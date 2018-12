ASML « Terug naar discussie overzicht

De chipsboeren krijgen het nog druk, Asml dus ook.





Taiwan network IC design houses optimistic about 3Q demand







Cage Chao, Taipei; Meiling Chen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 6 August 2008]





Because of the effects of the peak season and the launch of Intel's new Centrino platform, Taiwan networking IC design companies expect to see their sales grow by more than 10% sequentially in the third quarter amid increased demand for WLAN and Gigabit switch products.



Although Ralink Technology was unsatisfied with its second quarter results (in terms of margins), the company expects 10-15% sales growth in the third quarter amid increasing demand for WLAN 802.11n chips. The company's sales in July are expected to rise from the NT$412 million in sales reported in June. Sales in August will a monthly record, the company added.



Realtek also predicts its July sales will recover to NT$1.6 billion, representing growth from NT$1.45 billion in June. Sales will keep continuing rising in August and September amid increasing orders of PC products and the company gaining market share in the WLAN, Gigabit and LCD monitor controller chip segments. The highest sales for the year will come in September or October, the company noted and it expects to challenge for record revenues during this time.



Two other network IC design companies Davicom Semiconductor and IC Plus also hold an optimistic view on the market for Gigabit related chips and both expect double-digit sales growth in the third quarter.