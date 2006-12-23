Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  BioPharma  /  Oncolytics Biotech Inc: ONCY

BioPharma« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Oncolytics Biotech Inc: ONCY

4 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. [verwijderd] 23 december 2006 01:07
    Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Announces Approval for U.K. Clinical Trial Investigating REOLYSIN(R) in Combination with Paclitaxel and Carboplatin

    CALGARY, Dec. 22 /CNW/ - Oncolytics Biotech Inc. ("Oncolytics") (TSX:ONC, NASDAQ:ONCY) announced today that it has received a letter of approval from the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for its Clinical Trial Application (CTA) to begin a clinical trial using intravenous administration of REOLYSIN(R) in combination with paclitaxel and carboplatin in patients with advanced cancers including melanoma, lung, and ovarian. The principal investigators are Dr. Kevin Harrington of The Institute of Cancer Research and The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust and Dr. Geoff Hall of St. James's Hospital in Leeds, U.K. The combination of paclitaxel and carboplatin chemotherapy is used in cancer patients with ovarian and lung cancers, and is also used widely in the treatment of many other types of cancer.

    "The approval of this trial represents an important step forward for Oncolytics, allowing us to move quickly into a treatment combination that could result in a first-line therapy indication for REOLYSIN(R)," said Dr. Brad Thompson, President and CEO of Oncolytics.

    In studies conducted by the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI), the combination of REOLYSIN(R) and paclitaxel was uniformly synergistic against six non-small cell lung cancer cell lines examined, including cell lines resistant to paclitaxel or REOLYSIN(R). Preclinical studies conducted at Cornell University also found that REOLYSIN(R) in combination with platinum drugs enhanced the cytotoxicity of the chemotherapeutic agents.

    This trial (REO-011) has two components. The first is an open-label, dose-escalating, non-randomized study of REOLYSIN(R) given intravenously with paclitaxel and carboplatin every three weeks. Standard dosages of paclitaxel and carboplatin will be delivered with escalating dosages of REOLYSIN(R) intravenously. A maximum of three cohorts will be enrolled in the REOLYSIN(R) dose escalation portion. The second component of the trial will immediately follow and will include the enrolment of a further 12 patients at the maximum dosage of REOLYSIN(R) in combination with standard dosages of paclitaxel and carboplatin.

    Eligible patients include those who have been diagnosed with advanced or metastatic solid tumours such as melanoma, lung and ovarian cancers that are refractory (have not responded) to standard therapy or for which no curative standard therapy exists. The primary objective of the trial is to determine the Maximum Tolerated Dose (MTD), Dose-Limiting Toxicity (DLT), recommended dose and dosing schedule and safety profile of REOLYSIN(R) when administered in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel. Secondary objectives include the evaluation of immune response to the drug combination, the body's response to the drug combination compared to chemotherapy alone and any evidence of anti-tumour activity.

    In the U.K. and the U.S., more than 300,000 people are diagnosed annually with melanoma, lung and ovarian cancers.

    www.investorvillage.com/quotemedianew...
    Bijlage:
  3. Mellowtwo 26 januari 2021 13:38
    Even kijken of ik dit topic up to date kan krijgen
    Ik heb net hun Q3 report gelezen om te achterhalen hoeveel geld zij nog hebben om evt de onderzoeken door te zetten zonder gelijk een Emissie te moeten doen.

    Nu kom ik dit tegen in het rapport :

    "We have 43,298,907 common shares outstanding at October 30, 2020. If all of our options, restricted share units and
    performance share units (2,447,503), common share purchase warrants with a $9.025 exercise price (1,730,894) and common
    share purchase warrants with a US$0.90 exercise price (265,757), were exercised or were to vest, we would have 47,743,061
    common shares outstanding."

    Is mijn aanname goed als ik begrijp dat ze totaal nog 47,743,061 aandelen zelf in bezit hebben om te verkopen op de beurs om zo kapitaal te verkrijgen ?

  4. forum rang 4 mercurius-adept 4 februari 2021 01:12
    quote:

    Mellowtwo schreef op 26 januari 2021 13:38:


    ...
    Nu kom ik dit tegen in het rapport :

    "We have 43,298,907 common shares outstanding at October 30, 2020. If all of our options, restricted share units and
    performance share units (2,447,503), common share purchase warrants with a $9.025 exercise price (1,730,894) and common
    share purchase warrants with a US$0.90 exercise price (265,757), were exercised or were to vest, we would have 47,743,061
    common shares outstanding."

    Is mijn aanname goed als ik begrijp dat ze totaal nog 47,743,061 aandelen zelf in bezit hebben om te verkopen op de beurs om zo kapitaal te verkrijgen ?




    nee, het reële aandelenkapitaal in omloop is dan nu nog 43.298.907 stuks uitstaande aandelen.
    maar hun potentiële uitstaande aandelenkapitaal is nu al wel iets groter dan dat: 47.743.061 aandelen

    dit verschil wordt veroorzaakt door reeds uitstaande beloftes van Oncolytics: opties, warrents e.a. derivaten. de aandelen zullen daarom alleen maar echt in de markt komen als de uiteindelijke uitoefenprijs 'in-the-money' eindigt, en daarom tellen ze nog niet echt mee...
4 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Indices

AEX 654,89 +0,31%
EUR/USD 1,2037 -0,06%
Germany30^ 13.963,60 +0,22%
Gold spot 1.833,07 -0,04%
LDN100-24h 6.514,18 +0,00%
NY-Nasdaq Composite 13.610,54 -0,02%

Stijgers

Basic-Fit
+3,29%
BAM
+3,04%
ForFar...
+2,21%
B&S Gr...
+2,14%
SBM Of...
+2,11%

Dalers

Vastned
-3,70%
UNIBAI...
-3,46%
Wereld...
-2,98%
Alfen ...
-2,30%
VIVORY...
-2,01%
 

Het IEX Netwerk

IEXGeld.nl
02 feb Energielabel pakt nog duurder uit dan verwacht
02 feb WOZ-waarde te hoog? Zo maak je met succes bezwaar
01 feb Dit moet je weten over short squeezes
29 jan Wat is mediation?
27 jan Tegenvaller: Lokale belastingen fors omhoog
IEX Profs
03 feb Dat was de dollarzwakte
03 feb Must read: Arme shorters, arme speculanten
03 feb Het is groen en groeit niet
03 feb De beste assetallocators van 2020
02 feb Beter af met ESG-strategieën?
Participaties.nl
02 feb Hoopvolle jaarstart voor crowdfundmarkt
22 jan Geldvoorelkaar wint Gouden Stier voor beste cro...
22 jan Huizenprijzen in coronajaar met 7,8% opgelopen
19 jan Beleggingsfonds met MKB-leningen gelanceerd
15 jan Dit moet u weten over steward ownership

Populair

Trending

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Bitcoin

Mijn IEX

Socials

Over IEX

Quotedata: Amsterdam realtime by Euronext, other realtime by Cboe Europe Ltd.   US stocks: by NYSE & Cboe BZX Exchange, 15min delayed
#/^ Index indications calculated real time, zie disclaimer, streaming powered by Infront. Crypto data by Crypto Compare