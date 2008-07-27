ASML « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Inloggen

Nieuwe upcycle in de halfgeleider industrie?

novital 27 jul 2008 om 12:19
Wat zullen de drijvende krachten zijn achter een nieuwe upcycle in de semiconductor industrie?

Volgens Intel zal het een explosie zijn van interesse in het mobiele web omdat de behoefte aan ´verbondenheid´ zal exploderen. Waar voorheen de groeimarkt bestond uit telefonie en technisch weinig eisende statische zaken zoals e-mail en korte tekstberichten, richt de heb-interesse zich nu op ´rich content´ zoals het web, mobiele TV, muziek en video´s. Slimme telefoons, zoals bijvoorbeeld Apple´s iPhone, worden in snel tempo populair.

Lees: ´Boom times ahead for mobile web´ op:
news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/technology/752230...

(Er zullen lezers zijn die vinden dat Intel, als belanghebbende, niet objectief is en de vermelding van haar opinie daarom niet thuishoort in dit forum.)
[verwijderd] 27 jul 2008 om 15:12
[Is het nu al zo erg dat je je moet indekken voor de negatieve reacties van anderen? Ik, en velen met mij, zijn blij dat je het forum in leven houdt door geregeld berichtjes te posten. Wat een ieder er daarna over denkt, is aan hen. Mensen die niet gediend zijn van quotes, moeten ze niet lezen en zeker niet, tot in den treuren, aanmerkingen op maken.
Dus nogmaals bedankt.

Vroeg mij trouwens af hoe het komt dat ASML vrijdag eindelijk weer eens positief uitblonk na een periode van teruggang. Ik ben benieuwd of "leken" nog een prognose kunnen maken. De experts van de banken maken er een potje van. Ene moment een koersdoel van 25E om het de week daarop te verlagen naar 12,50E]
novital 28 jul 2008 om 10:20
Zoals vermeld in een bovenstaand bericht gaat een nieuwe strijd van start om de gunst van de mobiele web gebruiker. De strijd in deze arena zal onder andere gaan tussen Intel´s Atom Centrino platform, Arm, Qualcomm, TI en andere.

Lees: www.eetimes.com/news/latest/showArtic...


Ook op andere fronten wordt hard gewerkt (´you ain´t seen nothing yet´) om binnen vijf jaar een rijke internet ervaring naar alle mogelijke soorten apparaten te brengen varierend van kleine slimme telefoons tot grote hogedefinitie TV schermen en alles daartussen in voor oneindige flexibiliteit. Daarvoor moeten nog wel een reeks bezwaren uit de weg geruimd worden.

Lees hierover: www.eetimes.com/news/latest/showArtic...


Als hieruit nieuwe vraag, nieuwe marktsegmenten of misschien wel nieuwe hypes ontstaan (the revolution has begun) is dit gunstig voor de chipmakers en ASML.
Maar wie twijfelt hier eigenlijk aan, gezien de honger naar verbondenheid en interactieve entertainment.
novital 29 jul 2008 om 16:02
Welke saneringsmaatregelen zijn chipsproducenten momenteel aan het nemen om een halt toe te roepen aan overproduktie en dalende winsten dan wel oplopende verliezen in met name het geheugensegment? Dat zijn er meerdere en ze worden nu snel genomen, want de pijn zit diep en wordt alsmaar groter. Ik noem ze in het kort en geef er wat voorbeelden bij.

1. De ´fab-less´ of ´fab-lite´ strategie. Dat is de concentratie op ontwikkeling en ontwerp van IC´s en het geheel of gedeeltelijk afstoten van de zeer kapitaalsintensieve productie naar foundries, die in opdracht van derden produceren, zoals STMC, UMC, Chartered en SMIC. Dit proces is al langer gaande.
2. verkoop verlieslijdende bedrijfsonderdelen (STM met Qimonda)
3. stop/verlaag produktie van verlieslijdende DRAM en NAND produkten en schakel over op andere producten (SMIC)
4. verlaag de investeringen (Capex) in uitbreiding van de productiecapaciteit
5. sluit kosten-inefficiënte 200mm produktielijnen (Hynix) of bouw ze om naar 300mm lijnen.
6. leg het loodje en/of laat je overnemen door een kapitaalkrachtiger partner

Op termijn zullen deze maatregelen de overproduktie in gaan dammen. Dat moet een betere balans teweegbrengen tussen aanbod en vraag en de prijzen naar renderende niveau´s terugbrengen. Dé indicator voor dit op gang gekomen proces zal natuurlijk het prijspeil van DRAM en NAND zijn. De komende maanden/kwartalen zal de industrie de vinger op die pols leggen. Wij kijken mee om te zien of en wanneer de producten van ASML tengevolge weer als zoete broodjes over de Veldhovense toonbank zullen gaan.
novital 29 jul 2008 om 16:16
De wereldwijde chipverkopen stegen met 7% in juni in vergelijking met juni 2007, na een stijging van 9,2% in mei.
Het volume blijft gestaag stijgen. Nu de prijzen nog.


Global chip sales seen up 7% in June

Peter Clarke
EE Times Europe (07/29/2008 9:59 AM EDT)

LONDON  The three-month moving average of global chip sales for June is estimated to have come in at $21.4 billion up 7 percent from $20.0 billion in June 2007, according to Bruce Diesen, analyst at Carnegie Research.

However June's three-month average is set to be down from the $21.8 billion achieved in May 2008. Actual June chip sales probably rose 7.3 percent year-on-year in dollar terms, Diesen said, compared to a 9.2 percent jump in May.

Diesen said the general slowdown in consumer spending, especially in the U.K., should show up in slower chip sales. But Chinese technology exports remained strong in June, helped by the trend toward sea cargo at the expense of air cargo, meaning back to school shipments are earlier this year.

"We still expect 2008 chip sales to rise 3 percent in dollars and 11 percent in volume," said Diesen."

Japanese equipment producers cut production at end of the quarter, said Diesen, pointing out that Japan is not repeating the inventory build-up of 2001. Handset production stayed steady in June, compared with May and indications are still for double-digit growth in 2008. Meanwhile capital expenditure on semiconductor manufacturing continued to fall in June, said Diesen.

www.eetimes.com/news/latest/showArtic...
novital 30 jul 2008 om 21:38
´Return of glory days for semiconductor industry´ is de titel van een artikel door Malcolm Penn, CEO van Future Horizons, een onafhankelijke analist voor de halfgeleider industrie. Optimisme volop dus, gebaseerd op de constante groei (+12.3% omzet, +7,2% volume) gedurende de eerste vijf maanden van het jaar, als het geheugensegment even terzijde gelegd wordt. Penn stelt dat ´met alle korte termijn industrie fundamentals opgesteld in een positieve slagorde, zal de markt onvermijdelijk reageren met een sterke tweede jaarhelft´, en de groei zal niet enkel voor de korte termijn zijn. De vraag is niet of, maar wanneer de trend van start zal gaan.

Lees: www.electronicsweekly.com/Articles/20...
novital 30 jul 2008 om 22:24
De voorzitter van Intel, Craig Barrett, zegt geen vertraging te zien in de wereldwijde vraag naar PCs, ondanks de economische problemen in de VS en in andere landen. Hij stelt dat de wereld economie niet zo robuust is als die zou kunnen zijn, maar het het is geen ramp.

www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content...

Het begint er langzaam aan op te lijken dat als de overproduktie van DRAM en NAND flash geheugen onder controle is, de halfgeleider industrie weer duidelijk betere cijfers zal kunnen laten zien. Hierop wacht ASML.
novital 1 aug 2008 om 09:32
Als de foundries TSMC en UMC volgend jaar en masse chips willen gaan produceren op 40nm, dan zullen daar flinke capaciteitsinvesteringen voor nodig zijn in ASML machines van het 1900i en 1950i kaliber. Daarop zit ASML nu juist te wachten. De bestellingen zouden dit jaar nog de deur uit moeten gaan. Bedenk dat UMC dit jaar nog geen enkele aankoop deed bij ASML.

tweakers.net/nieuws/54853/gpu-fabrika...
novital 1 aug 2008 om 10:04
Dat het zeker niet uitsluitend kommer en kwel is in de chipsbranche bewijst ook deze ontwikkeling:

UK PC Sales: Best growth in Europe.

Twee stukjes daaruit:

The UK PC market showed the biggest growth in Western Europe in the second quarter, according to analysts at Gartner, with shipments totalling 2.8 million units.

en

"The PC market in the UK again performed above expectations as the consumer market continued to boom. The introduction of the mini-notebook PC has created some excitement, and we expect sales in this segment will help the market sustain growth for the rest of the year."

hardware.silicon.com/desktops/0,39024645,39266497,00.htm
novital 4 aug 2008 om 09:00
ASML hofft auf Aufschwung im kommenden Jahr
04.08 07:55

VELDHOVEN (AWP International) - Der niederländische Chipindustrie-Ausrüster ASML hofft auf einen Aufschwung im kommenden Jahr. "Es gibt verschiedene Indizien, die eine Erholung des Marktes innerhalb von 9 bis 18 Monaten wahrscheinlich machen", sagten Vorstand Klaus Fuchs und Marketingchef Antonio Mesquida Küsters der "Financial Times Deutschland" (FTD/Montagausgabe). In den nächsten Monaten erwartet Fuchs, dass die Chiphersteller Investitionen in neue Maschinen wegen der abflauenden Konjunktur verschieben.

Branchenprimus ASML will den japanischen Konkurrenten Nikon und Canon in diesem schwierigen Umfeld Marktanteile abnehmen. "Wir rechnen 2008 mit einem Ausbau unserer Marktposition um zwei bis drei Prozentpunkte ? wie im Durchschnitt der vergangenen 20 Jahre auch", sagte Mesquida Küsters.

AMSL hatte im zweiten Quartal einen Umsatz- und - Sondereffekte ausgeklammert - auch einen Gewinnrückgang hinnehmen müssen. Daraufhin senkten die Niederländer ihr Jahresziel. Sie erwarten nun einen Umsatzeinbruch von 20 Prozent.

(Quelle: AWP)

www.cash.ch/news/story/448/577845/40/40
novital 4 aug 2008 om 12:19
Wereldwijde chipsverkopen nemen met 5.4% toe in de eerste helft van 2008 in vergelijking met 1H07. In juni bedroeg de groei 8%. De vraag komt vooral voort uit toenemende verkopen van PCs en mobieltjes. De regio met de grootste groei is Azië. De snelle prijsdaling van de chips maskeert de aanhoudende volumegroei.

Lees:
www.businesswire.com/portal/site/home...

Het is volumegroei die de motor is voor het succes van ASML, maar een verbetering van chipsprijzen, met name van geheugenchips, zou het proces versnellen.
novital 4 aug 2008 om 16:40
Pessimistische opinies zijn er natuurlijk ook.


DRAM demise to linger in 2009, says iSuppli Corp

Aug 04, 2008 at 03:19 PM

The DRAM oversupply debacle is now not expected to correct itself until the second half of 2009, according to Nam Hyung Kim, Chief Analyst, memory ICs, at iSuppli Corp. Capital spending cutbacks seen at the beginning of the year, coupled to further reductions seen for the second half of 2008 are not sufficient to stem overcapacity in the third quarter of 2008, resulting in price declines even during the greatest quarter of demand. This has had an impact on rising inventory levels, Kim said.

“The average DRAM contract price is expected to decline by more than 10 percent from the current level by the end of the third quarter,” predicted Nam Hyung Kim, director and chief analyst, memory ICs, at iSuppli. “The inventory level in the channel and among PC OEMs has increased compared to the second quarter. Global economic conditions are adding more uncertainty on the demand side of the equation.”

iSuppli’s preliminary estimate is that DRAM unit shipments have increased by 15 percent in the second quarter compared to the first, which was much higher than iSuppli’s anticipated 10 percent rise.

According to Kim, NAND flash suppliers have cut capital spending and fab expansions, which will see one more quarter of price declines before pricing begins to improve.

www.fabtech.org/content/view/65701/
novital 5 aug 2008 om 10:17
Semiconductor market starting to look interesting, says Future Horizons

Michael McManus, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 5 August 2008]

With market data recently released by the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) showing that quarterly semiconductor sales growth reached 3.0% in the second quarter, Malcolm Penn, Chairman & CEO of Future Horizons reiterated that the semiconductor industry remains strong, despite a general gloom observed in the market.

On a year-on-year basis, total semiconductor sales and ASPs (average selling prices) in June were up 12.2% and 11.8%, respectively, with logic the star performer (up 25.3% and 16.6%), followed by analog (14.5% and 0.2%) and micro (12.2% and 6.5%), let down only by memory (-5.8% and -10.2% respectively), Penn noted. In the non-IC categories, opto was up 25.2% and 10.1% respectively, followed by total discretes at 8.4% and 15.7%.

The market excluding memories was up 18.1% in value versus June 2007, driven by a 11.2% increase in units and 6.2% growth in ASPs, Penn stated.

Given the strong underlying market fundamentals, Penn questioned the less than optimistic outlook seen in the market, while implying that pessimism should generally directed at specific companies rather than specific sectors. Looking at the second quarter results, Penn pointed out that whereas Broadcom and ST grew 16% and 7% respectively, Infineon, NXP and Texas Instruments (TI) were flat.
uitvreter 5 aug 2008 om 12:07
Op een gegeven moment zullen de chipsboeren toch ns nieuwe machines moeten aanschaffen of laten reviseren.

Nu wordt het nog en masse uitgesteld, maar de bezettingsgraad is hoog, slijtage gaat gewoon door...:). Die machines van Asml gaan wat langer mee of course, langer dan je denkt....:-).

Het komende halfjaar zullen de orders wel binnendruppelen, lage chipprijzen doen er dan niet zoveel toe. [Al helpt het natuurlijk wel]

gr.uitvreter
novital 5 aug 2008 om 16:30
Zacks Investment Research blijft positief, zeker voor 2009. Redenen: 55nm DRAM ramp-up, gezonde omzetgroei bij de foundries en de overgang naar double exposure lithography bij geheugenmakers.


ASML Semi Sees Opportunities

Posted Tue Aug 05, 10:55 am ET
Posted By: Ken Nagy, CFA

ASML Holding N.V.’s (ASML) June quarter revenue and EPS outperformed consensus estimates. The company has the leading position in the next generation immersion lithography tools, which will lead to long-term growth. The firm is managing weakness in the markets by cutting SG&A and R&D expenses.

Looking ahead to 2009, the management expects a positive tail wind, given the Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) ramp-up of 55-nanometer, the healthy revenue growth at foundry customers and the transition to double patterning lithography by flash memory leaders. We are reiterating our Buy rating on the shares of ASML.

ASML is growing its market share. The company just added a major client in Japan. The management expects a positive tail wind in 2009 as the transition to double patterning in memory begins.

ASML’s 193nm introduction is unlikely to face competition, at least in the near-term. In addition, the used equipment market is also improving, with tier II customers increasing their capacity by adding 200mm tools. The 200mm tools have better gross margins than the 300mm products, since these products are newer.

The firm is ramping immersion very quickly. Immersion is getting into production for the flash nodes at the 5x level that is 50-nanometer and above. Management expects that the flash customers are willing to ramp 4x nodes to another completely different node in high volume and also expect the DRAM customers to start to ramp for the first time, immersion into their business. This is the key to ASML’s growth because DRAM today is still a business which is approximately twice the size of flash.

www.zacks.com/blog/post_detail.html?t...
uitvreter 6 aug 2008 om 21:24
De chipsboeren krijgen het nog druk, Asml dus ook.


Taiwan network IC design houses optimistic about 3Q demand



Cage Chao, Taipei; Meiling Chen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 6 August 2008]


Because of the effects of the peak season and the launch of Intel's new Centrino platform, Taiwan networking IC design companies expect to see their sales grow by more than 10% sequentially in the third quarter amid increased demand for WLAN and Gigabit switch products.

Although Ralink Technology was unsatisfied with its second quarter results (in terms of margins), the company expects 10-15% sales growth in the third quarter amid increasing demand for WLAN 802.11n chips. The company's sales in July are expected to rise from the NT$412 million in sales reported in June. Sales in August will a monthly record, the company added.

Realtek also predicts its July sales will recover to NT$1.6 billion, representing growth from NT$1.45 billion in June. Sales will keep continuing rising in August and September amid increasing orders of PC products and the company gaining market share in the WLAN, Gigabit and LCD monitor controller chip segments. The highest sales for the year will come in September or October, the company noted and it expects to challenge for record revenues during this time.

Two other network IC design companies Davicom Semiconductor and IC Plus also hold an optimistic view on the market for Gigabit related chips and both expect double-digit sales growth in the third quarter.
novital 8 aug 2008 om 09:13
TSMC boekt aardig wat vooruitgang in juli in vergelijking met juni: omzet +8.3%.
Ivm juli 2007 een groei van +7.3%



TSMC (TAIEX: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its
net sales for July 2008: on an unconsolidated basis, sales
were NT$30,869 million, an increase of 8.3 percent over
June 2008 and an increase of 7.3 percent over July 2007.
Revenues for January through July 2008 totaled
NT$201,694 million, an increase of 22.3 percent
compared to the same period in 2007.
On a consolidated basis, net sales for July 2008 were
NT$31,814 million, an increase of 7.9 percent over June
2008 and an increase of 7.9 percent over July 2007.
Revenues for January through July 2008 totaled NT$207,431
million, an increase of 22.5 percent compared to the same
period in 2007.

emops.tse.com.tw/server-java/t05sr01_...
uitvreter 8 aug 2008 om 13:48
Nu maar hopen dat Elpida voor Asmlmachines kiest;
[of is dat al bekend?]

Elpida Memory increases capital spending
Aug 07, 2008 at 06:51 PM
Despite continuing financial losses due to the price declines of DRAM during a sustained period of memory oversupply Elpida Memory is raising its capital spending targets by approximately 20 percent to $1.095 billion for its financial year. Elpida is spending more at both its joint venture 300mm fab, Rexchip in Taiwan as well as at its Hiroshima 300mm fab in Japan.

Bit growth is now expected to increase to as much as 90 percent for its financial year, up from 70 percent bit growth previously projected by the company. Productivity improvements above its initial expectations were also cited for the growth in bit production.

Elpida also said that it expects to begin 50nm DRAM production in the first quarter of 2009 with its 65nm technology seeing major yield improvements now that it is in volume production.

Elpida is also seeing strong market share growth as it ramps production at Rexchip.
[verwijderd] 8 aug 2008 om 19:28
quote:

uitvreter schreef:


Nu maar hopen dat Elpida voor Asmlmachines kiest;
[of is dat al bekend?]

Voor zulke details moet je op het lithoforum zijn.
Elpida is klant bij Nikon zie ik daar.
[verwijderd] 8 aug 2008 om 20:09
quote:

Linux schreef:


[quote=uitvreter]
Nu maar hopen dat Elpida voor Asmlmachines kiest;
[of is dat al bekend?][/quote]
Voor zulke details moet je op het lithoforum zijn.
Elpida is klant bij Nikon zie ik daar.



ASML ook.
Alleen hoeveel ze er kopen is geheim?


willem
