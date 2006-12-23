BioPharma« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Even kijken of ik dit topic up to date kan krijgen

Ik heb net hun Q3 report gelezen om te achterhalen hoeveel geld zij nog hebben om evt de onderzoeken door te zetten zonder gelijk een Emissie te moeten doen.



Nu kom ik dit tegen in het rapport :



"We have 43,298,907 common shares outstanding at October 30, 2020. If all of our options, restricted share units and

performance share units (2,447,503), common share purchase warrants with a $9.025 exercise price (1,730,894) and common

share purchase warrants with a US$0.90 exercise price (265,757), were exercised or were to vest, we would have 47,743,061

common shares outstanding."



Is mijn aanname goed als ik begrijp dat ze totaal nog 47,743,061 aandelen zelf in bezit hebben om te verkopen op de beurs om zo kapitaal te verkrijgen ?



