17:13
    (3)

    Arod74 op 12-feb-18 16:13
    (7)

    Kuis op 12-feb-18 15:15
    (2)

    grizzly hobby op 12-feb-18 15:08

    Column Forum Meer»

    (3)

    Brievenbus op 12-feb-18 20:47
    (145)

    Fundbuster op 12-feb-18 20:34
    (10)

    Rampstad op 12-feb-18 20:13
    (31)

    Sorong op 12-feb-18 19:12
    (6)

    tampi op 12-feb-18 18:21
     

    Populair

    Trending

    Bitcoin

    Opinie

    Actueel

    Koersen

    Premium

    Forum

    Secties

    Mijn IEX

    Over IEX