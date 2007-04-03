Energie « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
304 Posts
Serbia To Build Four Hydro Power Plants To Raise Share of Renewable Energy Sources
By Tsvetelina Manolova BELGRADE (Serbia), April 2 (SeeNews) - Serbia plans to start building four small hydropower plants with a combined installed capacity of 4.3 MW in the next two years, seeking to raise the share of renewable energy sources in its economy, an official of state-owned power monopoly Elektroprivreda Srbije (EPS) said.
The combined installed capacity of Serbia's power plants was 8,355 megawatts (MW) in 2005, including 5,171 MW at coal-fired plants, 353 MW at gas-fired plants and 2,831 MW at hydro plants under the latest data available from the EPS.

"The main goal is to increase the share of renewable energy sources in the overall electricity production," the director of EPS public relations department, Momcilo Cebalovic, told SeeNews.

The construction of the four plants is in a design phase and their total value is not known yet, Cebalovic said. EPS plans to finance their construction from its own sources.

"We decided to build them at or nearby existing power plants because the administrative procedure for getting a permission would be much more easier," Cebalovic said.

The first of the four plants, which will be called Banjica, will be built at the Nisava River in eastern Serbia. Banjica will be located between two existing hydro plants of Sveta Petka and Sicevo and construction works may start in the autumn of 2008, Cebalovic said.

Banjica will have an installed capacity of 2.5 MW and produce some 12 GWh of electricity annually. Sveta Petka, built in 1903, has a capacity of 750 kW, while Sicevo, built in 1931, has a 1.7 MW capacity.

"The total value of the plant should not exceed 5.0 million euro ($6.7 million)," Cebalovic added.

EPS will call a tender to hire a building contractor and a supplier of equipment for Banjica in 2008, Cebalovic said.

The other three plants EPS plans to build will also be located in eastern Serbia and their construction may start by 2009.

The construction of the first, Zavoj, is likely to start in 2008, Cebalovic said. It will have an installed capacity of 350 kW.

The construction of Jezero and Mala Vrla 1 hydro plants is expected to start in 2009. They will be located at the Vlasina Lake, east of Serbia's third-biggest town of Nis, and will be part of hydropower complex Vlasinske Hidroelektrane.

Jezero's capacity is projected at 1.0 MW while Mala Vrla 1 would have a capacity of 460 kW, Cebalovic said.

Serbia has 44 small hydropower plants with a combined installed capacity of 15.2 MW, according to data from 2002, Cebalovic said. Thirteen of them are out of operation.

EPS is one of the state-owned monopolies Serbia will have to partly privatise in the next few years. The monopoly includes 11 mining, power production and distribution companies.

($= 0.7495 euro)

www.see-news.com

Source: SeeNews (TM/BMK/TD)
US could add 23,000 MW of hydro capacity by 2025: EPRI
US hydropower capacity could increase by about 23,000 MW by 2025, according to a study released Monday by the Electric Power Research Institute. The study reviewed the possible contributions of waterpower technologies to US renewable energy supplies by 2010 and 2025 and found potential for generation expansion at existing facilities, at dams without powerhouses, at new small and low-power developments and from new technologies such as ocean and hydro kinetic power. Hydropower generation already represents 75% of the nation's renewable resources.
Based on assessments by the Department of Energy, EPRI and the industry, the report found that overall resource potential for hydropower in 2025 could range from 85,000 MW to 95,000 MW. EPRI estimates the potential increase could include 10,000 MW from conventional hydropower, 3,000 MW from new hydrokinetic technologies and 10,000 MW from ocean wave energy devices. "These estimates could be significantly increased if economic incentives and regulatory processing for the waterpower technology industry are enhanced," EPRI said.

In the next five years, the report estimated there could be more than 720 MW added at existing facilities, while ocean and kinetic power technologies continue to be developed. "Commercialization of new technologies and capital-intensive energy projects requires time" and research, development, demonstration and deployment, EPRI noted.

The study also found that generation efficiency in existing conventional hydropower could improve 5% or more in the next five years, which according to DOE estimates would be equivalent to the power needs of about 8 million households in 2001.

This total potential can be achieved through a public/private sector advanced water energy initiative (AWEI) "that captures real energy production potential through a combined effort of committed RDD&D and economic stimulus," EPRI said. The AWEI program would provide guidance and funding support of $212 million by 2010 and $377 million by the end of 2015. It also would foster the development and commercialization of new water technologies such as wave and tidal power, EPRI said.

EPRI also recommended that Congress extend the production tax credit and clean renewable energy bond programs to 2015, something the organization said would foster investment for modernizing infrastructure at hydropower facilities and encourage investment in new facilities at existing dams.

--Esther Whieldon, esther_whieldon@platts.com

For simliar news, request a free trial to Megawatt Daily at www.platts.com/Request%20More%20Infor...
Three Gorges to Generate Over 370 Billion kWh of Power during Eleventh Five-Year Plan
2007-6-12 (June. 12, 2007)- The total power generating volume of the Three Gorges Power Station will reach 370.77 billion kWh during the Eleventh Five-Year Plan period (2006-2010), revealed China Three Gorges Project Corporation on June 11th. The National Development and Reform Commission has already approved electricity from the power station to be transmitted on the national power grid. Of the total, 143.03 billion kWh of electricity will be transmitted on Central China's Power Grid (including 10 billion kWh in Chongqing City), 152.07 billion kWh on Eastern China's Power Grid and 75.67 billion kWh on Southern China's Power Grid.
Giant dam projects aim to transform African power supplies

International Herald Tribune, 19 June 2007, by Sarah J. Wachter
Paris: As the world's political leaders debate ways to alleviate poverty in Africa, industrialists are moving ahead with their own designs for pan-African development - including the building of the world's largest hydroelectric dam at a bend in the Congo River, between Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the Atlantic Ocean.

Called Grand Inga, this giant dam will cost $80 billion to build and will have twice the installed generating capacity of the current record-holder, the Three Gorges Dam in China. Grand Inga would produce enough electricity to serve all of the more than 500 million Africans who currently go without.
re than 500 million Africans who currently go without.
While it remains to be seen whether recent leaps in transmission technology are sufficient to carry electricity over Africa's vast distances and physical barriers like the blistering sands of the Sahara, power-hungry countries as far away as Egypt and Nigeria are interested in Grand Inga's potential supply.

"This is a Marshall Plan for Africa," said Gerald Doucet, secretary general of the World Energy Council, the overseer of the project, which is being developed with Westcor - a consortium of power companies from neighboring countries including Namibia, Angola and South Africa - and with international power and engineering giants, including ABB of Sweden, E.ON of Germany, EDF of France, Union Fenosa of Spain and SNC-Lavalin of Canada.

Grand Inga is one of a growing list of large dams under development or serious discussion in Africa, where private investors and development banks are re-examining the potential of "big hydro" to help counter a worsening power shortage.

The World Bank and its lending arm, the IFC, along with the African Development Bank, private investors, power companies and, increasingly, Chinese hydroelectric concerns are the major players.

The amount of hydropower under construction in Africa jumped 53 percent from 2004 to last year, according to the Hydropower & Dams World Atlas and Industry Guide, an industry reference journal. But environmental watchdogs and other nongovernment organizations say that, unlike oil and gas development, the planning process for hydropower lacks transparency and the number of dams under development in Africa is difficult to pinpoint.

Armed with a wealth of experience in constructing large hydro dams, Chinese companies are signing on to projects in many African countries, often as elements of infrastructure investment packages in oil-producing countries. For example, China plans to build and finance a $1.5 billion, 2,000-megawatt plant in the Mambila Plateau in Nigeria, in a deal that also includes Chinese imports of the country's oil and rights to exploit four oil blocks.

Apart from Chinese projects, the World Bank recently approved a $360 million package of loans and guarantees for Bujagali, a 250-megawatt hydro plant on the Nile at Lake Victoria in Uganda that will cost $799 million to build. Uganda, with the fastest growing population in East Africa, has regular rolling blackouts and only one percent of the rural population has access to electricity.

The World Bank also made a $297 million grant to refurbish two existing hydropower plants on a site near Grand Inga last month, as part of a $500 million package co-financed with the African Development Bank to repair damage and silting that occurred over the past decade, during Congo's civil wars.

"Interest in the importance of hydropower has been slowly re-emerging over the past five years," said Philippe Benoit, Inga project manager at the World Bank.

Large dams became controversial in the 1980s and 1990s as environmental and civil rights organizations focused attention on issues like the damage done to rivers, watersheds and aquatic ecosystems, poorly designed resettlement strategies, failure to share economic benefits with affected communities, weak government controls and corruption.

Compensation claims from past projects linger. For example, 50 years after the Kariba Dam was built on the Zambezi River, in what is now Zambia, 57,000 people who were resettled to make way for the dam are asking the World Bank and other parties for compensation because their new agricultural lands are less productive, according to the International Rivers Network.

To address such issues, industry associations and lending institutions have retooled their evaluation procedures for large hydro dams, and have started to apply new construction guidelines developed by a discussion forum, the World Commission on Dams.

The World Bank also takes more account of environmental and social issues in its planning. It has developed a strategy to evaluate water use in all its aspects rather than considering energy production in isolation, and has established a complaints procedure for affected communities.

"Certainly within the Bank there is a trend now towards large hydro, and also internationally," said Daryl Fields, a water researcher at the World Bank. "Industry has stepped up to the plate - they are more confident that people are looking at environmental and social issues more rigorously."

But environmental watchdogs, like Environmental Defense and the International Rivers Network, still question whether these new mega-dams will significantly improve electricity supplies to the rural and urban poor in Africa, or whether the power will primarily serve large industrial users and the urban affluent.

"An acceptable balance of funding and timing for energy development in rural versus urban and industrial regions has to be reached," said Terri Hathaway, Africa campaigner for IRN.

Environmentalists also say the huge investments required for giant dams will leave fewer funds available for small-scale power generation. They say micro-hydro and other renewable energy sources would be better options to increase electricity access in remote rural areas, where hooking up to the grid is economically unfeasible.

As a part of an overall funding package to increase power production in Congo, where only about seven percent of the population has access to electricity, the World Bank's money will cover construction of a new transmission line to Kinshasa, rehabilitation and extension of the electricity-distribution network, and delivery of electricity to Kinbanseke, a suburban district about 12 miles, or 20 kilometers, east of Kinshasa with 1.5 million residents.

The World Bank says that it is working with SNEL, the national power utility, to help the company develop more transparent practices and better financial procurement methods, and it is also financing a medical project to help prevent river blindness near the Grand Inga site.

Still, compensation claims stemming from the construction of the existing dams, Inga 1 and 2, have never been paid by the government, said Jacques Bakulu, leader of a local social and civil rights organization, Cepeco.

Two activist groups, Environmental Defense and Bank Information Center, which visited the neighborhood of the Grand Inga site last year, called the local climate "tense." Local organizations say they are not being adequately consulted by the project's partners.

Now the government is beginning a census to determine how many people will need to be resettled. These should include at least 8,000 people from villages near the site.
2e deel :

It remains to be seen how a country still barely recovering from war can take on such a huge infrastructure project. Corruption continues to plague the new government of President Joseph Kabila, who shifted from heading a transitional administration to an elected one in December, forming what has been billed as the first truly democratic government in the country's history.

Despite the first signs of a return to political normality, peace is still maintained only by the most expensive peacekeeping force operated by the United Nations anywhere in the world.

The country's infrastructure, from its battered electricity system to its battered roads, keeps Congo's people among the poorest in the world.

Planning for Grand Inga is still in the early stages, and no final decision will be made until 2014. The World Energy Council and the World Bank say that they see the project advancing in tandem with government efforts to develop a national energy plan, while assuring that all necessary checks and balances will be in place to enable the project to be undertaken successfully.

"Energy projects are key to the peace process," Doucet said.

France's hydropower reservoirs rise to 85 pct
PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - France's hydropower reservoirs have risen to their highest level in 2007, up three percentage points on last week to 85 percent of their full capacity in the week to June 18-24, French power grid RTE said on Tuesday. After falling sharply until mid-April, reservoirs levels have now risen above the 81 percent peak seen in January.
Total hydropower production, including run-of-river capacity, was forecast at 21,289 (MW) on Friday before jumping to 22,008 MW at the weekend.

RTE started in November releasing power production data from EDF , Suez and Snet , which represent more than 90 percent of French electricity production.

France's hydroelectric production in an average year stands at around 70 terawatt hours, or 15 percent of total French power output.

France has an installed hydropower production capacity of 23,348 megawatts, which is split between lake hydropower (13,294 MW) and run-of-river and storage dam hydropower (10,054 MW).

Hydroelectricity plays a key part in France's supply/demand balance during peak demand periods due to the speed at which it can start up.
Gaaf Hydro draadje, ja waterkracht kan in pak m beet 10 seconden op vol vermogen gezet worden en daarom ideaal om piek belasting op te vangen in het grid.
mvg
voda 20 jun 2007 om 21:20
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 15 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
193.642
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 29351
Gegeven: 9782
zzaaai, ik vind de meeste draadjes zeer de moeite waard. Zelf plaats ik ook soms wel wat als ik tegen iets aan loop. Maar Hans (h.vdbilt) is toch wel de opperplaatser hier. Wat een info. Ik vind het uitstekend!
Three Gorges power transmission project to be completed within the year
Shanghai. September 19. INTERFAX-CHINA - A power transmission project that allow China's Three Gorges hydropower plant to transmit electricity to various regions across the country will be completed by the end of this year, state media reported yesterday. Construction started on the transmission project in 1997, and RMB 34.18 billion ($4.54 billion) has so far been invested in its development, according to a People's Daily report. The transmission project will help to connect the Three Gorges hydropower plant and the Central China grid to the Sichuan-Chongqing grid as well as the country's eastern, southern and northwestern power grids. By Sept. 14, the Three Gorges hydropower project in China's central Hubei Province had already transmitted 189.2 million megawatt hours of electricity to 11 regions in eastern, central and southern China, according to the report. The Three Gorges hydropower project will feature a total of 32 700-megawatt generators when it is completed in 2009. -TW
Chinezen vissen 78.000 ton afval uit stuwmeer

PEKING - Chinese schoonmakers hebben in ruim twee maanden tijd 78.000 ton afval uit de Yangtze-rivier bij de Drieklovendam gevist. Dat meldde het Chinese persbureau Xinhua vandaag.

De schoonmaakoperatie was nodig omdat de gigantische hoeveelheid afval, vooral boomstronken en takken, de Drieklovendam bedreigde. De waterkrachtcentrale van de dam dreigde geblokkeerd te raken en de scheepvaart had last van de ronddrijvende obstakels. Meer dan 68.000 schoonmakers in bijna 21.000 bootjes waren bij de operatie betrokken.

Het stuwmeer voor de Drieklovendam is het grootste waterreservoir ter wereld. De dam, die 22 miljard dollar (16,6 miljoen euro) kostte, voorziet China van een enorme hoeveelheid elektriciteit. (ANP)
11/12/10 16u35

www.ad.nl/ad/nl/1013/Buitenland/artic...

met foto
Chinese power crunch to worsen as drought slashes hydro output

Reuters reported that the worst drought to hit central China for half a century has brought water levels in some of the country's biggest hydropower producing regions to critical levels and could exacerbate electricity shortages over the summer.

The official of Xinhua news agency said that the water level at the world's biggest hydropower plant at the Three Gorges Dam has fallen to 152.7 meters, well below the 156 meters mark required to run its 26,700 MW turbines effectively.

The water level is expected to fall further to around 145 meters by June 10th 2011, when planned discharges are scheduled to end. The drought has struck at the time of year when China's hydropower output would normally be ramping up. Hydro output bottoms out in January and February and peaks over the summer. During six months of last year, from May to October, 20% of China's electricity generation was hydropower.

High temperatures and record low rainfall in 2011 have caused water levels on the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River to dwindle, cutting support to thousands of hydropower plants as well as millions of hectares of farmland.

Official figures from Hubei province earlier this week showed that 1,392 reservoirs in the region are now too depleted to generate any electricity at all.

Water levels on the Yangtze midstream are 6 meters lower than they were the same time last year, with rainfall only a fifth of the levels seen in 2010.

China's meteorological administration said that average rainfall in Anhui, Jiangsu, Hunan, Hubei, Jiangxi, Zhejiang and Shanghai is the lowest since 1954.

The Three Gorges reservoir has already released more than 17 billion cubic meters of water downstream, and analysts expressed hope that the move will ease the problems facing downstream rice planters in Hubei and elsewhere.

Mr Ma Wenfeng, an analyst with Beijing Orient Agribuiness Consulting Co, said that "With the Three Gorges Dam now releasing water to downstream provinces, the drought will be eased to some extent and it may not cause any damage to the early rice harvest."

The release of water from the Three Gorges and thousands of other reservoirs in the region might help beleaguered local farmers, but it could be bad news for industries dependent on hydropower supplies.

Mr Ma Jun of the Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs said that "Fundamentally there is a conflict between hydropower generation and water supply, irrigation, and navigation."

China is facing historically high power shortages as the summer consumption peak approaches, and lower water flows in major hydropower producing regions like Hubei and Hunan are expected to put more pressure on coal and diesel supplies as they search for alternative sources of fuel.

(Sourced from www.reuters.com)
Three Gorges Dam opens to refill Chinese Yangtze River

Bloomberg reported that China ordered the operator of the world's biggest dam to begin disgorging about 5 billion cubic meters of water today to replenish the Yangtze River and counter the Hubei region's lowest rainfall in half a century.

Barclays Capital last week said that Three Gorges Dam will discharge enough water to fill 2 million Olympic sized swimming pools by June 10th 2011. Lower water levels on the 6,264 kilometer long river may increase China's oil demand by 300,000 barrels a day to make up for lost hydropower generation.

According to the Agricultural Yearbook, China's longest river sustains 65.7% of the nation's paddy fields. Poyang Lake, China's biggest, has shrunk to less than a fifth of its usual area. State run China Daily said there was 40% less water in almost 1,600 reservoirs in Hubei province than a year ago.

Mr Ma Wenfeng, a senior analyst at Beijing Orient Agribusiness Consultant Limited, said that "Rainfall along the Yangtze River in April and May 2011 was 40% to 50% below the historical average."

The cause is being debated, but I think global warming is partly to blame for more frequent extreme weather, and partly the Three Gorges might have stored water in the upper stream.

The flood control office said that about 4.4 million people and 3.2 million farm animals are already suffering shortages of drinking water. Hubei and Hunan provinces alone produce about 30% of the early indica rice crop. Soldiers and armed police are on standby to ensure water supplies to rice fields.

The Hunan branch of the State Electricity Regulatory Commission said in a statement that the water supply prospects for hydropower companies isn't good at all as major basin areas are facing severe shortages. A drop in hydropower risks exacerbating electricity shortages that China State Grid Corporation said may be more severe than the summer of 2004, the worst on record.

Data released by the Beijing based General Administration of Customs showed that China slashed exports of diesel by almost half last month to ensure supply of the fuel used in power generation. The drought may push up demand for coal for power generation.

Dr Amrita Sen, a London based oil analyst at Barclays Capital, said that "While coal burn is likely to rise as baseload generation, diesel’s usage as the swing fuel for power could easily translate into an additional 200,000 to 300,000 barrels a day of potential oil demand."

Baseload power is delivered at a steady rate around the clock, while diesel is more suited to meeting spikes in demand.

(Sourced from www.bloomberg.net)
VDB signs a credit agreement for Lai Chau hydro power project

Vietnam News Service reported that the Viet Nam Development Bank has signed a credit agreement with Electricity of Viet Nam for the construction of the Lai Chau hydro power plant, credit capital for which will be provided by the state.

Under the agreement, the 1,200 MW Lai Chau hydropower project will be financed by the Viet Nam Development Bank with total investment capital reaching VND 4.6 trillion.

Finances will be used for migration, resettlement and the manufacture of hydraulic machines in order to build the hydropower plant. With additional capital from Electricity of Viet Nam, commercial banks and other related resources, the Lai Chau hydropower project is set to be completed on schedule.

Mr Pham Le Thanh general director of EVN said that, in order to meet Viet Nam's electricity demand during 2011-15, his company would invest VND80 trillion in the construction of an efficient power grid.

Mr Thanh said that the Lai Chau hydropower project needed investments of around VND37 trillion in order to supply 4.67 billion kWh of electricity to the national power grid annually in order to help maintain the country's economic development.

Mr Thanh added that VDB's assistance was vital to the success of the project. EVN was committed to ensuring on time and effective construction as well as proper use of finances.

During recent years, VDB has made considerable financial contributions to the country's power projects and power grid development. Current outstanding debt of the power sector accounted for over 32% of total VDB loans, 99 EVN projects accounting for over 85%.

The Lai Chau hydropower project kicked off on January 5th 2011, its first turbine group is expected to be operational by 2016 with the entire project completed by 2017.

(Sourced from www.vietnamnews.vnanet.vn)
New hydropower station begins operation in Tibet

Xinhua reported that a new hydropower station became operational Friday in southwest Tibet Autonomous Region as a first step to build a clean energy base in the plateau region.

The Laohuzui which translates into tiger mouth hydropower station in Gongbo Gyamda County of Nyingchi Prefecture about 343 kilometres from Tibet capital Lhasa is designed to generate 2.5 million to 2.6 million kilowatt-hours of electricity daily to supply Lhasa.

Construction began in 2007.

Mr Ponwa a deputy official in Nyingchi said the CNY 1.288 billion project has an installed capacity of 102 megawatts.

Several other hydropower stations have been built in Nyingchi Prefecture including the CNY 722.6 million, 40,000 kilowatt Xoka hydropower station and the CNY 25 billion, 3.78 million kilowatt Songta hydropower station.

(Sourced from Xinhua)
Power plants will double output of Three Gorges Dam

China Daily reported that the China Three Gorges Corporation four planned hydroelectric power stations being built on the Jinsha River will be capable of producing twice as much power as the Three Gorges Dam, which is currently the world largest capacity hydroelectric power plant.

The company says the four new plants on the river which is part of the boundary between Yunnan and Sichuan provinces will be able to pump out 43 million kilowatts. The four stations together will generate about 190 billion kilowatts of electricity a year after they come online during the next few years.

The corporation received approval to build the massive plants in 2002 on the river that is one of the major headwaters feeding the Yangtze River. The power stations will be named Xiluodu, Xiangjiaba, Wudongde and Baihetan.

The report said construction of the Xiluodu hydropower station started in 2005 and is scheduled to be completed in 2013. It will have an installed capacity of 13.86 million kilowatts making it the second-largest hydropower station in China. Work on the Xiangjiaba station started in 2006 and it will be put into operation in 2012. The other two facilities are still in the design stage.

The report also explained the rationale behind the construction of the Three Gorges Dam itself.

Mr Chen Fei general manager of the China Three Gorges Corporation said its main task is to help with drought relief and flood control and that the production of electricity is one of its other roles. He said that "We closely monitor weather conditions and hydrological changes on the Yangtze River and are prepared to control larger floods. Flood control is the most important task of our project now."

Mr Zhu Guangming director of the corporation's publicity department told China Daily the Three Gorges Dam has helped China deal with the recent severe drought. He said that "The Three Gorges Dam didn't cause the drought which lingered in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River for months, but instead supplied those stricken areas with large quantities of water and relieved the drought greatly."

Mr Zhu said "While floods following the drought hit some areas after the start of June, they were limited. He said that It was the first time the China Three Gorges Corporation had released such a responsibility report but the release of the document was not in response to criticism from the public.”

He added that "We began to prepare this report in the second half of 2010."

After a severe drought hit the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River and persisted until May and when it was followed by floods this month, some critics questioned whether the Three Gorges Dam had caused or aggravated the situation and asked whether it was capable of controlling floods.

(Sourced from China Daily)
Ukraine and Sinohydro agree on hydropower plant construction

Interfax-China the ministry said Ukraine Energy and Coal Ministry on June 8 signed a memorandum on cooperation with Sinohydro Corp Ltd China state owned hydropower engineering and construction firm, concerning the construction of hydropower plants in Ukraine.

The ministry said the two parties are intending to construct a combined-cycle power plant in Schelkino as well as reconstruct 4,800 kilometres of 0.4-110 kilovolt power grids and 24 substations for the energy supplier Krymenergo.

The press release did not disclose further details of the memorandum.

(Sourced from Interfax-China)
Japan’s Ricoh Taps Wind, Solar Power to Fuel London Highway Billboard

By Alex Morales - Jun 27, 2011 5:00 PM GMT+0200

Ricoh Co., the Japanese office- equipment maker, said it erected the world’s first billboard fueled by wind and solar power.

The 12-by-3-meter (39-by-10-foot) sign is on the U.K.’s M4 motorway linking London to Heathrow Airport, said Tom Wagland, head of the environmental management group at Ricoh’s European unit. It’ll advertise Tokyo-based Ricoh’s products and follows the installation last year of a solar-powered board in New York’s Times Square, he said.

“The wind turbines are on top and the solar panels are mounted on the framework,” Wagland said in a phone interview. “If the sun’s out, the solar panels will be charging the battery so it can run at night” for up to 11 hours, he said.

The board will use the same power in a year as 1.4 typical U.K. homes, according to Ricoh. It was developed by the Japanese companies Ad Gear Ltd. and Zephyr Corp., it said. Wagland didn’t immediately have information on who supplied the wind turbines and solar panels.

To contact the reporter on this story: Alex Morales in London at amorales2@bloomberg.net.

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Reed Landberg at landberg@bloomberg.net.
Third turbine at Son La hydro plant starts generating electricity

Vietnam News Service reported that Son La Hydropower Plant's third turbine hooked up to the national grid. Viet Nam's biggest power plant can now generate 30 million kWh a day.

Mr Nguyen The Chinh deputy director general of Lilama 10 JSC, an affiliate of the Viet Nam Machinery Installation Corporation, which built the plant, said that the plant's third turbine began generating electricity in a safe and correct fashion.

The turning on of the turbine came just ahead of National Day on September 2nd 2011.

Mr Nguyen Dinh Tinh director of Lilama 10 JSC's Son La branch said that workers had been working flat out to ensure the project was completed on time.

The first and second turbines, which came into operation last January and April respectively, have generated a total 3.25 billion kWh of electricity.

Construction of the VND 37 trillion power plant, located in Muong La District, in the northern mountainous province of Son La, started in December 2005.

The fourth turbine is expected to begin generating electricity in December 2011, while the fifth and sixth should be operational by the end of 2012.

Each turbine has a nameplate capacity of 400 MW. When fully operational, the 2,400 MW plant will be able to supply 10.2 billion kWh of electricity a year.

(Sourced from Vietnam News Service)
Yangtze Power H1 earnings up by 36pct YoY

It is reported that Beijing based China Yangtze Power reported a 35.54%YoY increase in net profit to CNY 2.686 billion in the first half of 2011. Sales revenue in the same period rose 5.57%YoY to CNY 8.336 billion with earnings per share of CNY 0.1628 up by 35.55%YoY.

The company says its power generation volume jumped 6.46%YoY to 39 billion kilowatts in the first six months of which the Three Gorge Power Station 31.92 billion kilowatts up by 7.26%YoY.

(Sourced from Yicai.com)
