Home  /  Forum  /  Koffiekamer  /  Slecht nieuws

Koffiekamer « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Slecht nieuws

85 Posts, Pagina: « 1 2 3 4 5 | Laatste
Kaiser 31 maart 2020 15:47
0
CORONAVIRUS: ENGLAND DEATH TOLL RISES TO 1,651

UK coronavirus total mortalities at 1651 from 1408 -- today is the first day they're counting those who die outside hospitals.
Kaiser 31 maart 2020 16:17
0
Fauci says cases in u.s. Still going up, still in "very dangerous" situation
Kaiser 31 maart 2020 16:22
0
Us covid19 death toll has now exceeded 3,000 -- more than the number of people who died in the initial 9/11 attacks.
Kaiser 31 maart 2020 20:22
0
EN DIRECT - Coronavirus : 499 décès en France en 24 heures, portant le nombre total à 3523

Alabama nearing 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 13 deaths | Coronavirus COVID-19 Watch fox10tv.com
Kaiser 1 april 2020 02:09
0
NYC is now reporting 1,096 deaths as of 5 p.m. ET. At the White House briefing earlier, officials projected between 100,000 and 240,000 people in the US will die from the coronavirus.

Coronavirus pandemic 'far from over' in Asia, WHO warns www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/31...

Hospitals overflowing with bodies in US epicenter of virus apnews.com/1b40d68e4969af9fa03e833afd...
