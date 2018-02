De oorzaakLet's just call them wager funds.The first wager fund is the Proshares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures, an ETF which seeks on a daily basis to provide investment results that correspond to twice the performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The symbol is (UVXY) .If you look at the UVXY you will notice two things: it started at about $18 and went to $27 just today, a more than $9 gain.That means if you owned it this morning you made nine points. But if you were short it you lost nine bucks. You may think, so what, how could this thing impact the rest of the market? I will tell you how: 110 million shares traded today. That's incredible. It sure wasn't meant to happen either.Now there are many hedge funds managers who thought that there wouldn't be a lot of volatility so they may have sold calls against this, which is the same as getting short, or betting against it, which would have been a fantastic trade for ages. But not anymore. There are some very big funds that have bet against this thing and they have to raise cash to stay short it. They can either end the pain and buy it back or cover their call shorts or they can just keep wagering by putting more money up by selling stocks or selling S&P futures to raise money.Lees verder via de link