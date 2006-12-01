Login
 
Home  /  Forum  /  Energie  /  Diverse energie items

Energie « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Diverse energie items

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
1.648 Posts, Pagina: 1 2 3 4 5 6 ... 79 80 81 82 83 » | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
[verwijderd] 1 dec 2006 om 12:58
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
26.218
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 5831
Gegeven: 2220
RTRS-Gaspijpleiding naar Verenigd Koninkrijk opengedraaid
GRONINGEN (ANP) - De gaspijpleiding die Nederland met het
Verenigd Koninkrijk verbindt, de Balgzand-Bacton Leiding, is
vrijdag opengedraaid. De onderzeese pijpleiding voorziet
Groot-Brittannië van ongeveer 15 procent van de totale
gasbehoefte.

Dat maakte Gasunie vrijdag bekend. De nieuwe leiding kan
ongeveer 15 miljard kubieke meter gas per jaar vervoeren. Het
totale jaarverbruik in Groot-Brittannië is 100 miljard kubieke
meter.

,,De Britten verbruiken steeds meer aardgas, terwijl hun
eigen productie van gas snel afneemt. Dat is een probleem waar
we in Nederland ook mee te maken krijgen'', zei een woordvoerder
van Gasunie. Het bedrijf bouwt daarom aan een terminal op de
Maasvlakte waar vloeibaar gas kan worden opgeslagen om verder
gedistribueerd te worden voor eigen gebruik en voor het Europese
achterland.

((Joram Kanner, email economie(at)anp.nl, +31 20 504 5999))
[verwijderd] 7 dec 2006 om 07:47
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
26.218
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 5831
Gegeven: 2220

Kernernergie

Een tekort aan uranium in de toekomst betekent zeker niet het einde van kernenergie. Thorium is het nieuwe toverwoord.

Thorium: het nieuwe uranium?

Op 30 november vond er in Washington een bijeenkomst plaats waarbij nucleaire wetenschappers het potentieel van thorium bestudeerden. Thorium is een substantie die te vergelijken valt met uranium, maar veel veiliger en meer aanwezig is dan uranium. Enkele wetenschappers zeggen dat ze zeer dichtbij het maken van een commerciële kernreactor zijn die op basis van thorium in plaats van uranium kan werken.

Op Wikipedia lezen we dat Thorium in 1828 is ontdekt door de Zweedse chemicus Jöns Jacob Berzelius. Het element is vernoemd naar de Noorse god van de donder: Thor. Thorium is mogelijk een goed alternatief voor uranium inzake de opwekking van kernenergie. Er ligt zelfs meer energie opgeslagen in thorium dan in uranium.

Er zijn thoriumreactoren, vooral van Canadese makelij, maar zij zijn nooit erg belangrijk geworden. Zij produceren geen splijtstoffen die in een bom gebruikt kunnen worden en dat blijkt in de praktijk een groot nadeel. Bij gebrek aan militair potentiëel is er namelijk veel minder geld beschikbaar voor wetenschappelijk en technologisch onderzoek.

Omdat de hoeveelheid thorium op aarde ongeveer driemaal zo groot is als die van uranium, en er dus een zeer groot energiepotentieel beschikbaar is in de vorm van thorium, zal dit in de toekomst misschien nog wel eens veranderen.

De totale hoeveelheid thorium op aarde is grofweg drie maal zo groot als de hoeveelheid uranium en is vergelijkbaar met die van lood. De belangrijkste thoriumbronnen voor commerciële winning zijn de mineralen thoriet, thorianiet en monaziet welke tot wel 12% thoriumoxide bevatten.

Dit zijn enkele commentaren van wetenschappers die bij de bijeenkomst samenkwamen:

"Thorium offers many potential advantages over traditional uranium/plutonium fuel cycles, including less waste and a much simpler and cleaner fuel cycle," aldus nucleaire ingenieur Dr. Jeffery Latkowski.

"For decades, research scientists across the globe have recognized thorium's usefulness as a fuel, but the technology and economics to make a transition to thorium did not exist. Today, we are on the threshold of developing a reactor where thorium could not only gradually replace fossil fuels as the world's energy source, but nuclear energy as well,” aldus Hector D'Auvergne, oprichter van het Californische bedrijf DBI, dat al 30 jaar onderzoek doet naar thorium.

Het gehele persbericht over de bijeenkomst in Washington kunt u hier terugvinden:

Thorium poised to meet world's energy needs

Wellicht dat alle discussie over nieuwe kernreactoren straks niet meer nodig is. Er valt echter eerst nog heel veel werk te verzetten voordat we de eerste grootschalige thorium-reactor mogen verwelkomen....

Bron: www.wallstreetweb.nl
[verwijderd] 7 dec 2006 om 08:15
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
26.218
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 5831
Gegeven: 2220

Tekort aan uranium
De vlucht naar kernenergie wordt moeilijker dan voorzien. Waar diverse landen onder aanvoering van de VS een lans breken om kernenergie weer op de kaart te zetten, dreigt een tekort aan uranium roet in het eten te gooien. De schaarste heeft de prijs van uranium al ver opgedreven. De VS zijn voor de uraniumbehoefte vooral afhankelijk van Rusland. De Amerikaanse president Bush heeft dan ook opdracht gegeven tot het bouwen van 30 nieuwe kerncentrales in eigen land. (Tel, p.32)
fes 7 dec 2006 om 09:02
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 2000
Laatste bezoek: 13 sep 2014
Aantal posts:
12.213
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1919
Gegeven: 1129
BBC-Interview mit Dr. Gerhard Knies (TREC):
Vergessen Sie Öl, vergessen Sie Gas, vergessen Sie Kernkraft.
Die Energiequelle der Zukunft ist die Sonne

Dr. Gerhard Knies gehört der Trans-Mediterranean Renewable Energy Cooperation (TREC) an, einer Initiative des Club of Rome. TREC wurde im September 2003 gegründet und entwickelte ein Konzept zur Energie-, Wasser- und Klimasicherheit in Europa, dem Nahen Osten und Nord-Afrika (kurz: EU-MENA). Das Netzwerk hat es sich zur Aufgabe gemacht, dieses Konzept nun zusammen mit Vertretern aus Politik, Industrie und Finanzwelt umzusetzen. Als Solar-Interview veröffentlicht der Solarserver einen Mitschrieb des Interviews mit Dr. Knies, gesendet von BBC Radio 4 am 27.11.2006


Voor het hele artikel.

www.solarserver.de/solarmagazin/inter...
voda 7 dec 2006 om 17:08
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 25 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
187.645
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28157
Gegeven: 9566
RTRS-'Restwarmte Rijnmond voldoende voor verwarming huishoudens'
DEN HAAG (ANP) - De restwarmte van de industrie in de
Rijnmond is voldoende om alle Nederlandse gezinnen van warmte te
voorzien. ,,Maar het vergt wel investeringen en
overheidsbeleid'', stelde Bernard Fortuyn, binnen Siemens
Nederland verantwoordelijk voor energie, donderdag. Het
hergebruik van restwarmte via bijvoorbeeld stadsverwarming
bespaart energie.De Siemens-directeur pleitte bij de presentatie van de
jaarcijfers voor wetgeving die lozing van herbruikbare warmte
sterk aan banden legt. ,,Nog altijd gaan grote hoeveelheden
warmte ongebruikt de lucht in, die een veel betere bestemming
kunnen krijgen'', aldus Fortuyn. In Nederland gebruikt 5 procent
van de huishoudens stadsverwarming. In de Rotterdamse haven, in
theorie goed voor 8000 megawatt restwarmte, zijn al
verschillende projecten waarin bedrijven zoals Shell deze warmte
benutten.De ontwikkelingen in de sector staan op een laag pitje in
afwachting van de behandeling van Warmtewet. Huishoudens en
kleine bedrijven die aangesloten zijn op stadsverwarming kunnen
niet, zoals eigenaren van een cv-ketel, zelf hun
energieleverancier kiezen. Deze wet moet hen beschermen tegen te
hoge tarieven en onredelijke leveringsvoorwaarden.
Energiebedrijven vrezen dat de wet hun tarieven sterk aan banden
legt, waardoor zij onvoldoende rendement kunnen halen en
investeringen in stadswarmte achterwege zullen laten.De Nederlandse dochter van het Duitse elektronicaconcern
verdubbelde in het eind september afgesloten boekjaar de
nettowinst tot 127,4 miljoen euro. De omzet steeg met 9 procent
tot 1,5 miljard euro. Het concern, dat zich naast energie onder
meer bezighoudt met medische technologie, telecommunicatie en
beveiliging, profiteerde van de aantrekkende economie en eerdere
efficiencymaatregelen.((ANP Redactie Economie, email economie(at)anp.nl, +31 20
504 5999))
fes 7 dec 2006 om 20:35
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 2000
Laatste bezoek: 13 sep 2014
Aantal posts:
12.213
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1919
Gegeven: 1129
Solar CSP technologie en de mogelijke toepassingen.

How mirrors can light up the world

Scientists say the global energy crisis can be solved by using the desert sun

Monday November 27, 2006
The Guardian
In the desert, just across the Mediterranean sea, is a vast source of energy that holds the promise of a carbon-free, nuclear-free electrical future for the whole of Europe, if not the world.
We are not talking about the vast oil and gas deposits underneath Algeria and Libya, or uranium for nuclear plants, but something far simpler - the sun. And in vast quantities: every year it pours down the equivalent of 1.5m barrels of oil of energy for every square kilometre.
Article continues
Most people in Britain think of solar power as a few panels on the roof of a house producing hot water or a bit of electricity. But according to two reports prepared for the German government, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa should be building vast solar farms in North Africa's deserts using a simple technology that more resembles using a magnifying glass to burn a hole in a piece of paper than any space age technology.
Two German scientists, Dr Gerhard Knies and Dr Franz Trieb, calculate that covering just 0.5% of the world's hot deserts with a technology called concentrated solar power (CSP) would provide the world's entire electricity needs, with the technology also providing desalinated water to desert regions as a valuable byproduct, as well as air conditioning for nearby cities.

Focusing on Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, they say, Europe should build a new high-voltage direct current electricity grid to allow the easy, efficient transport of electricity from a variety of alternative sources. Britain could put in wind power, Norway hydro, and central Europe biomass and geo-thermal. Together the region could provide all its electricity needs by 2050 with barely any fossil fuels and no nuclear power. This would allow a 70% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from electricity production over the period.

CSP technology is not new. There has been a plant in the Mojave desert in California for the past 15 years. Others are being built in Nevada, southern Spain and Australia. There are different forms of CSP but all share in common the use of mirrors to concentrate the sun's rays on a pipe or vessel containing some sort of gas or liquid that heats up to around 400C (752F) and is used to power conventional steam turbines.

The mirrors are very large and create shaded areas underneath which can be used for horticulture irrigated by desalinated water generated by the plants. The cold water that can also be produced for air conditioning means there are three benefits. "It is this triple use of the energy which really boost the overall energy efficiency of these kinds of plants up to 80% to 90%," says Dr Knies.

This form of solar power is also attractive because the hot liquid can be stored in large vessels which can keep the turbines running for hours after the sun has gone down, avoiding the problems association with other forms of solar power.

Competitive with oil

The German reports put an approximate cost on power derived from CSP. This is now around $50 per barrel of oil equivalent for the cost of building a plant. That cost is likely to fall sharply, to about $20, as the production of the mirrors reaches industrial levels. It is about half the equivalent cost of using the photovoltaic cells that people have on their roofs. So CSP is competitive with oil, currently priced around $60 a barrel.

Dr Knies says CSP is not yet competitive with natural gas for producing electricity alone. But if desalination and air conditioning are added CSP undercuts gas and that is without taking into account the cost of the carbon emissions from fossil fuels. The researchers say a relatively small amount of the world's hot deserts -only about half a percent - would need to be covered in solar collectors to provide the entire world's electrical needs (see map).

The desert land is plentiful and cheap but, more importantly, there is roughly three times as much sunlight in hot deserts as in northern Europe. This is why the reports recommend a collaboration between countries of Europe, the Middle East and Africa to construct a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) grid for the sharing of carbon-free energy. Alternating current cables, which now form the main electricity grids in Europe, are not suitable for long distance transport of electricity because too much is lost on the way. Dr Trieb, of the German Air and Space Agency, says the advantage of DC cables is that the loss in transport is only about 3% per 1,000 kilometres, meaning losses between North Africa and Britain of about 10%.

"Contrary to what is commonly supposed it is entirely feasible, and cost-effective, to transmit solar electricity over long distances. Solar electricity imported to Europe would be amongst the cheapest source of electricity and that includes transporting it," he says. "CSP imports would be much less vulnerable to interruption than are current imports of gas, oil and uranium."

Algeria already exports huge quantities of oil and gas to Europe via pipelines but has a vast potential resource in sunlight that could make it a complete energy supplier to Europe. Many members of the Opec oil cartel, which have worried that alternative energies would kill demand for their oil, are blessed with hot, sunny deserts that could become a further source of energy income.

The two reports make it clear that an HVDC grid around Europe and North Africa could provide enough electricity by 2050 to make it possible to phase out nuclear power and hugely reduce use of fossil fuels.

An umbrella group of scientists has been formed across the region called the Trans-Mediterranean Renewable Energy Cooperation (Trec) but the idea has yet to excite the imagination of the British government in spite of the recent Stern review on climate change.

Neil Crumpton, renewables specialist at Friends of the Earth, said: "Most politicians on the world stage, particularly Tony Blair and George Bush, appear to have little or no awareness of CSP's potential let alone a strategic vision for using it to help build global energy and climate security."

European commission president José Manuel Barroso said recently that he wanted to see the European Union develop a common energy strategy based on low carbon emissions. The Trec scientists hope German chancellor Angela Merkel will use next year's joint presidency of the EU and Group of Eight leading economies to push for an agreement on a European DC grid and the launch of a widespread CSP programme.

The outlook is not promising. More than 30 countries last week agreed to spend £7bn on an experimental fusion reactor in France which critics say will not produce any electricity for 50 years, if at all.

That amount of money would provide a lot of CSP power, a proven, working and simple technology that would work now, not in 2056.

Safer and cheaper

Dan Lewis, energy expert at the Economic Research Council, calculates that CSP costs $3-5m per installed megawatt, one-fifth the cost of fusion. "Fusion is basically a job creation scheme for plasma physicists."
fes 7 dec 2006 om 20:42
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 2000
Laatste bezoek: 13 sep 2014
Aantal posts:
12.213
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1919
Gegeven: 1129
Vervolg.

Mr Crumpton agreed: "Nuclear power accounts for just 3.1% of global energy supply and would be hard pushed to provide more. Yet CSP could supply 30% or 300% of future energy demand far more simply, safely and cost effectively. In the wake of the Stern report the enlightened investment is on hot deserts, not uranium mines or oil wells."
[verwijderd] 8 dec 2006 om 13:58
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
26.218
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 5831
Gegeven: 2220
Southern California Edison signs contracts totaling 119 MW with seven renewable projects
Southern California Edison on November 17 said it had signed seven long-term contracts with independent power generators for up to 119 MW of renewable energy in response to a request for proposals it issued in 2005. SoCal Ed said it has submitted the contracts to the California Public Utilities Commission for approval. The deals are for a 68-MW geothermal contract with Coso Clean Power, based in Little Lake, a 2.8-MW biomass contract with MM Tajiguas Energy, in Goleta, a 16.4-MW biomass contract with Imperial Valley Resource Recovery, in Imperial Valley, a 15-MW wind contract and another 5.8-MW wind contract with Caithness 251 Wind in Tehachapi, and a 6-MW wind contract and a 5-MW wind contract with Ridgetop Energy in Mohave. SoCal Ed said the contacts are for 10- and 20-year terms. The utility said the projects could eventually be expanded to as much as 324 MW.
SoCal Ed also said its 2006 solicitation for renewable energy has attracted "another promising set of proposals" and it expects soon to begin talks with bidders.

SoCal Ed expects to have renewable contracts equaling 20% of its energy contracted from renewables by 2010. But some of the contracted power may not be deliverable until after 2010, because of transmission constraints, said Gil Alexander, SoCal Ed spokesman.

Such delays are allowed under so-called flexible compliance provisions of S.B. 107, said Alexander. The law accelerated the deadline to meet the state's Renewable Portfolio Standard from 2017 to 2010.
[verwijderd] 13 dec 2006 om 13:01
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
26.218
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 5831
Gegeven: 2220
RTRS-Essent wil verantwoorde palmolie
RIJSWIJK (ANP) - Energieleverancier Essent onderzoekt de
mogelijkheden voor een internationaal certificeringssysteem voor
de productie van palmolie. Een vijfkoppige commissie onder
leiding van Kornelis Blok, deskundig op het gebied van energie
en docent aan de Universiteit van Utrecht, gaat zich hierover
buigen. Dit zei een woordvoerster van het bedrijf woensdag.

Essent gebruikt palmolie als brandstof voor
elektriciteitscentrales. Zo lang het onderzoek duurt, schort het
bedrijf de aankoop van palmolie op.

Het systeem maakt het mogelijk om de duurzaamheid van de
olie te testen. Een van de voorwaarden voor een certificaat is
dat geen tropische regenwoud wordt gekapt voor de plantages. Een
ander aandachtspunt zijn misstanden bij de verwerking van de
olie.

Internationaal werken deskundigen al langer aan een
dergelijk systeem. ,,Wij willen het proces versnellen'', aldus
de zegsvrouw van Essent. ,,Het Wereld Natuur Fonds houdt
toezicht op het werk van de commissie. De uitkomst van het
onderzoek is voor ons bindend.''

((ANP Redactie Economie, email economie(at)anp.nl, +31 20 504
5999))
[verwijderd] 14 dec 2006 om 11:19
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
26.218
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 5831
Gegeven: 2220
Saudi Electricty awards $973 mln contracts to GE
Saudi Electricity Co. said on Sunday it had awarded U.S. firm General Electric contracts worth 3.65 billion riyals ($973 million) to help expand three power plants in key regions of the country.
The project would increase the capacity of the three plants in the Eastern and Central provinces by 2,860 megawatts, Saudi Electricity, the kingdom's biggest utility by market value, said in a statement posted on a bourse Web site.

Completion is expected within 20 months, it added without giving further details.

The firm was forced to ration power for two weeks in August in the two provinces -- the kingdom's main industrial hubs -- due to technical failures.

Consumption peaks during the summer due to heavy reliance on air conditioning in the desert country.

The government promised financial aid to the firm in October to fund expansion to cope with the rising power demand.

Chief Executive Ali bin Saleh al-Barrak has said at least 150 billion riyals in investment will be needed over the next 10 years to cope with rising demand for electricity in the world's top oil-exporting country. ($1=3.75 riyals)

voda 20 dec 2006 om 16:30
1
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 25 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
187.645
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28157
Gegeven: 9566
RTRS-Amsterdamse fabriek brouwt biodiesel uit frituurvet (2)
N i e u w bericht, meer informatie

AMSTERDAM (ANP) - Afvalverwerker Greenmills wil in de Amsterdamse haven een
fabriek die frituurvet omzet in biodiesel. Dat maakte het bedrijf woensdag
bekend. De gemeente Amsterdam heeft voor het project grond beschikbaar gesteld
in het Westelijk Havengebied.

Greenmills investeert minimaal 50 miljoen euro in de raffinaderij, die naar
verwachting eind 2008 haar deuren opent. De fabriek moet draaien op geryclede
plantaardige olie. Daarnaast vindt er vergassing van groenafval plaats. Daarmee
kan het bedrijf grotendeels voorzien in de eigen energiebehoefte.

Naast biodiesel zal de fabriek ook bio-ethanol, een vervanger voor benzine,
en biogas (aardgas) produceren. Volgend jaar zijn oliemaatschappijen voor een
bepaald percentage verplicht biodiesel en bio-ethanol bij hun autobrandstoffen
te mengen.

De vergunningenprocedures voor de biodieselfabriek zijn nog niet afgerond.
De fabriek levert ten minste honderd banen op, zei projectleider Markus Brans
woensdag.

((ANP Redactie Economie, email economie(at)anp.nl, +31 20 504 5999))
fes 20 dec 2006 om 17:01
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 2000
Laatste bezoek: 13 sep 2014
Aantal posts:
12.213
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1919
Gegeven: 1129
quote:

voda schreef:


Volgend jaar zijn oliemaatschappijen voor een
bepaald percentage verplicht biodiesel en bio-ethanol bij hun autobrandstoffen
te mengen.



Het produceren van biodiesel in Europa middels koolzaad is inefficent. De kosten wegen niet op tegen de baten. Ook kost het meer energie dan het opbrengt. 1.ha koolzaad levert ongeveer 1300 liter rapsolie waaruit diesel gemaakt kan worden.

Maarja....wat weten regelneven en ambtenaren van alternatieve energie.
Palmolie is ook zo'n mooi voorbeeld.
gr.fes

Uit afgedankt frituurvet diesel maken is trouwens een mooi initiatief. :-)
[verwijderd] 21 dec 2006 om 08:48
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
26.218
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 5831
Gegeven: 2220
Construction of Super-High-Voltage Power Transmission System Begins in Yunnan Province
Steven Knell
A new system of 800-kV electricity lines are now under construction in China, according to reports in the state media. Construction of the super-high-voltage transmission network began in the Yi Autonomous Prefecture in Chuxiong, Yunnan province, yesterday. The 1,438 km of power lines being laid will link Yunnan to Guangdong, via Guangxi, and is expected to be completed in 2010. Significance: The 13.24-billion-yuan (US$1.66-billion) infrastructure project will be a dramatic new addition to China's power network. The new lines will have a larger transmission capacity and will represent a more stable supply platform than the commonly employed 500-kV direct-current lines. That bodes well for the power-hungry markets of Guangdong. China Southern Power Grid has three other major west-east power transmission projects in the works and these will have to be swiftly delivered if supply bottlenecks are to be avoided in the years to come.
voda 12 jan 2007 om 17:10
1
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 25 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
187.645
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28157
Gegeven: 9566
www.rtl.nl/(/financien/rtlz/home/)/co...
[verwijderd] 16 jan 2007 om 14:55
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
26.218
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 5831
Gegeven: 2220
RTRS-Brussel: uitstoot CO2 in Nederland moet 5 procent omlaag
STRAATSBURG (ANP) - Nederland mag in de jaren tussen 2008 en 2012 ruim 5
procent minder van het broeikasgas kooldioxide uitstoten dan het kabinet wil.
Dat heeft de Europese Commissie dinsdag besloten.

Het kabinet had voor die jaren een maximum voorgesteld van 90,4 miljoen ton
per jaar, maar Brussel kent Nederland nu een maximum van 85,8 toe. In 2005 werd
er in Nederland 80,35 miljoen toen CO2 (kooldioxide) uitgestoten.

De limieten aan de uistoot van broeikasgassen zijn nodig om de verdere
opwarming van de aarde tegen te gaan. Een groot aantal landen heeft in de vorige
eeuw in het Japanse Kyoto afgesproken de uitstoot te beperken. Het doel voor de
EU is om in 2020 8 procent minder uit te stoten dan in 1990.

((ANP Redactie Economie, email economie(at)anp.nl, +31 20 504 5999))
zzzaai 16 jan 2007 om 16:37
0
Lid sinds: 17 feb 2005
Laatste bezoek: 03 okt 2016
Aantal posts:
14.646
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1355
Gegeven: 856
16-07-07
Steun voor lobby zonnecellenfabriek Scheuten Solar
Gemeente Heerlen

Steun voor lobby zonnecellenfabriek Scheuten Solar

De Tripool gemeenten (Heerlen, Maastricht, Sittard-Geleen) en bedrijven, instellingen en kenniscentra in Zuid-Limburg steunen de lobby voor de komst van een nieuwe zonnecellenfabriek van Scheuten Solar naar Heerlen. In een gezamenlijke brief aan Minister Wijn (Economische Zaken) vragen ze de benodigde 22,5 miljoen euro subsidie te verlenen aan Scheuten Solar, zodat de investering van Scheuten voor Avantis gewonnen kan worden.

Vertegenwoordigers van de grootste politieke partijen hebben inmiddels laten weten hiervoor te pleiten tijdens de begrotingsbeschouwing van het Ministerie van Economische Zaken. Dit debat over het economisch beleid voor ...

------

ze vergeten dat er helemaal geen duurzaam circuit is in Nederland,
ze vergeten ook dat als je als enige in nl gaat vestigen je moeilijk aan grondstoffen komt,

politiek loopt dom achter dingen aan zoals gewoonlijk,
ze zouden eens een groot plan moeten maken zoals duitsland al jaren gelede maakte ...
mvg
[verwijderd] 17 jan 2007 om 11:55
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
26.218
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 5831
Gegeven: 2220
Saudi Electricity to invest 15.8 bln riyals in '07
RIYADH, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Electricity Co. , the country's largest utility by market value, said on Wednesday it plans to invest 15.8 billion riyals ($4.21 billion) on power facilities this year to boost capacity. It said in a statement on the Saudi stock exchange Web site the funds will be invested in power generation, transport and distribution, including adding 1,609 megawatts of generating capacity by 2008.
[verwijderd] 17 jan 2007 om 12:02
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
26.218
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 5831
Gegeven: 2220
Malaysia's Sime wins $4.3 bln cable project - paper
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian conglomerate Sime Darby has won a contract worth up to $4.28 billion to erect undersea power cables between Borneo island and peninsula Malaysia, the Business Times said on Wednesday. The cables would take power from the 2,400-megawatt Bakun hydroelectric dam, which is nearing completion in the Malaysian state of Sarawak on the island, and plug it into the power grid on the peninsula, home to the vast majority of Malaysians.
Sime will partner a unit of Swiss engineer ABB group , the world's biggest maker of power transformers, to carry out the project, the Business Times said, adding that it could be worth up to 15 billion ringgit.

The daily quoted unnamed sources involved in the contract talks as saying: "A decision to award the contract was made very recently and that Sime will be informed officially soon."

Malaysia's monopoly power distributor, state-controlled Tenaga Nasional , is likely to pay between 15 and 18 Malaysian cents per kilowatt hour for the Bakun power, the Business Times added.
[verwijderd] 17 jan 2007 om 12:04
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
26.218
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 5831
Gegeven: 2220
NUCLEAR POWER; Germans oppose plan to phase out plants
A majority of German citizens believe the government should not fulfill its goal to phase out the use of nuclear power by 2020, according to a poll released this week. The Forsa Institute/Bild am Sonntag poll found that 61 percent of respondents favored keeping the plants open until the country developed reliable sources of alternative renewable energy. Thirty-four percent said they wanted a rapid phase out of the country's 17 nuclear plants.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a television interview last week that she is rethinking the bipartisan plan to phase out nuclear power after Russia shut down an essential oil line earlier last week. Merkel said the shutdown, which affected the flow of oil supplies to Germany, Poland, Ukraine and other countries, illustrated the need for her country to have a diversified energy portfolio (Greenwire, Jan. 10).

But Merkel said Sunday that the Social Democrats would probably not allow a policy reversal. "At least for the current legislative period, there will be no change," she said (Agence France-Presse, Jan. 14). -- DK
[verwijderd] 19 jan 2007 om 06:35
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
26.218
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 5831
Gegeven: 2220
RTRS-Eon begint bouw centrale Maasvlakte in 2008
ROTTERDAM (ANP) - Het energiebedrijf Eon begint naar
verwachting volgend jaar met de bouw van een nieuwe
kolencentrale op de Maasvlakte. Begin 2012 denkt het Duitse
concern de centrale in gebruik te kunnen nemen, zo meldde het
donderdag.

Eerder uitte Eon nog de hoop dit jaar al de bouw te kunnen
aanvangen. De nieuwe centrale gaat 1,2 miljard euro kosten. De
nieuwe centrale, die draait op kolenpoeder, krijgt net als de
bestaande kolencentrale een vermogen van 1100 megawatt en kan
daarmee voorzien in 7 procent van de binnenlandse
stroombehoefte.

Wereldwijd investeren energiebedrijven momenteel veel in
kolencentrales. In Nederland studeert Electrabel op een nieuwe
kolencentrale en denkt Nuon aan een centrale die onder meer op
steenkool draait. De prijs van kolen is onafhankelijk van de
instabiele olie- en gasprijs. Kolencentrales zijn door
toepassing van nieuwe technieken minder vervuilend geworden. Zo
worden de kolen in de nieuwe centrale vermalen tot poeder dat
direct in de verbrandingsketel wordt geblazen.

((ANP Redactie Economie, email economie(at)anp.nl, +31 20
504 5999))
1.648 Posts, Pagina: 1 2 3 4 5 6 ... 79 80 81 82 83 » | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Markt vandaag

Weinig reuring op beurzen in kerstweek

24 dec De aandelenmarkten wereldwijd gaan de laatste handelsweek van 2017 in. Veel spektakel valt daarvan niet te ...

    Indices

    AEX 548,48 -0,17%
    Dow30# 24.761,74 +0,03%
    EUR/USD 1,1657 -1,76%
    FTSE-100 7.592,66 -0,15%
    Germany30^ 13.057,50 -0,12%
    Gold spot 1.275,25 +0,02%
    NY-Nasdaq Composite 6.959,96 -0,08%

    Stijgers

    Galapagos
    +4,38%
    Volker...
    +2,22%
    Van La...
    +1,02%
    Ordina
    +0,94%
    Beter Bed
    +0,88%

    Dalers

    Aperam
    -3,69%
    Unibai...
    -1,84%
    Takeaw...
    -1,48%
    Hunter...
    -1,38%
    Nedap
    -1,31%
     

    Populair

    Trending

    Bitcoin

    Opinie

    Actueel

    Koersen

    Premium

    Forum

    Secties

    Mijn IEX

    Over IEX