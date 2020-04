7:59 PM, 3 Sep 2008





Sina sees ad revenue 55% higher





BEIJING -- China's top Internet portal Sina Corp says its advertising revenue this year would grow 55 per cent over 2007, when growth was 40 per cent, thanks to increased corporate spending for the Olympics.



Growth in advertising revenue, which accounts for 70 per cent of Sina's total revenue, will increase by 15 percentage points over last year's growth rate, Charles Chao, president and CEO of the firm, told Reuters in an interview.



"The Internet advertising market will definitely see strong growth this year," said Mr Chao. "Growth will be about 15 percentage points higher than last year."



In addition, Beijing-based Sina is looking for acquisition targets for the $US500 million in cash that it currently holds, Mr Chao said.



But the company has not identified any potential targets yet, he added.