CORONAVIRUS: ENGLAND DEATH TOLL RISES TO 1,651
UK coronavirus total mortalities at 1651 from 1408 -- today is the first day they're counting those who die outside hospitals.
Fauci says cases in u.s. Still going up, still in "very dangerous" situation
Us covid19 death toll has now exceeded 3,000 -- more than the number of people who died in the initial 9/11 attacks.
EN DIRECT - Coronavirus : 499 décès en France en 24 heures, portant le nombre total à 3523
Alabama nearing 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 13 deaths | Coronavirus COVID-19 Watch fox10tv.com
NYC is now reporting 1,096 deaths as of 5 p.m. ET. At the White House briefing earlier, officials projected between 100,000 and 240,000 people in the US will die from the coronavirus.
Coronavirus pandemic 'far from over' in Asia, WHO warns www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/31...
Hospitals overflowing with bodies in US epicenter of virus apnews.com/1b40d68e4969af9fa03e833afd...
